ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, PA

Comments / 2

Related
TAPinto.net

Central Bucks Working with “Pro-Religious” Law Firm to Roll Out Book Review Policy

DOYLESTOWN, PA—The Central Bucks School District has been working with a “pro-religious” law firm as it rolls out its controversial book review policy. In an e-mail sent to staff on Friday afternoon, the district said that it had been working with the Independence Law Center to create guidelines that will be used to implement the district’s new policy for reviewing books. Policy 109 was passed by the school board last July to screen books for “sexualized content.” In the e-mail, district Superintendent Abram Lucabaugh said that the law firm was brought in “at the board’s suggestion.” The firm provides free services to school districts...
DOYLESTOWN, PA
Main Line Media News

Lansdale church remembers Montgomery County victims of gun violence

LANSDALE — A display along Broad Street in Lansdale on Martin Luther King Day sent a powerful message about those lost to gun violence. On Jan. 16, Lansdale United Methodist Church hosted a “Memorial to the Lost,” remembering the lives of those lost to gun violence, by showing t-shirts listing the name, age, and date of death of gun violence victims.
LANSDALE, PA
skooknews.com

Schuylkill County Detectives Seek Ashland Man

Schuylkill County District Attorney Michael O’Pake and the Schuylkill County Detectives are asking the public to help locate an Ashland man. Jared George Azar, 28, is wanted for failing to appear at the Schuylkill County Courthouse for a Status Conference on November 16, 2022. Azar's original charges include:. Aggravated...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
BUCKSCO.Today

Bucks County Recorder of Deeds Warns Residents About Recent Uptick in Solicitation, Fraudulent Calls

One of Bucks County’s most important government officials is warning residents of an imminent threat that comes around this time of year. Dan McPhillips, the Bucks County Recorder of Deeds, has issued a warning to all residents about fraudulent calls, an issue that sprouts up in the area this time of the year. From credit card scams to identity theft, McPhillips makes it his job to ensure that residents know what to look for when confronted with scammers.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
seaislenews.com

Woman Charged With Killing Parents Who Had Link to Sea Isle

Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin R. Steele and Abington Township Police Chief Patrick Molloy are investigating a double homicide of a couple found in their Montgomery County home. On Jan. 17 at 10:30 p.m., Abington Police were called to a home in the 1100 block of Beverly Road in the...
SEA ISLE CITY, NJ
Main Line Media News

Norristown gun trafficker draws 16 to 32 years in prison

NORRISTOWN — A Norristown man will spend more than a decade behind bars for running a gun trafficking network during which he relied on four others to purchase guns for him, rewarding the straw purchasers with a puppy, cash and drugs. Henry Vonzell “Legz” Harris Jr., 35, of the...
NORRISTOWN, PA
buckscountyherald.com

Community invited to Unattended Veterans Service

The community is invited to join the Bucks County Coroner’s Office at the Unattended Veterans Service at Washington Crossing National Cemetery, at 830 Highland Road, Newtown, at 2 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26. The Coroner’s Offices will be interring three unclaimed veterans:. Johnnie Jay Jenkins, Coast Guard (Subsistence Specialist...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
limerickpa.org

A Message From the Board of Supervisors ~ Jennifer Brown

A message from the Limerick Township Board of Supervisors:. It is with deep sadness that our Limerick Township family mourns the loss of our resident, Jennifer Brown. We share the feelings of grief and loss and extend our deepest sympathies to Jennifer’s family, friends, neighbors, colleagues, and all of our Limerick Township community who continue to mourn her.
LIMERICK, PA
The Trace

Shot on the Job: Philly’s Public Workers Are Under Fire

No matter the job Tiffany Fletcher took to support her three sons, she threw herself into the work. Whether the position was in fast food service or cosmetology, the 41-year-old “was a hard worker, and she loved what she did,” recalled her mother, Geraldine Fletcher. That passion extended to her caretaking, too: Outside of her working hours, Tiffany, took care of Geraldine, 77, as her home health care aide.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Reading Police: Residential shooting possibly self-inflicted

READING, Pa. - The Reading Police responded to a report of a shooting inside a residence at 000 block N 9th St Saturday night at approximately 11:30 p.m. Police found a 17-year-old male with a gunshot wound to his head. The male was transported to the Reading Hospital and is in critical condition.
nccpdnews.com

POLICE INVESTIGATE OFFICER INVOLVED SHOOTING: MANOR PARK

(New Castle, Del.-19720) On Sunday (1/22), at approximately 1:50 a.m., officers from the New Castle County Division of Police were dispatched to the unit block of W. Minuit Drive in Manor Park for a home invasion. Officers responded to the scene and while approaching the residence encountered suspects who brandished...
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE
MONTCO.Today

MONTCO.Today

Montgomery County, PA
17K+
Followers
15K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

MONTCO.Today celebrates Montgomery County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journal’s is the publisher of MONTCO.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes BUCKSO.Today (Bucks County), DELCO.Today (Delaware County), and VISTA.Today (Chester County).

 https://montco.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy