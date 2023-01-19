Read full article on original website
Related
Sheriff’s Office Mourns Passing of Bikkel, the Only Bomb-Sniffing K-9 in Montgomery County
The Jan. 20 meeting of the Montgomery County Commissioners in Norristown included a heartfelt pause to remember Bikkel, a Montgomery County K-9 officer. Rachel Ravina chronicled the emotional moment in The Reporter. Bikkel, 10, was a Belgian Malinois, a sturdy, hardworking European herding dog whose appearance is often confused with...
Central Bucks Working with “Pro-Religious” Law Firm to Roll Out Book Review Policy
DOYLESTOWN, PA—The Central Bucks School District has been working with a “pro-religious” law firm as it rolls out its controversial book review policy. In an e-mail sent to staff on Friday afternoon, the district said that it had been working with the Independence Law Center to create guidelines that will be used to implement the district’s new policy for reviewing books. Policy 109 was passed by the school board last July to screen books for “sexualized content.” In the e-mail, district Superintendent Abram Lucabaugh said that the law firm was brought in “at the board’s suggestion.” The firm provides free services to school districts...
Montco-Centric State Sen. Amanda Cappelletti Currently Hosts a Very Special Constituent
Pa. State Sen. Amanda Cappelletti is set to become the first woman to give birth while serving in Harrisburg. Her distinction highlights the overall advancement locally and nationally of women in politics, as reported by Julia Terruso and Anna Orso in The Philadelphia Inquirer.
Montgomery County Commissioners: Three, Down to Two; Back to Three; Back to Two; Back to Three
The current Montgomery County Board of Commissioners vacancy — created when Valerie Arkoosh joined the Shapiro administration — is heading toward being filled. Emily Rizzo, WHYY, detailed the process. Soon after the Arkoosh exit, the county court administrator’s office began taking candidate applications; this process closes Jan. 23....
Six Montgomery County School Districts Are Among Top 50 in Pennsylvania
Six Montgomery County school districts ranked among Pennsylvania’s top school districts for 2022, writes Ryan Mulligan for the Philadelphia Business Journal. Lower Merion School District ranked highest, coming in fifth place in the state and third place for the Philadelphia region. Next on the list is Upper Dublin School...
Main Line Media News
Lansdale church remembers Montgomery County victims of gun violence
LANSDALE — A display along Broad Street in Lansdale on Martin Luther King Day sent a powerful message about those lost to gun violence. On Jan. 16, Lansdale United Methodist Church hosted a “Memorial to the Lost,” remembering the lives of those lost to gun violence, by showing t-shirts listing the name, age, and date of death of gun violence victims.
Will the next mayor keep Danielle Outlaw on as police commissioner? Candidates mixed
At a forum on gun violence at St. Joseph’s University, candidates in the Democratic primary for mayor were asked whether they’d keep Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw on if they got elected.
skooknews.com
Schuylkill County Detectives Seek Ashland Man
Schuylkill County District Attorney Michael O’Pake and the Schuylkill County Detectives are asking the public to help locate an Ashland man. Jared George Azar, 28, is wanted for failing to appear at the Schuylkill County Courthouse for a Status Conference on November 16, 2022. Azar's original charges include:. Aggravated...
Bucks County Recorder of Deeds Warns Residents About Recent Uptick in Solicitation, Fraudulent Calls
One of Bucks County’s most important government officials is warning residents of an imminent threat that comes around this time of year. Dan McPhillips, the Bucks County Recorder of Deeds, has issued a warning to all residents about fraudulent calls, an issue that sprouts up in the area this time of the year. From credit card scams to identity theft, McPhillips makes it his job to ensure that residents know what to look for when confronted with scammers.
Woman who helped kill mother at 14 in Lehigh County is denied appeal for new trial
The Pennsylvania Superior Court this week rejected an appeal in the case of Jamie Lynn Silvonek, who pleaded guilty for her role in killing her mother nearly eight years ago in Lehigh County. Silvonek had just turned 14, when her mother, Cheryl, was brutally killed in March 2015 in her...
Upper Pottsgrove Residents Protest to Save Smola Farm
Image via Evan Brant at YouTube.Herb Miller (standing), came to lobby for the continued designation of Smola Farm as open space; he is a former Pottsgrove Township commissioner.
Pennsylvania Game Commission: Montco’s Northeast Neighbors Remain Cautious about Unwanted Visitor
A year after its first sighting in the area, a nighttime predator may have returned. As Bucks County residents approach the one-year anniversary of a rare animal sighting, authorities are warning them to remain vigilant. Gregory Vellner reported the caution for NewsBreak. The Pennsylvania Game Commission has sent out a...
seaislenews.com
Woman Charged With Killing Parents Who Had Link to Sea Isle
Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin R. Steele and Abington Township Police Chief Patrick Molloy are investigating a double homicide of a couple found in their Montgomery County home. On Jan. 17 at 10:30 p.m., Abington Police were called to a home in the 1100 block of Beverly Road in the...
Main Line Media News
Norristown gun trafficker draws 16 to 32 years in prison
NORRISTOWN — A Norristown man will spend more than a decade behind bars for running a gun trafficking network during which he relied on four others to purchase guns for him, rewarding the straw purchasers with a puppy, cash and drugs. Henry Vonzell “Legz” Harris Jr., 35, of the...
buckscountyherald.com
Community invited to Unattended Veterans Service
The community is invited to join the Bucks County Coroner’s Office at the Unattended Veterans Service at Washington Crossing National Cemetery, at 830 Highland Road, Newtown, at 2 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26. The Coroner’s Offices will be interring three unclaimed veterans:. Johnnie Jay Jenkins, Coast Guard (Subsistence Specialist...
limerickpa.org
A Message From the Board of Supervisors ~ Jennifer Brown
A message from the Limerick Township Board of Supervisors:. It is with deep sadness that our Limerick Township family mourns the loss of our resident, Jennifer Brown. We share the feelings of grief and loss and extend our deepest sympathies to Jennifer’s family, friends, neighbors, colleagues, and all of our Limerick Township community who continue to mourn her.
Shot on the Job: Philly’s Public Workers Are Under Fire
No matter the job Tiffany Fletcher took to support her three sons, she threw herself into the work. Whether the position was in fast food service or cosmetology, the 41-year-old “was a hard worker, and she loved what she did,” recalled her mother, Geraldine Fletcher. That passion extended to her caretaking, too: Outside of her working hours, Tiffany, took care of Geraldine, 77, as her home health care aide.
WFMZ-TV Online
Reading Police: Residential shooting possibly self-inflicted
READING, Pa. - The Reading Police responded to a report of a shooting inside a residence at 000 block N 9th St Saturday night at approximately 11:30 p.m. Police found a 17-year-old male with a gunshot wound to his head. The male was transported to the Reading Hospital and is in critical condition.
nccpdnews.com
POLICE INVESTIGATE OFFICER INVOLVED SHOOTING: MANOR PARK
(New Castle, Del.-19720) On Sunday (1/22), at approximately 1:50 a.m., officers from the New Castle County Division of Police were dispatched to the unit block of W. Minuit Drive in Manor Park for a home invasion. Officers responded to the scene and while approaching the residence encountered suspects who brandished...
Collegeville Trooper’s Response to Gun Violence: ‘One Percent Rambo; 99 Percent Mr. Rogers’
Benjamin Brooks, a retired Pennsylvania State Trooper who lives in Collegeville, believes that de-escalating conflict before it spirals into rage and violence is key to solving Philadelphia’s gun problem, reported Lynette Hazelton for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
MONTCO.Today
Montgomery County, PA
17K+
Followers
15K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
MONTCO.Today celebrates Montgomery County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journal’s is the publisher of MONTCO.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes BUCKSO.Today (Bucks County), DELCO.Today (Delaware County), and VISTA.Today (Chester County).https://montco.today/
Comments / 2