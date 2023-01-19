The Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has announced the first-ever free statewide snowmobiling weekend, thanks to the passage of bills from the Michigan Legislature. Snowmobilers will be able to operate their machines the weekend of Feb. 11-12, 2023, without the usual required snowmobile registration or trail permit. (By then we ought to have some serious snow, right? Right?!) This new event follows in the footsteps of the DNR’s free fishing and free off-road vehicle weekends, all of which have the goal of introducing new people to outdoor activities without the barrier of licenses, permits, and registration fees. Although the registration is waived for the weekend, all other rules of operation and engagement still apply, so be sure to do your homework before hitting the trails! To learn more about the free snowmobiling weekend, find trail maps, and read up on the state’s rules and regulations, head to michigan.gov/snowmobiling.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO