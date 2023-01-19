ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brunswick, OH

Farm and Dairy

Tiffany style lamps, sterling, new men’s clothing, and misc.

Pottery – Antiques – Stained Glass – Glassware. All sells to settle the estate. Preview/Pickup Location: Canton, OH 44709 (address will be given to successful bidders.) PICKUP: WEDNESDAY – JANUARY 25, 2023 – 10:00 A.M.-2:00 P.M. ONLINE TERMS: Visa, MasterCard & Wire Transfer accepted. Wire...
CANTON, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Breakfast in the Akron Area

Are you looking for a delicious way to begin your day?. If you're in Greater Akron, you should visit these local restaurants, which all serve great breakfasts. This diner is a local favorite for breakfast. Despite its unassuming exterior, the diner is often packed with customers, who love breakfast items like Fred's country fried steak topped with sausage gravy (many customers say it's one of the best in town), an eight-ounce sirloin steak with eggs, and French toast. If you dine in sometime between 6 AM and 9 AM and order one of their breakfast entrees, you can get a coffee, tea, or soft drink for free.
AKRON, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get German Food in Ohio

If the answer is yes, you should visit these local restaurants in Ohio (this list is not at all comprehensive!). If you're a fan of German food and beers, you should check out this place in northeast Ohio. Customers highly recommend their schnitzel. You can't go wrong with the original pork schnitzel, which is delicious enough by itself. Patrons also enjoy the jagerschnitzel, which features pork schnitzel covered in mushrooms and gravy. You should also check out the sausage platter (which includes German and Slovenian sausage plus sauerkraut) and hackbraten (German-style meatloaf). If you have room for dessert, check out their homemade strudel and palacinka, which is a crepe-like dessert. You can get the palacinka filled with apricot marmalade and whipped cream or a chocolate palacinka with chopped walnuts and whipped cream.
OHIO STATE
Mount Vernon News

Lake Wapusun RV Resort upgrading amenities, adding events

The new owners of Lake Wapusun RV Resort continue to make improvements and add amenities to the camping resort in Amish and Mohican country, approximately 32 miles northeast of Mount Vernon. Lake Wapusun (lakewapusun.com) offers family camping and is located between Wooster and Loudonville at 10787 Molter Road in Shreve,...
SHREVE, OH
Cleveland.com

Military monuments back on display in North Ridgeville: Short Takes on Avon, Avon Lake and North Ridgeville

Finally after three years of sitting in storage, the city’s military monuments are back on display in front of the Old Town Hall, 36119 Center Ridge Road. According to information from the North Ridgeville Historical Society, the monuments were removed in 2016 during preparations for the widening of Center Ridge Road. Members of the Historical Society, whose museum is housed at the Old Town Hall, were excited to see the foundations and plantings appear last month in preparation for the monument’s return. The monuments were installed last week.
NORTH RIDGEVILLE, OH
Farm and Dairy

Single family home and misc.

Stark Co. – Massillon – OH 1139 Wellman Ave. SE, Massillon, OH 44646. Visit www.DuttonAuctions.com or call 330.879.5000 for Bidder’s Packet. w/complete terms of sale. Terms: $4,500 down day of sale, balance due in full at closing. A buyer’s premium of 10% will be added to the high bid to determine the total purchase price.
MASSILLON, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Fried Chicken in Ohio

If the answer is yes and you're in Ohio, you should consider visiting these local joints (this list is by no means comprehensive!). If you find yourself in northeast Ohio, you should check out this restaurant, which is a local favorite. Customers have raved about their chicken and waffles. The chicken is a juicy and crispy breast or thigh; and the waffles are flavored with rosemary, topped with powdered sugar, and served with Ohio maple syrup on the side. They also have delicious chicken sandwiches. If you like spice, check out their Nashville chicken sandwich, which comes with spicy schmaltz, pimento cheese, coleslaw, grilled pickles, and remoulade. If you don't care for spice, you can't go wrong with their Louisville sandwich, which has American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles, and Duke's mayo.
OHIO STATE
tourcounsel.com

Tower City Center | Shopping mall in Cleveland, Ohio

To start with the best malls, outlets and stores in Cleveland, you have at your fingertips one of the most visited and recommended shopping centers. Tower City Center, has beautiful modern architecture, good and varied boutiques, restaurants and areas to share with family and friends. In addition, the offers that you will find are unmissable.
CLEVELAND, OH
Farm and Dairy

Car wash with RE, and misc.

New Philadelphia, OH – On-Site & Online Bidding Available. Absolute auction, all sells to the highest bidder on location: 1431 Kaderly St. NW, New Philadelphia, OH 44663 Directions: Take SR 800 north of New Philadelphia or south of Dover to Anola Ave. and go west to Kaderly and south to auction. Watch for KIKO signs.
NEW PHILADELPHIA, OH

