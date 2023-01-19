ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Forsyth Township, MI

The First Free Snowmobiling Weekend

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has announced the first-ever free statewide snowmobiling weekend, thanks to the passage of bills from the Michigan Legislature. Snowmobilers will be able to operate their machines the weekend of Feb. 11-12, 2023, without the usual required snowmobile registration or trail permit. (By then we ought to have some serious snow, right? Right?!) This new event follows in the footsteps of the DNR’s free fishing and free off-road vehicle weekends, all of which have the goal of introducing new people to outdoor activities without the barrier of licenses, permits, and registration fees. Although the registration is waived for the weekend, all other rules of operation and engagement still apply, so be sure to do your homework before hitting the trails! To learn more about the free snowmobiling weekend, find trail maps, and read up on the state’s rules and regulations, head to michigan.gov/snowmobiling.
Forever chemicals detected in fish near Detroit and around Great Lakes, maps shows

(FOX 2) - There were very few freshwater locations in the U.S. untouched by high rates of forever chemicals found in the fish species that call those spots home. From California to North Carolina, Texas to Montana and everywhere in between, rates of PFAS chemicals were detected at several thousand parts per trillion in species of carp, catfish, bass, and walleye.
Michigan DNR relocates black bear found in Marquette County

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan DNR relocated a black bear in Marquette County this past week. The DNR was contacted after a farmer in south Marquette found the bear in his cattle barn. It had made a makeshift den using hay bales. Two DNR wildlife biologists, a conservation...
Catching a glimpse of the Snowy Owl

REGION- Each winter, Michiganders try to spot the magnificent Snow Owl. This species’ appearance across the state attracts a lot of attention. However, it’s important to remember that winter tends to be a stressful time for birds like the snowy owl. Snowy owls spend most of their year...
Outdoor Channel to feature UP conservation officers in upcoming episode

UPPER MICHIGAN, Mich. (WLUC) - Wardens, a television show airing on Outdoor Channel featuring Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) Conservation Officers throughout the state of Michigan will be highlighting two Upper Peninsula officers. Conservation Officers Zach Painter of District 1 and Officer Todd Sumbera of District 2 can be...
Opinion: New Democratic majority should focus on Great Lakes protection, restoration

Even in these divisive times, one thing unites Michiganders: Support for protecting and restoring the Great Lakes, access to clean drinking water and our Pure Michigan way of life. We have a generational opportunity to act on this support, and re-establish the Great Lakes state as the leader in protecting our water and communities. The list of needs is long, and the time may be short for the first pro-conservation majority in nearly four decades, but the following four actions can lock in gains for generations to come: ...
Warning issued on PFOS in some fish from Michigan lakes

FOX 2 (WJBK) - The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services has an important warning about eating fish from our state's lakes - specifically rainbow smelt and carp. "Normally we wait until around the spring to issue a full update to our guides, but with the data we had in hand, we saw that there were some advisories, some guidelines that we want to make sure we got it out sooner than waiting until April," said Brandon Reid.
Sunday snow details, possible mid-week storm

After a cloudy and quiet Saturday, more snow is being forecast for much of Michigan’s Lower Peninsula on Sunday. The southeast corner of the state could see a couple inches fall. Most of the rest of the Lower Peninsula could see anywhere from a dusting to an inch or so of accumulation, according to the National Weather Service.
Big Prairie, Where Michigan Once Had the Largest Desert East of the Mississippi River

How about one of the four major American deserts: Chihuahuan, Great Basin, Mohave, or Sonoran, all in the southwestern United States?. I’ll betcha Michigan doesn’t come to mind at all when you picture a desert…..but once upon a time, Michigan was home to the United States’ largest desert east of the Mississippi River. It wasn’t a natural desert as the ones out west, but one that was basically an accident…and caused by man.
Consumers Energy to open solar program for thousands more homeowners, businesses

LANSING — State regulators have approved an agreement between Consumers Energy and more than a dozen interest groups that will open a solar energy program to potentially thousands more homeowners and businesses. As part of the Michigan Public Service Commission-approved settlement agreement Thursday, the Jackson-based utility agreed to double...
Heavy Snow Causes Closures; Distrupts Travel In U.P.

A burst of heavy snow that started around 6:00 this morning has caused a number of cancellations as road conditions have deteriorated throughout the Upper Peninsula. In Escanaba, the Delta County Airport announced that it has closed because conditions are too severe for aircraft to either take off or land. The airport suggests that people planning to fly later today check with Delta Airlines on their flight’s status, as conditions are expected to improve.

