postsouth.com
Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards calls Special Session to address insurance crisis
Louisiana Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards has called a Special Session to address the state's growing property insurance crisis with a focus on implementing a $45 million incentive fund to attract companies to write new policies. The week-long session will convene at noon Jan. 30 and must adjourn no later...
postsouth.com
Louisiana lawmakers skeptical of Donelon’s homeowners insurance fix
Several Louisiana legislators said they aren’t yet prepared to fund a homeowners insurance incentive program backed by Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon, even if Gov. John Bel Edwards calls them into a special session in early February. “I think the House is skeptical of everything,” House Speaker Pro Tempore Tanner...
Dora Jean Edwards, mother of Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards, passes away
In a statement released on Friday morning, the governor paid tribute to his mother, who he says worked several years as a nurse and teacher while raising eight children.
Former Louisiana health clinic CEO sentenced for $1.8 million Medicaid fraud scheme
The former CEO of a Louisiana health clinic has been sentenced to over six years in prison for defrauding the Louisiana Medicaid Program.
Louisiana woman pleads guilty to theft of over $86,000 in Social Security funds
A Louisiana woman has pled guilty to theft of more than $86,000 in Social Security funds.
lailluminator.com
Mass layoffs spark protests at federal call centers in La. and Miss.
Mass layoffs this week at the Maximus federal call centers in Louisiana and Mississippi prompted workers to protest at both locations Friday. The call center workers are calling for the immediate rehire of their laid-off colleagues or at least eight weeks of severance pay. Maximus is the nation’s largest federal...
allthatsinteresting.com
The Little-Known Story Of The Colfax Massacre, The Worst Episode Of Racial Violence During Reconstruction
After the 1872 gubernatorial election in Louisiana, KKK members and former Confederates stormed a courthouse occupied by Black militiamen — and killed as many as 150 of them. In 1873, the losing side of the most recent Louisiana gubernatorial election took up arms and marched on a local seat...
theadvocate.com
Entergy Louisiana will add $5.50 to your bill. See why, and when
Entergy Louisiana will soon charge ratepayers an extra $5.50 per month to pay for restoration costs from Hurricane Ida and other storms, the Public Service Commission has decided after a dispute over whether the utility should shoulder some of those costs. A majority of the commission last month refused to...
Louisiana woman charged with theft of government funds, over $59,000
A Louisiana woman has been indicted for the theft of government funds.
Authorities in Louisiana Seeking Assistance Identifying Those Responsible for the Theft of a Fire Truck
Authorities in Louisiana Seeking Assistance Identifying Those Responsible for the Theft of a Fire Truck. Natchitoches, Louisiana – Authorities in Louisiana are seeking the public’s help in identifying the person or persons who stole a fire truck from Natchitoches Parish Fire District #10. The Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office...
$100,000 bond for man accused of multiple burglaries in Louisiana
A man is in jail following a string of burglaries in Louisiana.
Message in a bottle found in Louisiana river after nearly 40 years
A man sailing on a Louisiana river found a nearly 40-year-old message in a bottle and was able to contact the author.
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Locating Wanted Oretta Man
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Locating Wanted Oretta Man. Beauregard Parish, Louisiana – On January 17, 2023, the Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office (BPSO) reported that it is attempting to locate Billy Hyatt, of Oretta, Louisiana. According to BPSO, Hyatt is wanted on multiple warrants in connection to...
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Investigating Criminal Damage to Multiple Vehicles at Auto Dealership
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Investigating Criminal Damage to Multiple Vehicles at Auto Dealership. Rapides Parish, Louisiana – Authorities in Louisiana are requesting assistance in the investigation of criminal damage that occurred at an automotive dealership where unknown individuals spray-painted 29 vehicles causing thousands of dollars in damage.
Louisiana Restaurant Named One Of The 20 Best Steakhouse In The U.S.
Tasting Table released its list of the 20 of the best steakhouses in America and one in Louisiana managed to make the cut.
Possible explosive device found in St. Mary Parish
An unknown possible explosive device was found in St. Mary Parish Saturday morning, according to the St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office (SMPSO).
Thieves steal thousands from Louisiana Nike store
LOUISIANA (KLFY) — Police in Louisiana are investigating a string of thefts that occurred at a Nike store resulting in thousands of dollars of merchandise being stolen. According to Baton Rouge police, over the past several months, four men allegedly stole thousands of dollars’ worth of sneakers from the Nike Towne Center store. Nike is […]
Unlicensed and Unrestrained Louisiana Teen Dies in Two-Vehicle Crash on I-49 After Colliding with 18-Wheeler
Unlicensed and Unrestrained Louisiana Teen Dies in Two-Vehicle Crash on I-49 After Colliding with 18-Wheeler. St. Landry Parish, Louisiana – An unlicensed, unrestrained teen from Louisiana was killed in a two-vehicle crash after colliding with an 18-wheeler on I-49. Louisiana State Police stated on January 17, 2023, that on...
Carencro business owner arrested on multiple charges of contractor fraud
The owner of a Carencro business was booked into jail on Thursday after multiple complaints of contractor fraud.
A sheriff in Louisiana has been destroying records of deputies’ alleged misconduct for years
The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office in Louisiana has been unlawfully destroying its deputies' disciplinary records for at least 10 years, according to records provided by state officials responsible for overseeing the retention of records by state, parish and local agencies. The finding comes at a time when the sheriff's office...
