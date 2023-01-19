Read full article on original website
Related
TechCrunch
Why international DFIs are looking to African startups to scale impact investing efforts
British International Investment (BII), a DFI from the UK, told TechCrunch recently that it will deploy $500 million into startups by the end of 2026, and half of that amount has been earmarked for African tech companies. In addition to backing VC funds in the region, the organization aims to make more direct equity investments in startups, adding to the four African companies it invested in last year.
TechCrunch
A new kind of PE fund plans to roll up German startups into potential unicorns and bigger exits
It’s part of the reason so many European startups end up heading to the U.S. The U.S. is one of the few markets where you can achieve decent scale, as well has have the potential to exit either through a sale to one of the global tech platforms or to the public markets.
TechCrunch
4 investors discuss the next big wave for alternative seafood startups
In fact, some investors feel that 2023 will be the year when alternative seafood companies and products make notable strides. $178 million was pumped into alternative seafood in the first half of 2022, and the market’s value is poised to reach $1.6 billion over the next 10 years. One of the sector’s biggest investments was Wildtype, which raised $100 million in a Series B round for its “sushi-grade” cultured salmon.
TechCrunch
Share Creators wants to solve asset management mess for game developers
Based in the Bay Area, the startup recently closed a new round of funding, a $3 million tranche from China’s 5Y Capital and $2 million from PDF reader Foxit. Before getting into art asset management, Ada Liu ran a game-design consulting firm that was raking in several million USD in revenue a year; that business is now running alongside her new venture.
TechCrunch
Debunking the myths of why venture investors don’t fund diverse startups
The excuses used to justify these sobriquets are equally scattered. Women received just 1.9% of all venture capital funds last year because they are only building beauty and wellness companies; there is a lack of a proven track record; it’s too early, they are too risky, and there is a pipeline problem. Maybe she’ll get married, have a family, and leave the business behind.
Google boss Sundar Pichai tells staff they can work from home to process the 'difficult news' of the company's mass layoffs
Pichai asked staff to "take good care" of themselves, after announcing that the company was laying off 6% of its staff in a memo.
TechCrunch
Daily Crunch: Alphabet CEO lays off 12,000 people, says company ‘hired for a different economic reality’
Happy Friday! Join us in wishing Lorenzo a very warm welcome to the team! He’s joining our crack team of cybersecurity reporters, working alongside Zack and Carly. He just published his first article on TC, about T-Mobile reporting a hacker accessed personal data of 37 million customers. Welcome aboard!!
Analysis-Europe Inc earnings season a test for market optimism
LONDON, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Europe's upcoming corporate earnings season is likely to show whether the renewed optimism about the economy that has buoyed equities in recent weeks is grounded in reality.
TechCrunch
Netflix says it’s open to adding free streaming ‘FAST’ channels to grow its ads business
“We’re open to all these different models that are out there right now, but we’ve got a lot on our plate this year, both with the paid sharing and with our launch of advertising and continuing to this slate of content that we’re trying to drive to our members. So, we are keeping an eye on that segment for sure,” Sarandos said.
TechCrunch
TechCrunch+ roundup: 2023 unicorn slump, global VC slowdown, email marketing 101
That’s what happened to “unicorn:” We wore it out like a pair of sneakers that leak in the rain but are too comfortable to part with. In fact, most of the startups in CB Insights’ unicorn index are on the bubble and “are actually hovering right at the $1 billion mark,” reports Rebecca Szkutak.
Businesses see lower odds U.S. in or entering recession, NABE says
Jan 23 (Reuters) - The likelihood that the United States is already in recession or will fall into one this year has dropped over the past three months to 56% from a nearly two-thirds possibility, according to a survey on business conditions released on Monday.
TechCrunch
Climate tech roundup: Food waste, wastewater, and the UK’s troubled battery industry
Nest co-founder Matt Rogers’ new startup is trash. After selling Nest to Google for $3.2 billion, Matt Rogers is no stranger to scaling fast. But unlike last time, Rogers isn’t interested in selling so quickly. “This is the next 20 years of my life. This is not like, build the company in four or five years and sell to Google. This is a big, long journey,” he told TechCrunch.
Retail Technologies for SMBs
The NRF Big Show last week is the retail industry’s largest trade event. It’s a must-attend for the sector’s leading companies — including everyone from Macy’s, Nordstrom and Neiman Marcus to Home Depot, Walmart and Target — and everyone in between. But the NRF...
Japan Finance Minister warns of severe finances as BOJ struggles to contain yields
TOKYO, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Japan's finances are becoming increasingly precarious, Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki warned on Monday, just as markets test whether the central bank can keep interest rates ultra-low, allowing the government to service its debt.
AP PHOTOS: East Asia marks Lunar New Year of the Rabbit
BEIJING (AP) — From Jakarta to Seoul, Bangkok to Beijing, people in Asia have been celebrating the Lunar New Year marking the start of the Year of the Rabbit. Lunar New Year is the most important holiday in the Chinese calendar, a time to gather with family, reconnect with friends and indulge in food and drink. Each year in the Chinese zodiac is believed to bear the characteristics of its namesake animal, with the Year of the Rabbit considered one of calm and contemplation — a good time to form partnerships and, for many, hopefully start making money again.
TechCrunch
Area 120, Google’s in-house incubator, severely impacted by Alphabet mass layoffs
has been significantly affected by broader layoffs at Google parent company Alphabet. A spokesperson tells TechCrunch via email that the majority of the Area 120 team has been “winded down,” and that only three projects from the division will graduate later this year into core Google product areas.
TechCrunch
Coinbase and others back ex-FTX US president’s crypto trading infra startup Architect
It has been nearly four months since Brett Harrison stepped down as president of FTX US, the American division of the now-bankrupt crypto exchange. Now, he has raised $5 million for his own startup, Architect, which aims to make trading infrastructure for large crypto investors. “It’s a software company aiming...
TechCrunch
Microsoft joined the layoff parade. Did it really have to?
Like these other companies, Microsoft is facing a shifting economic landscape and making adjustments to a workforce that was pumped up after the early days of the pandemic. Each of these companies added tens of thousands of employees to the payroll, and with the current economic uncertainty, they decided to dial it back (or at least use it as an excuse to cut costs).
Yellen in Zambia to discuss debt to China, public health
U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is in Zambia on the second leg on her African tour
TechCrunch
Tech forgot its umbrella
It kind of feels like tech forgot its umbrella. Like, it remembered to pack its water bottle, wear the right shoes and layer up, but when it came time to officially go outside — and say, face the year ahead — it realized that a waterproof hoodie wasn’t enough. It needs an industrial umbrella.
Comments / 0