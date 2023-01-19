Read full article on original website
Outdoor rec trust fund bill gains toehold in the House
Legislation advancing out of committee would solve a longstanding question of how to support, manage the state’s outdoor industry, advocates say. Legislation to support Wyoming’s burgeoning outdoor recreation economy has found traction in the House. House Bill 74 – Wyoming outdoor recreation trust fund would create, and seed...
Heavy snow negatively affecting Wyoming wildlife
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Wyoming Game and Fish officials are asking residents to be aware of and show patience with wildlife that often show up in developed areas during the winter months. Personnel have received several phone calls about wildlife collisions as well as near misses throughout the state, and an overall increase of wildlife in more heavily populated areas.
Fentanyl problem still growing in Wyoming
Numbers of overdose deaths and drugs seized continue to soar as lawmakers and law enforcement grapple with next steps. The flow of fentanyl and other synthetic opioids into Wyoming continues to swell, according to data presented to state lawmakers last week. From 2017 to 2021, Wyoming lost 410 people to...
Wyomingites can witness rare comet tonight, in coming weeks
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Wyomingites have the chance to see a rare comet zoom across the sky for the next few weeks. Comet ZTF, also known as the “Green Comet,” will be visible in the night sky tonight until Feb. 12. The comet, which only passes the earth...
Gov. Mark Gordon tests positive for COVID-19
CASPER, Wyo. — Gov. Mark Gordon has tested positive for COVID-19, the Governor’s Office announced Friday, Jan. 20. “The Governor is experiencing only minor symptoms at this time and will continue working from home on behalf of Wyoming,” the announcement stated.
Colorado man dies in single vehicle crash outside Wheatland, 2 others injured
WHEATLAND, Wyo. — A 49-year-old Colorado man died Saturday evening in a single-vehicle wreck along I-25 outside Wheatland. The deceased, Adam Mitchell, was a passenger at the time of the crash. The wreck occurred when the Dodge pickup truck Mitchell was riding in lost control while heading southbound along...
