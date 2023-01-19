Read full article on original website
This Small Town in Ohio is a Food Lover's ParadiseTravel MavenOlmsted Falls, OH
3 Places To Get German Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
New retail store pOpshelf opens its first location in OhioJake WellsCuyahoga Falls, OH
The Billioniare Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Michigan?Ted RiversDetroit, MI
District 4 Maple Heights Councilwoman Dana Anderson Alerts Residents of Anonymous Letter: Beware of Unwanted SolicitorsBrown on ClevelandMaple Heights, OH
This Small Town in Ohio is a Food Lover's Paradise
Ohio can often become overshadowed by its large cities and many people forget that some of the best and most delicious restaurants are hiding in the quieter regions of the state.
Gandalf’s Pub, Great Lakes Brewing Co. team up for wild-game dinner
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Gandalf’s Pub & Restaurant is holding an annual wild-game dinner paired with beers from Great Lakes Brewing Co. The dinner is 7 p.m. Monday, March 6. Executive chef Edward West’s menu (beers have not been announced):. • Oxtail and onion shooter - onion soup...
Farm and Dairy
Tiffany style lamps, sterling, new men’s clothing, and misc.
Pottery – Antiques – Stained Glass – Glassware. All sells to settle the estate. Preview/Pickup Location: Canton, OH 44709 (address will be given to successful bidders.) PICKUP: WEDNESDAY – JANUARY 25, 2023 – 10:00 A.M.-2:00 P.M. ONLINE TERMS: Visa, MasterCard & Wire Transfer accepted. Wire...
3 Places To Get Breakfast in the Akron Area
Are you looking for a delicious way to begin your day?. If you're in Greater Akron, you should visit these local restaurants, which all serve great breakfasts. This diner is a local favorite for breakfast. Despite its unassuming exterior, the diner is often packed with customers, who love breakfast items like Fred's country fried steak topped with sausage gravy (many customers say it's one of the best in town), an eight-ounce sirloin steak with eggs, and French toast. If you dine in sometime between 6 AM and 9 AM and order one of their breakfast entrees, you can get a coffee, tea, or soft drink for free.
Cleveland-based Mitchell's Ice Cream issues recall on chocolate peanut butter cup flavor
CLEVELAND — The Cleveland-based Mitchell's Ice Cream has issued a voluntary recall for an undeclared allergen in its Chocolate Peanut Butter Cup ice cream. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. According to Mitchell Brothers Ice...
The Judith, a French-Inspired Cafe From Room Service Team, to Open on February 10
Owners Jennie Doran and Andrew Worm have been pursuing this dream for years
This Restaurant Serves The Best Biscuits In Ohio
They are so good that Guy Fieri recommends them.
New retail store pOpshelf opens its first location in Ohio
POpshelf recently opened its first ever store in Ohio recently at 755 Howe Ave, in Cuyahoga Falls, a suburb of Akron. So what is pOpshelf? It's a store that can best be described as a mix between Five Below and Dollar General.
3 Places To Get German Food in Ohio
If the answer is yes, you should visit these local restaurants in Ohio (this list is not at all comprehensive!). If you're a fan of German food and beers, you should check out this place in northeast Ohio. Customers highly recommend their schnitzel. You can't go wrong with the original pork schnitzel, which is delicious enough by itself. Patrons also enjoy the jagerschnitzel, which features pork schnitzel covered in mushrooms and gravy. You should also check out the sausage platter (which includes German and Slovenian sausage plus sauerkraut) and hackbraten (German-style meatloaf). If you have room for dessert, check out their homemade strudel and palacinka, which is a crepe-like dessert. You can get the palacinka filled with apricot marmalade and whipped cream or a chocolate palacinka with chopped walnuts and whipped cream.
Best in Cleveland popcorn: 9 local popcorn stores to celebrate National Popcorn Day
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- From sweet caramel to zingy cheese, today’s popcorn now comes in dozens -- dare we say hundreds -- of flavors. This humble food has a long and storied history as America’s favorite go-to snack -- dating back 5,000 years. But Americans officially launched their love affair with popcorn during World War II, when sugar was in short supply.
Mount Vernon News
Lake Wapusun RV Resort upgrading amenities, adding events
The new owners of Lake Wapusun RV Resort continue to make improvements and add amenities to the camping resort in Amish and Mohican country, approximately 32 miles northeast of Mount Vernon. Lake Wapusun (lakewapusun.com) offers family camping and is located between Wooster and Loudonville at 10787 Molter Road in Shreve,...
Military monuments back on display in North Ridgeville: Short Takes on Avon, Avon Lake and North Ridgeville
Finally after three years of sitting in storage, the city’s military monuments are back on display in front of the Old Town Hall, 36119 Center Ridge Road. According to information from the North Ridgeville Historical Society, the monuments were removed in 2016 during preparations for the widening of Center Ridge Road. Members of the Historical Society, whose museum is housed at the Old Town Hall, were excited to see the foundations and plantings appear last month in preparation for the monument’s return. The monuments were installed last week.
Man charged for allegedly filming women in Nordstrom Rack dressing room at Crocker Park
WESTLAKE, Ohio — A 33-year-old Brunswick man has been charged after allegedly using his cellphone to capture footage of women inside the dressing rooms at the Nordstrom Rack at Crocker Park in Westlake. According to Westlake Police, the incident occurred last August when it received a report regarding a...
Farm and Dairy
Single family home and misc.
Stark Co. – Massillon – OH 1139 Wellman Ave. SE, Massillon, OH 44646. Visit www.DuttonAuctions.com or call 330.879.5000 for Bidder’s Packet. w/complete terms of sale. Terms: $4,500 down day of sale, balance due in full at closing. A buyer’s premium of 10% will be added to the high bid to determine the total purchase price.
4 Places To Get Fried Chicken in Ohio
If the answer is yes and you're in Ohio, you should consider visiting these local joints (this list is by no means comprehensive!). If you find yourself in northeast Ohio, you should check out this restaurant, which is a local favorite. Customers have raved about their chicken and waffles. The chicken is a juicy and crispy breast or thigh; and the waffles are flavored with rosemary, topped with powdered sugar, and served with Ohio maple syrup on the side. They also have delicious chicken sandwiches. If you like spice, check out their Nashville chicken sandwich, which comes with spicy schmaltz, pimento cheese, coleslaw, grilled pickles, and remoulade. If you don't care for spice, you can't go wrong with their Louisville sandwich, which has American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles, and Duke's mayo.
PHOTOS: Dog trapped by river saved from ‘ruff’ spot
Firefighters were "met with quite a ruff situation" in the Friday rescue, they said.
tourcounsel.com
Tower City Center | Shopping mall in Cleveland, Ohio
To start with the best malls, outlets and stores in Cleveland, you have at your fingertips one of the most visited and recommended shopping centers. Tower City Center, has beautiful modern architecture, good and varied boutiques, restaurants and areas to share with family and friends. In addition, the offers that you will find are unmissable.
Farm and Dairy
Car wash with RE, and misc.
New Philadelphia, OH – On-Site & Online Bidding Available. Absolute auction, all sells to the highest bidder on location: 1431 Kaderly St. NW, New Philadelphia, OH 44663 Directions: Take SR 800 north of New Philadelphia or south of Dover to Anola Ave. and go west to Kaderly and south to auction. Watch for KIKO signs.
WKYC
Ready Pet GO! Berea Animal Rescue visits 3News
The Berea Animal Rescue visited 3News with Freeway. Freeway can be adopted from the Berea Animal Rescue.
Locally produced documentary series captures Cleveland's niche entrepreneurs
CLEVELAND, Ohio — There's a big picture of Cleveland that most people see, but "there's a beating heart of the city you can't see just by flying over it," Andrew Spirk says. Spirk should know: His team at Clockwork 9 creative agency has documented a few beats of that heart in their documentary series, "Artisans of the Land."
