Read full article on original website
Freedom Jaeger
2d ago
This is to support Walz army of drug smuggling ,arms smuggling illegals he is bringing into Minnesota ! More bad decisions coming from your taxing democrats!
Reply(1)
8
Brett Jenson
3d ago
what about the investigation into their laundering of the other program oh ya the one's involved are re elected and swept it away
Reply(1)
5
Terry Olson
3d ago
You can’t pay children to learn, they have to want to, and it starts at home, all the money you keep pouring into schools , has been a waste of money, the money should go on security for all schools, teachers, once you have a safe school, children are going to exceed, I have graduated students saying they have learned nothing in school, once they get to college, what does that tell you,
Reply(2)
4
Related
hot967.fm
MN Lawmaker: “Not all students who menstruate are female”
A Minnesota lawmaker is pushing to make menstrual products available in both girls and boys restrooms at all public and charter schools. A House bill is on the table that would require schools to make the products free and accessible to students in grades four through twelve. However, one Republican suggested an amendment to clarify that menstrual products are only needed in the girls’ restrooms. The bill’s sponsor, Democrat Sandra Feist, pushed back, arguing “not all students who menstruate are female.”
hot967.fm
Governor Announces Economic Budget Plan
Governor Tim Walz and Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan are announcing their economic budget plan. The two rolled out the spending plan for Minnesota’s economy yesterday. The proposal includes hundreds of millions for broadband expansion, business assistance, and climate initiatives. The creation of a paid family and medical leave program is the governor’s biggest line item in his economic development budget.
mprnews.org
Abortion foes in Minnesota rally at Capitol on Roe anniversary
Thousands gathered on the grounds of the Minnesota State Capitol Sunday afternoon to mark the 50th anniversary of the Roe v. Wade Supreme Court decision that guaranteed abortion rights under the U.S. Constitution. The March for Life, organized by Minnesota Citizens Concerned For Life, has been held since the first...
CentraCare, U of M Planning Medical School for Central MN
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- CentraCare and the University of Minnesota are working on creating a new medical school based here in central Minnesota. CentraCare would provide the clinical rotations for the medical students while the University would provide the academic component. The U of M already has medical school...
kiow.com
Minnesota’s Carbon Free Goal on a Fast Track
Minnesota has surpassed the goals it set more than a decade ago for renewable energy standards. But as the climate crisis grows larger, there’s a push to adopt new goals supporters say will benefit the state in multiple ways. The start of the legislative session saw Democratic leaders and clean-energy advocates revive calls for Minnesota to approve a plan for 100-percent carbon-free electricity by 2040. The House version passed out of committee this week, and a Senate panel will soon take it up. Michael Noble of the group Fresh Energy says given the strides the state has already made in transitioning to sources like wind and solar, meeting the revised goal should be achievable.
a-z-animals.com
What’s the Largest Man Made Lake in Minnesota?
Minnesota is one of the northernmost states in the country, it’s also one of the largest. Known by many as the Land of 10,000 Lakes, Minnesota is home to vast grasslands, northern forests, and, you guessed it, tons of lakes. In fact, there are well over 10,000 lakes in this midwestern state; Minnesota is home to over 14,000 bodies of water. Of these, many are reservoirs, or, man-made lakes created through dams and other water management techniques. Still, many more of them started out as naturally occurring bodies of water, which have now been augmented by dams to increase their size. Here, we’ll discover the largest man made lake in Minnesota.
hot967.fm
Walz economic development budget includes paid family/medical leave, broadband expansion
Paid family and medical leave — one prominent part of Governor Tim Walz’s state budget plan to invest in Minnesota’s economic future. Backers contend it not only helps families take care of loved ones, but also makes Minnesota more attractive to badly-needed workers. The governor says:. “I’m...
Minnesota State Patrol Is Hiring Vehicle Inspectors Near Duluth
We've all seen the signs, heard the radio ads, or saw on TV that just about everywhere is hiring. Aside from fast food, a convenience store or gas station, or assisted living facility, there are lots of other opportunities and even some with the Minnesota State Patrol. While a lot...
kfgo.com
MNsure CEO: Nearly 130K found health coverage through health exchange
ST. PAUL, Minn. – Nearly 130,000 Minnesotans found comprehensive health care coverage for 2023 through the state’s MNsure exchange. CEO Nate Clark said, when Minnesotans choose health coverage through MNsure, they can access important savings that aren’t available anywhere else. “On average, families are going to save...
George Herrold and His Proposed ‘Northern Route’ for Interstate 94
ST. PAUL, MN - Discussions about building a highway to connect Minneapolis and St. Paul began in 1920 and gained momentum shortly after World War II. Rapidly increasing automobile use post-war meant it was time to consider ways to overcome surging gridlock on local city streets.
Gov. Walz's $4.1 billion economic package looks to expand workforce, help small businesses
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Governor Tim Walz announced Thursday the second of four packages within the One Minnesota Budget meant to invest in the state's economic future.The governor announced the first package focused on education and childcare earlier this week.MORE: Gov. Walz announces $12 billion package meant to make Minnesota the "best state for kids"The $4.1 billion proposal would provide paid family and medical leave, increase support for small businesses and expand critical sectors of Minnesota's workforce.On Wednesday, a Minnesota Senate committee advanced a bill that would guarantee paid time off for workers in the state who do not already...
Walz shares second part of his One Minnesota Budget on climate change and more
Governor Tim Walz unveiled the next portion of his $4.1 billion two-year One Minnesota Budget today. This portion of the budget will look to provide paid family and medical leave, support small businesses, and reduce climate impacts.
mprnews.org
Minnesota’s COVID hospital admissions lowest since May
Hospitals are still operating at or near capacity throughout the state, but pressures from COVID-19, as well as influenza and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), have decreased. Weekly flu hospitalizations peaked at just under 600 in early December and are now fewer than 100. RSV hospitalizations peaked at just under 200...
boreal.org
Nearly 1,000 Minnesota PCA applicants are stuck in background check limbo
Amidst Minnesota's personal care assistant (PCA) staffing shortage, there are some people who want to work but can't. Tammy Heuer is going on three months without pay because of bureaucratic backlogs. She describes herself as "quasi-employed." To read the full story, visit the CBS Minnesota site here.
2 Minnesota brothers investigated in TikTok gambling scheme
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Investigators in Minnesota are looking into allegations two men have been running a TikTok gambling scheme in the state’s casinos. Court filings this week indicate the state Alcohol and Gambling Enforcement Division is investigating allegations that an Edina man and his younger brother have been collecting fees for playing slots on behalf […]
hot967.fm
Minnesota COVID-19 Trends Remain Stable, Flu Numbers Declining
Minnesota’s COVID-19 trends are staying stable even with the presence of new variants. The state’s pandemic update released yesterday showed under 400 inpatient cases for the first time since mid-October. Health officials say the state didn’t experience an expected surge in cases over the holidays. The state’s flu numbers are declining.
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Minnesota?
Glen Taylor is a businessman and philanthropist from Minnesota, known for his success in the printing and publishing industries. He is the founder, chairman, and CEO of Taylor Corporation, a privately-held printing and technology company based in Mankato, Minnesota. He is also the majority owner of the Minnesota Timberwolves, a professional basketball team in the National Basketball Association (NBA).
kxlp941.com
There’s Still Time to Apply for Energy Assistance
So far this heating season over 61,000 Minnesota households have received energy assistance through the LIHEAP program. (Low Income Energy Assistance Program) Spokesman Michael Schmitz:. “I just want to encourage folks that are struggling, or if you know somebody who is struggling to pay for their energy or really any...
blandinonbroadband.org
Governor Walz’s budget includes $276 million for broadband
Minnesota Governor Tim Walz Thursday unveiled his proposed two-year, $4.1 billion economic budget. The budget includes a change making budget for broadband…. It also includes $276 million for border-to-border broadband internet and $10 million for communities struck by potential job losses as power plants close to “diversify their economies” and “find new opportunities for quality jobs and economic growth.”
mprnews.org
Walz plan spends billions for businesses, workers and environment
A sprawling economic development and climate action plan from Gov. Tim Walz would kickstart a paid family leave program, raise pay for health care aides, boost grants for business startups, incentivize clean power and help young farmers. The proposal calling for $2.6 billion in new spending for the next two...
Comments / 16