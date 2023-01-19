Read full article on original website
Local car dealership passes to new owner
The Sweeney name has a storied history and legacy in this area, but today it passed along the dealerships to someone ready to write the next chapter.
Single family home and misc.
Stark Co. – Massillon – OH 1139 Wellman Ave. SE, Massillon, OH 44646. Visit www.DuttonAuctions.com or call 330.879.5000 for Bidder’s Packet. w/complete terms of sale. Terms: $4,500 down day of sale, balance due in full at closing. A buyer’s premium of 10% will be added to the high bid to determine the total purchase price.
Lake Wapusun RV Resort upgrading amenities, adding events
The new owners of Lake Wapusun RV Resort continue to make improvements and add amenities to the camping resort in Amish and Mohican country, approximately 32 miles northeast of Mount Vernon. Lake Wapusun (lakewapusun.com) offers family camping and is located between Wooster and Loudonville at 10787 Molter Road in Shreve,...
New retail store pOpshelf opens its first location in Ohio
POpshelf recently opened its first ever store in Ohio recently at 755 Howe Ave, in Cuyahoga Falls, a suburb of Akron. So what is pOpshelf? It's a store that can best be described as a mix between Five Below and Dollar General.
ONLINE ONLY: 1/24-1/31 at 7PM. Firearms, bullet boards, ammo, and misc.
Firearms – Bullet Boards – 5000+ Rds. Ammo – Accessories. Absolute auction, all sells to the highest bidders online only. Preview/Pickup Location: KIKO Auction Gallery – 3201 Parkway St., Canton, OH 44708 Directions: From I-77 (just north of downtown Canton) take the 13th St. exit. Take 13th St. west to Parkway St. and merge right to auction gallery. Watch for KIKO signs.
Sale of popular ornamental trees now outlawed in Ohio
"It is an actual problem and it will be something to be reckoned with down the road. Big picture, we understand," Parks said.
Wheeling business to close indoor facility
An Ohio Valley business will be closing its indoor facility. Tripp’s Fun Zone, located in the Elm Grove Terrace Shopping Center, announced on it’s Facebook page that they will now focus on party rentals. The business said they are coming up on the end of their lease and attendance and private parties have dropped since […]
A number of horses, goats & dogs saved after Humane Society animal rescue operation in Ashland
ASHLAND — Two decrepit barns, thick with dust and cobwebs, greeted rescuers when they arrived at a rural Ohio property on that cold fall morning. "It really, truly looked abandoned, except there were animals living in there," said Laura Koivula, director of animal crimes and investigations for the Animal Rescue Team.
Exploring Ohio: Angels Haven Horse Rescue
GRAFTON, Ohio — An organization in Grafton is dedicated to the rescue of horses and enhancing the lives of the people who come in contact with them. Angels Haven Horse Rescue is celebrating 17 years this March. “It’s as important to rescue the horse as it is to give...
Ohio Station Outlets | Outlet mall in Burbank, Ohio
Ohio Station Outlets is a collection of more than 60 stores, conveniently located off I-71 at Route 83, an hour's drive south of Cleveland. The cheerful and spacious complex has a playground, food court, visitor information desk, and acres of free parking. Stores include Adidas, Eddie Bauer Outlet, Black and...
3 Places To Get Breakfast in the Akron Area
Are you looking for a delicious way to begin your day?. If you're in Greater Akron, you should visit these local restaurants, which all serve great breakfasts. This diner is a local favorite for breakfast. Despite its unassuming exterior, the diner is often packed with customers, who love breakfast items like Fred's country fried steak topped with sausage gravy (many customers say it's one of the best in town), an eight-ounce sirloin steak with eggs, and French toast. If you dine in sometime between 6 AM and 9 AM and order one of their breakfast entrees, you can get a coffee, tea, or soft drink for free.
2023 Columbiana County Buckeye Dairy Booster Scholarship
Purpose: To provide one to two scholarships for Columbiana County dairy industry family members attending an institution of higher learning depending on the number of applications received. Scholarships are to be applied toward tuition, books, housing, etc. Scholarship Amount: $1,000.00. Eligibility: The applicant must be a member of a Columbiana...
'Changing their tune,' Johnstown residents reflect on year since Intel's announcement
JOHNSTOWN, Ohio (WSYX) — January 21, 2022: Governor Mike DeWine and Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger took the stage at the Midland Theatre in Newark and announced a $20 billion dollar semiconductor facility would be coming to Licking County. A lot has changed over the last 356 days. The acres...
Summit County house fire causes road closures
SAGAMORE HILLS, Ohio (WOIO) - According to a Sagamore Hills Police Department Facebook post, Valley View Road, between Sagamore and Chaffee Road, is still currently closed after a house fire. Police say they will post an update when the road has been reopened.
Meet Jan Doughtery, volunteer advocate for people with disabilities
Jan Dougherty grew up in Canton and later moved to Jackson Township with her husband Pat and two sons, Matt and Ryan. She said her family members are her main motivation for her continued success both personally and professionally. One of the successful aspects of her life has been her...
Filmmakers seek Stark County steelworkers' stories for new documentary
An upcoming documentary will focus on men and women who worked in the once-booming steel industries in Stark County — and filmmakers are looking for past and present steelworkers to share their experiences. The film, "Stark Men of Steel," highlights the numerous ups and downs of the steel industry...
Northeast Ohio parking bans (list)
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Multiple local cities have issued a parking ban with heavy snow in some areas. Remember: Clear your windows, headlights, and tail lights of snow before heading on the road. Always adjust your speed for conditions. Leave home early in case of traffic issues. Here’s a list...
Water line break found in Columbiana County
On Thursday, the Village of Leetonia issued a conserve water notice due to a water line break.
Howard man dead after car crashes, overturns in Knox County
MOUNT VERNON, Ohio (WCMH) — A Howard, Ohio man died Friday morning when his car crashed into a tractor-trailer and overturned between Fredericktown and Mount Vernon. While driving northbound on State Route 13 near Green Valley Road in Morris Township, 45-year-old Jason Auck’s Toyota Scion XA swerved over the centerline and struck a Peterbilt tractor-trailer, […]
Full list: NE Ohio Regal movie theater among 39 set to close
Nearly 40 additional Regal Cinemas locations are expected to close after parent company Cineworld filed for bankruptcy last year.
