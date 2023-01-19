ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Singing Santa grateful for blessing after setback

By Tim Simpson
WREG
WREG
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QxbFp_0kK7l9E000

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — For many people this past Christmas, Santa Claus was missing in action. Not the Santa from the North Pole but the Santa from the South Pole.

Pastor Larry Love was appropriately named because he and his wife Pearlie Mae have a lot of love to give. For years, they have taken on the role of Mr. and Mrs. Claus or the singing, swinging soul Santa from the South Pole.

But last month, the jovial singing Santa was missing in action. Our playmaker Linda Banks explained to us why.

“He had a bulging disc that caused him to not be able to walk, or sit up or go to the restroom,” Linda said.

She told us the bulging disc has kept Larry out of work and piles of medical bills.

“And some of the medication that he really needed, he was not able to get it, until he had to wait until the next month or whatever, but I just feel that we need to bless him,” she said.

It was time to hit the road. Linda loaded up and as fast as you can say ho, ho, ho, we were at Pastor Love’s home.

As soon as we walked in, Linda started counting out $1,000 from News Channel 3 and our anonymous donors along with an extra $100. Larry was touched by this blessing.

“God bless you all. Thank you so much. This means so much. To be down is not easy. It’s not easily accepted because it kind of deviates from the norm,” he said. “I just miss the children, thousands of children.”

Larry started as Santa Claus back in 1997 at the Southland Mall. He used this opportunity to minister primarily to children. All was well until the medical issues surfaced.

“For 25 years, I’ve been able to bless and lay hands on and in so many different ways,” he said. “A few years ago, I had a heart attack.  Out of town and they put a pacemaker in me.  I got to Memphis and they ended up taking it out and put in a defibrillator.”

Despite the setbacks, this swinging soul Santa is keeping a positive attitude.

“We’ve just had a lot of challenges but God is so merciful. He’s so faithful,” Larry said.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WREG

“My heart is missing her love” Priscilla Presley remembers Lisa Marie

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Priscilla Presley shared memories and a poem about her daughter, Lisa Marie Presley at Graceland on Sunday. Musicians, politicians and fans flocked to Graceland for Lisa Marie’s Celebration of Life service. Priscilla recited a poem her granddaughter had prepared entitled “Old Soul.” In the above video player, you can watch her speak […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

WATCH: Lisa Marie celebration of life held at Graceland

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Fans and family gathered at Graceland on Sunday to pay respects and honor the life of Lisa Marie Presley. According to multiple news sources, the only child of Elvis Presley already has been laid to rest at Graceland. The service starts at 9 a.m. Gates open two hours earlier at 7. The service […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Graceland preps for Lisa Marie Presley memorial service Sunday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Preparations are underway at Graceland for Sunday’s public memorial service honoring Lisa Marie Presley. According to multiple news sources, the only child of Elvis Presley already has been laid to rest at Graceland.  Her gravesite is in Graceland’s meditation garden. Her son Benjamin, and father Elvis Presley, are also buried there, as […]
MEMPHIS, TN
DeSoto Times Today

DeSoto County resident pays final respects to Lisa Marie Presley at Graceland

For Sheila Gamble, the news of Lisa Marie Presley’s death brings a sense of finality for the area where Elvis Presley lived 20 years and where millions have flocked since his passing 45 years ago to see where the beloved entertainer called home. It’s where Lisa, his only child, also called home and where she will now be buried after dying Jan. 12 following full cardiac arrest at the age of 54 while at her California residence.
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
Tennessee Tribune

“The Picture Taker” Documentary Unveils Secret Life of Memphis Photographer and FBI Informant Ernest Withers Jan. 30 on PBS

(TN Tribune) — Born and raised in the segregated South, Ernest Withers (1922-2007) captured over six decades of African American history that witnessed the height of the Civil Rights Movement and The Cold War. The Memphis, Tennessee, native photographed legendary icons, ranging from prominent activists like Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Memphis mobile barbershop provides safe space for Black men

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two barbers are changing the way Memphis gets haircuts while also providing a safe space. 901 Barber Concierge was created during the pandemic and brings the barbershop to you. For barber Terrence Summers, it’s about the conversations that happen when clients sit in his chair. “Clients have turned into family. You get […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Beloved Memphis pharmacist Dr. Charles Champion dead at 92

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Dr. Charles A. Champion, known as a Memphis pioneer in pharmacy has died at the age of 92, according to his family. Dr. Champion was the first black pharmacist to work in a Memphis hospital in the 1960′s. He founded “Champion’s Pharmacy and Herb Store”...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Salvation Army employee honored after two decades of service

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Salvation Army honored a long-time employee on Thursday after more than two decades of service. A retirement celebration was held Thursday for Sharon Cash, who has served as the Executive Social Services Director at Purdue Center of Hope for over 22 years. The event was emceed by WREG’s Tim Simpson. Memphis […]
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Hamilton High students look to protest dirty restrooms, cellphone policy

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Hamilton High School students are planning a protest. They’re complaining of a cellphone ban, bad lunches and dirty restrooms. “It disgusts me. It’s like nasty,” said Hamilton High senior, Omarion Smith. “Yesterday I had to leave the school just to go home and use the bathroom because it was too bad. I couldn’t even do it. They got some bags over all the toilets.”
MEMPHIS, TN
WBBJ

Search for Kevin Watson ends with arrest

HAYWOOD COUNTY, Tenn. — Haywood County Sheriff Billy Garrett says that Kevin Watson has been found. The sheriff reported on Friday that Kevin Watson had been found alive and healthy, and has been taken into custody. The sheriff reports that Watson will be charged with first-degree murder of his...
WREG

One injured in wreck on Riverside Drive

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A single-car wreck on Riverside is causing delays for drivers in downtown Memphis Friday night. Drivers are advised to find an alternate route to Riverside Drive at this time. Memphis Police said a woman was transported to Regional One Hospital in non-critical condition. Details are still coming in and WREG has obtained […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Free dental work at Cordova church this weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Dozens of doctors from across the Mid-South will provide free dental services like cleanings, fillings, and extractions this weekend at Bellevue Baptist Church. The annual Mid-South Mission of Mercy is a two-day, free dental clinic sponsored by the Memphis Dental Society for adults and children who may not have access to or […]
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX2Now

Winter Storm Watch: Heavy snow and the ‘Memphis Low’ benchmark

ST. LOUIS – A Winter Storm Watch now covers metro St. Louis for Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, with the possibility of heavy snow of 4 or more inches. There are all kinds of different rules of thumb for forecasting different types of weather in different locations. In St. Louis, for forecasting heavy snow, we have what is called the “Memphis Low” benchmark.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
WREG

Nichols family remains committed to justice after firings

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The family of Tyre Nichols is speaking out after five Memphis Police officers involved in his arrest were fired. The last two weeks have been difficult for Nichols’ family. “It just hurts,” said his sister, Keyana Dixon. “Our lives have been turned upside down forever.” The 29-year-old father died three days after […]
MEMPHIS, TN
I Love Memphis

New Restaurant Alert: The Lobbyist

Downtown Memphis has a new restaurant but the face behind it is a familiar one. The Lobbyist is open for business! This new modern restaurant is all about bringing in natural and local ingredients to bring out extraordinary flavors. Their mission is to provide food that is a reflection of who we are and where we come from with a melting pot approach of culture and global styles.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Tyre Nichols family set to view footage of arrest Monday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The family of Tyre Nichols and their attorney are set to meet with city of Memphis officials Monday afternoon. At the meeting, they could view footage of Nichol’s arrest. For several days, many have been asking what happened to Tyre Nichols. “You know what they say, what’s done in the dark always […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Body found buried on the property of Kevin Watson in Haywood Co.

HAYWOOD CO., Tenn. (WMC) - The manhunt for Kevin Watson ended on Friday when he turned himself into a game warden in Tipton County after nearly two weeks on the lam. Haywood County Sheriff Billy Garrett says the surrender went down without incident. Sheriff Garrett says Watson claims he made...
HAYWOOD COUNTY, TN
WREG

WREG

58K+
Followers
14K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

WREG.com is the leading news source for Memphis and the Mid-South

 https://wreg.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy