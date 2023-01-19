DOYLESTOWN, PA—The Central Bucks School District has been working with a “pro-religious” law firm as it rolls out its controversial book review policy. In an e-mail sent to staff on Friday afternoon, the district said that it had been working with the Independence Law Center to create guidelines that will be used to implement the district’s new policy for reviewing books. Policy 109 was passed by the school board last July to screen books for “sexualized content.” In the e-mail, district Superintendent Abram Lucabaugh said that the law firm was brought in “at the board’s suggestion.” The firm provides free services to school districts...

DOYLESTOWN, PA ・ 15 HOURS AGO