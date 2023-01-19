Read full article on original website
What’s The Shortest River in Michigan and How Short Is It?
When you think of Michigan the Great Lakes are typically one of the first things that come to mind, but the Mitten is so much more! Michigan is truly a winter-water wonderland. In addition to the largest bodies of freshwater on the planet, we're also home to plenty of inland...
UPMATTERS
During Free Fishing Weekend, Wisconsin DNR issues reminder about invasive species
(WFRV) – Anglers all around Wisconsin can enjoy the excitement of winter fishing at no charge, with no fishing license or trout and salmon stamps required during Free Fishing Weekend. The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is hosting the Free Fishing Weekend from January 21-22. “Free Fishing Weekend...
northernexpress.com
The First Free Snowmobiling Weekend
The Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has announced the first-ever free statewide snowmobiling weekend, thanks to the passage of bills from the Michigan Legislature. Snowmobilers will be able to operate their machines the weekend of Feb. 11-12, 2023, without the usual required snowmobile registration or trail permit. (By then we ought to have some serious snow, right? Right?!) This new event follows in the footsteps of the DNR’s free fishing and free off-road vehicle weekends, all of which have the goal of introducing new people to outdoor activities without the barrier of licenses, permits, and registration fees. Although the registration is waived for the weekend, all other rules of operation and engagement still apply, so be sure to do your homework before hitting the trails! To learn more about the free snowmobiling weekend, find trail maps, and read up on the state’s rules and regulations, head to michigan.gov/snowmobiling.
fox2detroit.com
Forever chemicals detected in fish near Detroit and around Great Lakes, maps shows
(FOX 2) - There were very few freshwater locations in the U.S. untouched by high rates of forever chemicals found in the fish species that call those spots home. From California to North Carolina, Texas to Montana and everywhere in between, rates of PFAS chemicals were detected at several thousand parts per trillion in species of carp, catfish, bass, and walleye.
DNR to draw down water at popular Northern Michigan fishing spot, citing safety concerns
CHEBOYGAN COUNTY, MI – Michigan officials are planning to draw down water near a dam in Cheboygan County due to public safety and infrastructure concerns. The Michigan Department of Natural Resources says the process at the Cornwall Flooding dam will begin in late summer of fall 2023. Built in...
Dangerous levels of "forever chemicals" found in fish in Metro Detroit lakes and rivers; Residents advised to limit consumption
New reports on the amount of “forever chemicals” found in Great Lakes fish has the State Health Department advising Michiganders against eating certain species from several bodies of water in Metro Detroit.
UPMATTERS
Wisconsin DNR: Conclusion of Multi-Year Invasive Species Case, convictions announced
(WFRV) – The conclusion of a multi-year law enforcement investigation related to the illegal distribution of more than 960 invasive crayfish by several wholesale distributors was announced by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR). Officials say that a number of invasive crayfish were distributed, including red swamp, mini...
These are Michigan’s busiest animal shelters – by intake, adoptions and euthanizations
Michigan animal shelters took in 131,000 cats and dogs, adopted out nearly 84,000 and euthanized more than 16,000 canines and felines in 2021. Animal shelters are required to report these statistics to the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development each year.
WLUC
Michigan DNR relocates black bear found in Marquette County
MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan DNR relocated a black bear in Marquette County this past week. The DNR was contacted after a farmer in south Marquette found the bear in his cattle barn. It had made a makeshift den using hay bales. Two DNR wildlife biologists, a conservation...
Up North Voice
Catching a glimpse of the Snowy Owl
REGION- Each winter, Michiganders try to spot the magnificent Snow Owl. This species’ appearance across the state attracts a lot of attention. However, it’s important to remember that winter tends to be a stressful time for birds like the snowy owl. Snowy owls spend most of their year...
WLUC
Outdoor Channel to feature UP conservation officers in upcoming episode
UPPER MICHIGAN, Mich. (WLUC) - Wardens, a television show airing on Outdoor Channel featuring Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) Conservation Officers throughout the state of Michigan will be highlighting two Upper Peninsula officers. Conservation Officers Zach Painter of District 1 and Officer Todd Sumbera of District 2 can be...
Opinion: New Democratic majority should focus on Great Lakes protection, restoration
Even in these divisive times, one thing unites Michiganders: Support for protecting and restoring the Great Lakes, access to clean drinking water and our Pure Michigan way of life. We have a generational opportunity to act on this support, and re-establish the Great Lakes state as the leader in protecting our water and communities. The list of needs is long, and the time may be short for the first pro-conservation majority in nearly four decades, but the following four actions can lock in gains for generations to come: ...
fox2detroit.com
Warning issued on PFOS in some fish from Michigan lakes
FOX 2 (WJBK) - The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services has an important warning about eating fish from our state's lakes - specifically rainbow smelt and carp. "Normally we wait until around the spring to issue a full update to our guides, but with the data we had in hand, we saw that there were some advisories, some guidelines that we want to make sure we got it out sooner than waiting until April," said Brandon Reid.
Sunday snow details, possible mid-week storm
After a cloudy and quiet Saturday, more snow is being forecast for much of Michigan’s Lower Peninsula on Sunday. The southeast corner of the state could see a couple inches fall. Most of the rest of the Lower Peninsula could see anywhere from a dusting to an inch or so of accumulation, according to the National Weather Service.
Big Prairie, Where Michigan Once Had the Largest Desert East of the Mississippi River
How about one of the four major American deserts: Chihuahuan, Great Basin, Mohave, or Sonoran, all in the southwestern United States?. I’ll betcha Michigan doesn’t come to mind at all when you picture a desert…..but once upon a time, Michigan was home to the United States’ largest desert east of the Mississippi River. It wasn’t a natural desert as the ones out west, but one that was basically an accident…and caused by man.
WWMT
New study finds tolls on 14 highways could bring in $1B for Michigan's road improvement
LANSING, Mich. — The debate over potential toll roads in Michigan has a new entry - as a lawmaker-commissioned study shows drivers may see a benefit from adding tolls to highways across the Lower Peninsula, with the funds used to improve state infrastructure. Transportation news: GM to sink over...
One of Michigan’s Oldest Pranks: Going on a Snipe Hunt
Were you ever asked to go on a ‘snipe hunt’? And did you actually go? Fortunately, I never fell for that practical joke when I was a kid, even though many of my friends did. And they embarrassingly paid for it for weeks. Growing up in Stockbridge all...
mibiz.com
Consumers Energy to open solar program for thousands more homeowners, businesses
LANSING — State regulators have approved an agreement between Consumers Energy and more than a dozen interest groups that will open a solar energy program to potentially thousands more homeowners and businesses. As part of the Michigan Public Service Commission-approved settlement agreement Thursday, the Jackson-based utility agreed to double...
Popular Michigan restaurant chain opening another new location in the state
A popular Michigan-based restaurant chain is opening another new location in the state early next month. Read on to learn more. On Monday, February 6, 2023, the popular Michigan-based restaurant chain HopCat will be opening its newest Michigan location in Royal Oak to the public, according to local sources.
radioresultsnetwork.com
Heavy Snow Causes Closures; Distrupts Travel In U.P.
A burst of heavy snow that started around 6:00 this morning has caused a number of cancellations as road conditions have deteriorated throughout the Upper Peninsula. In Escanaba, the Delta County Airport announced that it has closed because conditions are too severe for aircraft to either take off or land. The airport suggests that people planning to fly later today check with Delta Airlines on their flight’s status, as conditions are expected to improve.
