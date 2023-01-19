ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

TechCrunch

Why international DFIs are looking to African startups to scale impact investing efforts

British International Investment (BII), a DFI from the UK, told TechCrunch recently that it will deploy $500 million into startups by the end of 2026, and half of that amount has been earmarked for African tech companies. In addition to backing VC funds in the region, the organization aims to make more direct equity investments in startups, adding to the four African companies it invested in last year.
TechCrunch

4 investors discuss the next big wave for alternative seafood startups

In fact, some investors feel that 2023 will be the year when alternative seafood companies and products make notable strides. $178 million was pumped into alternative seafood in the first half of 2022, and the market’s value is poised to reach $1.6 billion over the next 10 years. One of the sector’s biggest investments was Wildtype, which raised $100 million in a Series B round for its “sushi-grade” cultured salmon.
TechCrunch

Share Creators wants to solve asset management mess for game developers

Based in the Bay Area, the startup recently closed a new round of funding, a $3 million tranche from China’s 5Y Capital and $2 million from PDF reader Foxit. Before getting into art asset management, Ada Liu ran a game-design consulting firm that was raking in several million USD in revenue a year; that business is now running alongside her new venture.
TechCrunch

Debunking the myths of why venture investors don’t fund diverse startups

The excuses used to justify these sobriquets are equally scattered. Women received just 1.9% of all venture capital funds last year because they are only building beauty and wellness companies; there is a lack of a proven track record; it’s too early, they are too risky, and there is a pipeline problem. Maybe she’ll get married, have a family, and leave the business behind.
TechCrunch

TechCrunch+ roundup: 2023 unicorn slump, global VC slowdown, email marketing 101

That’s what happened to “unicorn:” We wore it out like a pair of sneakers that leak in the rain but are too comfortable to part with. In fact, most of the startups in CB Insights’ unicorn index are on the bubble and “are actually hovering right at the $1 billion mark,” reports Rebecca Szkutak.
TechCrunch

Climate tech roundup: Food waste, wastewater, and the UK’s troubled battery industry

Nest co-founder Matt Rogers’ new startup is trash. After selling Nest to Google for $3.2 billion, Matt Rogers is no stranger to scaling fast. But unlike last time, Rogers isn’t interested in selling so quickly. “This is the next 20 years of my life. This is not like, build the company in four or five years and sell to Google. This is a big, long journey,” he told TechCrunch.
WWD

Retail Technologies for SMBs

The NRF Big Show last week is the retail industry’s largest trade event. It’s a must-attend for the sector’s leading companies — including everyone from Macy’s, Nordstrom and Neiman Marcus to Home Depot, Walmart and Target — and everyone in between. But the NRF...
The Associated Press

AP PHOTOS: East Asia marks Lunar New Year of the Rabbit

BEIJING (AP) — From Jakarta to Seoul, Bangkok to Beijing, people in Asia have been celebrating the Lunar New Year marking the start of the Year of the Rabbit. Lunar New Year is the most important holiday in the Chinese calendar, a time to gather with family, reconnect with friends and indulge in food and drink. Each year in the Chinese zodiac is believed to bear the characteristics of its namesake animal, with the Year of the Rabbit considered one of calm and contemplation — a good time to form partnerships and, for many, hopefully start making money again.
TechCrunch

Area 120, Google’s in-house incubator, severely impacted by Alphabet mass layoffs

has been significantly affected by broader layoffs at Google parent company Alphabet. A spokesperson tells TechCrunch via email that the majority of the Area 120 team has been “winded down,” and that only three projects from the division will graduate later this year into core Google product areas.
TechCrunch

Microsoft joined the layoff parade. Did it really have to?

Like these other companies, Microsoft is facing a shifting economic landscape and making adjustments to a workforce that was pumped up after the early days of the pandemic. Each of these companies added tens of thousands of employees to the payroll, and with the current economic uncertainty, they decided to dial it back (or at least use it as an excuse to cut costs).
TechCrunch

Tech forgot its umbrella

It kind of feels like tech forgot its umbrella. Like, it remembered to pack its water bottle, wear the right shoes and layer up, but when it came time to officially go outside — and say, face the year ahead — it realized that a waterproof hoodie wasn’t enough. It needs an industrial umbrella.

