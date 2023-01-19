Read full article on original website
Cheyenne to see possibility of snow throughout rest of the week
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Residents could see snow today, according to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne. Today, Jan. 25, there is a 20% chance of snow with increasing cloudy coverage and a high of 26. Windchill values will be between zero and 10 degrees. Winds will be in the northwest at 20–25 mph with gusts of up to 30 mph. The evening will be partly cloudy with a low of 14 and windchill values between zero and 5 degrees. Winds will be in the northwest at 20 mph with gusts of up to 30 mph.
High wind warnings, winter storm watch in effect this week
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — A high wind warning and winter storm watch are in effect in Cheyenne from Thursday evening through Saturday afternoon. The National Weather Service in Cheyenne predicts west-southwest winds of 35–45 mph, with wind gusts of up to 70 mph. Patchy, blowing snow is expected, and...
Cheyenne to have slight possibility of snow to start the week
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Cheyenne residents have a slight chance of snow today, according to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne. Today, Jan. 23, there is a 30% chance of snow between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. The day will be cloudy with a high of 27 and north winds at 5–10 mph set to shift to the east-northeast in the afternoon. The evening will be mostly cloudy with a low of 11 and windchill values between zero and 5 degrees. Winds will be in the south at 5–15 mph before shifting to the west-northwest after midnight.
Cheyenne Regional Airport will begin second phase of runway project in April
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Over the past few years, Cheyenne Regional Airport has undergone a phased rehabilitation of Runway 09-27. Officials announced today that the next phase of runway rehabilitation will commence on April 5. This year’s renovations will include the final phase of replacing approximately 3,600 feet of the...
One dead, teen driver and passenger injured in rollover on icy I-25
CHUGWATER, Wyo. — A 15-year-old juvenile was the driver in a single-vehicle rollover that killed one passenger and injured another on Interstate 25 north of Chugwater on Saturday, according to a Wyoming Highway Patrol release. A 49-year-old resident of Laporte, Colorado, identified as Adam Mitchell, was not wearing a seatbelt and succumbed to his injuries at the crash scene, the highway patrol said.
Obituaries: Peterson; Collins; Hursman
Brenda Janet Peterson: March 21, 1966 – January 17, 2023. Brenda Janet Peterson, 56, of Cheyenne, passed away peacefully in her home on January 17, 2023. Brenda was born March 21, 1966, in Corvallis, OR, to Melvin and Janet (Schierman) Yost. She married the love of her life, Timothy Peterson, on December 18, 1988.
Obituaries: Johnigan; Bush; Absher
Charles Robert “Bob” Johnigan: January 7, 1953 – January 17, 2023. Bob Johnigan, son of Irene G. and Robert A. “John” Johnigan, husband to Debra L. Johnigan and father to Jennifer M. Johnigan passed away at the age of 70 on January 17, 2023 at Davis Hospice Center in Cheyenne, Wyoming. Bob passed away peacefully from Leukemia complications surrounded by his close family. His grandparents Myrtle Arnold Johnigan and Ezra Johnigan of Beaumont, Texas and Georgia and Gust Manelis of Cheyenne, Wyoming preceded him in death.
Cheyenne Botanical Garden prepares annual glass art show
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne Botanical Garden will display artwork from Colorado and Wyoming glass artists starting Tuesday, Jan. 31. Community members can view the delicate creations at the second-floor hallway space of the garden. Viewing is free for all who attend. Ribbons will be awarded for People’s Choice...
Laramie County gas prices up another 17 cents as national average rises for 4th week
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Drivers in Laramie County are paying 17 cents more per gallon of regular gasoline this week than last week as the national average price rose for the fourth straight week. The nation’s average gas price rose 11.3 cents from a week ago to $3.39 per gallon...
Laramie County Recent Arrests (1/24/23–1/25/23)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
Cheyenne Roller Derby offers free boot camp
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne Roller Derby is hosting a free Derby Boot Camp in February. The camp will take place every Monday night running from Feb. 6 through Feb. 27. The derby is located at Roller City at 5506 Weaver Road. No experience is necessary to join, and...
Laramie County Circuit Court Arraignments (1/25/23)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Provided below are the defendants and charges from appearances in Laramie County Circuit Court. All persons cited are presumed innocent until convicted or pleading guilty. Official charges are subject to change by the Laramie County District Attorney’s Office. Initial Appearances:. Wayne Snelling, 44 – Weld...
(PHOTOS) Cheyenne March for Life draws people from around the state to work toward pro-life goals
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Over 200 people from around the state gathered in Cheyenne this weekend for the annual March of Life. The annual march takes place in January near the anniversary of the signing of Roe v. Wade. Marchers come from throughout the state to bring awareness to the pro-life movement.
Meals on Wheels Cheyenne launches pet delivery service AniMEALS
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — On Saturday, Meals on Wheels of Cheyenne, in partnership with the Cheyenne Dog Food Company, Dr. Elsey’s and Meals on Wheels of America, launched the new AniMEALS program. AniMEALS is a pet supply delivery service for clients of Meals on Wheels of Cheyenne. “We’re so...
One of three suspects in Cheyenne manslaughter case bonds out of jail
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — One of the three suspects connected to a manslaughter investigation has been bonded out of jail two days before her preliminary hearing. Sarah Heath, 26, was bonded out of the Laramie County jail today. Her bond was set at $50,000 cash or surety on Jan. 19 by Judge Lee in Laramie County Circuit Court. Her preliminary hearing is set for Jan. 26 at 3:30 p.m.
City Council continues to approve land annexation and high-density zoning
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Monday night, Cheyenne community members once again protested the city annexing land and allocating it for high-density projects, but once again the council moved forward with both processes. Councilmembers voted unanimously to pass on second reading an ordinance that would annex 10.7 acres of land west...
Cheyenne to continue accepting Community Development Block Grant funds
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — After weeks of deliberation and hours of discussion, the City of Cheyenne will not decline its Community Development Block Grant, or CDBG, Entitlement status following action from City Council on Monday night. Councilmembers rejected a resolution declining the status 6–3, with Scott Roybal, Tom Segrave and...
