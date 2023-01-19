ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlantic City, NJ

Prosecutor: PA Man Charged With Stealing $866K From Burlington County, NJ, Employer

A man from Levittown, PA, has been charged for allegedly stealing more than $866,000 from his Willingboro-based employer. Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia Bradshaw's office says 31-year-old Brian Myslinski surrendered at her office in Mount Holly on Tuesday. He has been charged with,. First-degree financial facilitation of criminal activity. First-degree elements...
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
Ocean County, NJ, Man Indicted For Aggravated Manslaughter

Authorities in Ocean County say a man has been indicted on numerous charges, including aggravated manslaughter, for fatally stabbing a man in the neck last May. 33-year-old Michael Tsamas of Laurence Harbor is facing aggravated manslaughter, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, two counts of unlawful possession of a weapon, and two counts of possession of a prohibited weapon charges.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
NJ nonprofit hires disabled workers to make tasty snacks

PISCATAWAY — There is a very successful non-profit in the Middlesex County township that was established in 2016 to create career opportunities for the disabled community. It is called Popcorn for the People and the idea came to founder Dr. Steven Bier when his son, Samuel, who is on the autism spectrum was only able to get a job pushing shopping carts at a local supermarket.
MIDDLESEX COUNTY, NJ
Awesome! Beautiful Monmouth Park Racetrack Announces Its Opening Day 2023

It is now 153 years old, dating back to 1870 we are talking about beautiful Monmouth Park in Oceanport, New Jersey. According to their website, "Monmouth Park has been a Shore tradition since 1870. Three buildings have carried the name Monmouth Park in the last 139 years. Monmouth Park’s long and storied history dates back to July 30, 1870 when the track opened, just three miles from Long Branch. The track was a result of the innovative ideas of New York businessman John F. Chamberlain, New Jersey Senate President Amos Robbins and Adams Express Company President John Hoey in an effort to increase summer trade for once bustling shore communities. Their ploy worked, and Monmouth Park opened its inaugural five-day meet amid much national fanfare."
OCEANPORT, NJ
Ventnor City, NJ Mayor Will Resign From Office, ‘Soon’

Ventnor City, New Jersey will soon have a new Mayor, as Beth Maccagnano has confirmed to us that she will be stepping down. The law requires that Maccagnano must do so. Maccagnano has not decided on an exact date, advising that she will be selling her home for personal reasons and must leave the office when she no longer lives in Ventnor City.
VENTNOR CITY, NJ
Campbell’s is bringing jobs back to New Jersey

Camden’s Campbell Soup Co. announced plans to consolidate its Snacks offices in Charlotte, N.C. and Norwalk, Conn. into its headquarters in Camden. Over the next three years, the company plans to invest approximately $50 million to enhance its Camden facilities to drive greater creativity, collaboration and career development, as well as to accommodate more than 1,600 employees that will now be located on its renovated campus.
CAMDEN, NJ
The World Trade Center Health Program in NJ is expanding its coverage

A new type of cancer has been added to the Rutgers University World Trade Center Health Program’s list of health conditions being treated. According to Iris Udasin, the director of the WTC Health Program, women who worked as responders at Ground Zero or nearby after the 9/11 attacks will now receive full coverage from the Health Program for treatment of cancer of the uterus.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
