Louisiana State

postsouth.com

Louisiana lawmakers skeptical of Donelon’s homeowners insurance fix

Several Louisiana legislators said they aren’t yet prepared to fund a homeowners insurance incentive program backed by Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon, even if Gov. John Bel Edwards calls them into a special session in early February. “I think the House is skeptical of everything,” House Speaker Pro Tempore Tanner...
lailluminator.com

Mass layoffs spark protests at federal call centers in La. and Miss.

Mass layoffs this week at the Maximus federal call centers in Louisiana and Mississippi prompted workers to protest at both locations Friday. The call center workers are calling for the immediate rehire of their laid-off colleagues or at least eight weeks of severance pay. Maximus is the nation’s largest federal...
HATTIESBURG, MS
theadvocate.com

Entergy Louisiana will add $5.50 to your bill. See why, and when

Entergy Louisiana will soon charge ratepayers an extra $5.50 per month to pay for restoration costs from Hurricane Ida and other storms, the Public Service Commission has decided after a dispute over whether the utility should shoulder some of those costs. A majority of the commission last month refused to...
LOUISIANA STATE
Calcasieu Parish News

Authorities in Louisiana Seeking Assistance Identifying Those Responsible for the Theft of a Fire Truck

Authorities in Louisiana Seeking Assistance Identifying Those Responsible for the Theft of a Fire Truck. Natchitoches, Louisiana – Authorities in Louisiana are seeking the public’s help in identifying the person or persons who stole a fire truck from Natchitoches Parish Fire District #10. The Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office...
NATCHITOCHES PARISH, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Investigating Criminal Damage to Multiple Vehicles at Auto Dealership

Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Investigating Criminal Damage to Multiple Vehicles at Auto Dealership. Rapides Parish, Louisiana – Authorities in Louisiana are requesting assistance in the investigation of criminal damage that occurred at an automotive dealership where unknown individuals spray-painted 29 vehicles causing thousands of dollars in damage.
LECOMPTE, LA
KLFY News 10

Thieves steal thousands from Louisiana Nike store

LOUISIANA (KLFY) — Police in Louisiana are investigating a string of thefts that occurred at a Nike store resulting in thousands of dollars of merchandise being stolen. According to Baton Rouge police, over the past several months, four men allegedly stole thousands of dollars’ worth of sneakers from the Nike Towne Center store. Nike is […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Unlicensed and Unrestrained Louisiana Teen Dies in Two-Vehicle Crash on I-49 After Colliding with 18-Wheeler

Unlicensed and Unrestrained Louisiana Teen Dies in Two-Vehicle Crash on I-49 After Colliding with 18-Wheeler. St. Landry Parish, Louisiana – An unlicensed, unrestrained teen from Louisiana was killed in a two-vehicle crash after colliding with an 18-wheeler on I-49. Louisiana State Police stated on January 17, 2023, that on...
SAINT LANDRY PARISH, LA

