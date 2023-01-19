ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sugarcreek, OH

Single family home and misc.

Stark Co. – Massillon – OH 1139 Wellman Ave. SE, Massillon, OH 44646. Visit www.DuttonAuctions.com or call 330.879.5000 for Bidder’s Packet. w/complete terms of sale. Terms: $4,500 down day of sale, balance due in full at closing. A buyer’s premium of 10% will be added to the high bid to determine the total purchase price.
MASSILLON, OH
Lake Wapusun RV Resort upgrading amenities, adding events

The new owners of Lake Wapusun RV Resort continue to make improvements and add amenities to the camping resort in Amish and Mohican country, approximately 32 miles northeast of Mount Vernon. Lake Wapusun (lakewapusun.com) offers family camping and is located between Wooster and Loudonville at 10787 Molter Road in Shreve,...
SHREVE, OH
ONLINE ONLY: 1/24-1/31 at 7PM. Firearms, bullet boards, ammo, and misc.

Firearms – Bullet Boards – 5000+ Rds. Ammo – Accessories. Absolute auction, all sells to the highest bidders online only. Preview/Pickup Location: KIKO Auction Gallery – 3201 Parkway St., Canton, OH 44708 Directions: From I-77 (just north of downtown Canton) take the 13th St. exit. Take 13th St. west to Parkway St. and merge right to auction gallery. Watch for KIKO signs.
CANTON, OH
Wheeling business to close indoor facility

An Ohio Valley business will be closing its indoor facility. Tripp’s Fun Zone, located in the Elm Grove Terrace Shopping Center, announced on it’s Facebook page that they will now focus on party rentals. The business said they are coming up on the end of their lease and attendance and private parties have dropped since […]
WHEELING, WV
Exploring Ohio: Angels Haven Horse Rescue

GRAFTON, Ohio — An organization in Grafton is dedicated to the rescue of horses and enhancing the lives of the people who come in contact with them. Angels Haven Horse Rescue is celebrating 17 years this March. “It’s as important to rescue the horse as it is to give...
GRAFTON, OH
Ohio Station Outlets | Outlet mall in Burbank, Ohio

Ohio Station Outlets is a collection of more than 60 stores, conveniently located off I-71 at Route 83, an hour's drive south of Cleveland. The cheerful and spacious complex has a playground, food court, visitor information desk, and acres of free parking. Stores include Adidas, Eddie Bauer Outlet, Black and...
BURBANK, OH
3 Places To Get Breakfast in the Akron Area

Are you looking for a delicious way to begin your day?. If you're in Greater Akron, you should visit these local restaurants, which all serve great breakfasts. This diner is a local favorite for breakfast. Despite its unassuming exterior, the diner is often packed with customers, who love breakfast items like Fred's country fried steak topped with sausage gravy (many customers say it's one of the best in town), an eight-ounce sirloin steak with eggs, and French toast. If you dine in sometime between 6 AM and 9 AM and order one of their breakfast entrees, you can get a coffee, tea, or soft drink for free.
AKRON, OH
2023 Columbiana County Buckeye Dairy Booster Scholarship

Purpose: To provide one to two scholarships for Columbiana County dairy industry family members attending an institution of higher learning depending on the number of applications received. Scholarships are to be applied toward tuition, books, housing, etc. Scholarship Amount: $1,000.00. Eligibility: The applicant must be a member of a Columbiana...
COLUMBIANA COUNTY, OH
Summit County house fire causes road closures

SAGAMORE HILLS, Ohio (WOIO) - According to a Sagamore Hills Police Department Facebook post, Valley View Road, between Sagamore and Chaffee Road, is still currently closed after a house fire. Police say they will post an update when the road has been reopened.
SUMMIT COUNTY, OH
Meet Jan Doughtery, volunteer advocate for people with disabilities

Jan Dougherty grew up in Canton and later moved to Jackson Township with her husband Pat and two sons, Matt and Ryan. She said her family members are her main motivation for her continued success both personally and professionally. One of the successful aspects of her life has been her...
CANTON, OH
Filmmakers seek Stark County steelworkers' stories for new documentary

An upcoming documentary will focus on men and women who worked in the once-booming steel industries in Stark County — and filmmakers are looking for past and present steelworkers to share their experiences. The film, "Stark Men of Steel," highlights the numerous ups and downs of the steel industry...
Northeast Ohio parking bans (list)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Multiple local cities have issued a parking ban with heavy snow in some areas. Remember: Clear your windows, headlights, and tail lights of snow before heading on the road. Always adjust your speed for conditions. Leave home early in case of traffic issues. Here’s a list...
NEWBURGH HEIGHTS, OH
Howard man dead after car crashes, overturns in Knox County

MOUNT VERNON, Ohio (WCMH) — A Howard, Ohio man died Friday morning when his car crashed into a tractor-trailer and overturned between Fredericktown and Mount Vernon. While driving northbound on State Route 13 near Green Valley Road in Morris Township, 45-year-old Jason Auck’s Toyota Scion XA swerved over the centerline and struck a Peterbilt tractor-trailer, […]
HOWARD, OH

