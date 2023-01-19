Read full article on original website
NJ Corrections Officer Awarded “Hero of Civilization" for Recuing Elderly BoaterMorristown MinuteLittle Egg Harbor Township, NJ
New Jersey Woman Shoots Politician-Husband Dead on Christmas DayAMY KAPLANAtlantic City, NJ
Murder on Christmas Day: New Jersey woman arrested for allegedly killing husbandEdy ZooMays Landing, NJ
Drugs, Drugs, and More Drugs: Separate Investigations Result in 5 Arrests in Atlantic City, NJ
Detectives with the Atlantic City Police Department continue to do their part to make the World's Play Ground a better place; four people were arrested on Wednesday following separate investigations. In response to continuing complaints from the public and business owners concerning illegal drug deals and quality of life issues,...
18-year-old Man Shot in Atlantic City, NJ, Saturday Afternoon
An 18-year-old man is recovering after being shot in Atlantic City Saturday afternoon. The Atlantic City Police Department says their officers responded to the 600 block of North New York Avenue just after 3:00 for a ShotSpotter alert. Authorities at the scene located evidence of gunfire in the area of...
Man Stabbed, ‘Bleeding heavily,’ in Atlantic City, NJ; 21-year-old Man Arrested
Authorities say a man from Atlantic City has been arrested after allegedly stabbing another man in his chest Thursday evening. CHARGES: Aggravated assault, possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose. According to the Atlantic City Police Department, just before 6:00, their officers were called to...
Wanted Atlantic City, NJ, Man Arrested on Murder, Weapons Charges
Authorities say an Atlantic City man who was wanted on murder and weapons charges was arrested early Thursday morning. 48-year-old Kenneth Creek was taken into custody by members of the United States Marshals Service, the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office, and the Atlantic City Police Department. Creek had been wanted...
Egg Harbor Township Residents Rally To Protect Endangered Barred Owl
There's not much that gets shared to social media these days that restores one's faith in humanity. These days, TikTok, Instagram, and Facebook are filled with reels showcasing random dances, how to organize yourself or your house, or makeup tutorials. There is the occasional pet video that warms your heart,...
Prosecutor: PA Man Charged With Stealing $866K From Burlington County, NJ, Employer
A man from Levittown, PA, has been charged for allegedly stealing more than $866,000 from his Willingboro-based employer. Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia Bradshaw's office says 31-year-old Brian Myslinski surrendered at her office in Mount Holly on Tuesday. He has been charged with,. First-degree financial facilitation of criminal activity. First-degree elements...
Police Looking for Mullica Woman for Stealing Truck, Auto Assault
Westville Police are searching for a Mullica Township woman wanted for allegedly stealing a truck from a Gloucester County auto dealership and hitting the lot attendant as she fled the scene. In a Facebook post on Wednesday, police say they are looking for Rita Ramminger of Mullica Twp for an...
School bus stolen in Livingston, NJ — alarmed cops caution parents
LIVINGSTON — North Jersey officials urged caution among parents after a school bus was stolen on Wednesday afternoon. While officials alluded to the thought that a predator could use the bus to pick up unsuspecting children, the FBI in New Jersey said it is questioning a person of interest and that investigators don't believe the public is at risk.
Ocean County, NJ, Man Indicted For Aggravated Manslaughter
Authorities in Ocean County say a man has been indicted on numerous charges, including aggravated manslaughter, for fatally stabbing a man in the neck last May. 33-year-old Michael Tsamas of Laurence Harbor is facing aggravated manslaughter, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, two counts of unlawful possession of a weapon, and two counts of possession of a prohibited weapon charges.
Amazing, This NJ Ice Cream Shop Serves Up The States Tallest Ice Cream Cone
Bigger is better, especially when it comes to ice cream, and one very popular New Jersey ice cream parlor serves up what appears to be the most gigantic cone in the state!. Just because we are in the middle of winter, doesn't mean it's not a good time to talk about ice cream.
Gorgeous New Jersey Town Named Among Most Peaceful Towns In America
When you think of New Jersey, the word peaceful doesn't always come to mind. We have amazingly beautiful places, but we never seem to be alone enough to call them peaceful. New Jersey is one of the most congested states in the nation. Our roads are packed, our homes are close to each other, and the only peace we usually find is in the bathroom of our own homes.
NJ nonprofit hires disabled workers to make tasty snacks
PISCATAWAY — There is a very successful non-profit in the Middlesex County township that was established in 2016 to create career opportunities for the disabled community. It is called Popcorn for the People and the idea came to founder Dr. Steven Bier when his son, Samuel, who is on the autism spectrum was only able to get a job pushing shopping carts at a local supermarket.
This New Jersey International Hot Dog Eatery Is Epic
Hot diggity dog! Are you ready to have the craziest hot dog you've ever had? I'm talking about the kind of hot dog that samples the very best of different cultures around the world all on your plate. I'll ask again, who’s ready for an epic lunch on the cheap...
Brigantine City, NJ Wants Offshore Ocean Wind Development Pause
The Brigantine City, New Jersey Mayor and City Council have formally joined United States Congressman Jeff Van Drew, New Jersey Senator Vince Polistina, and a chorus of other elected leaders in calling for a pause in any offshore ocean wind development projects. At their January 18, 2023, regular city council...
Awesome! Beautiful Monmouth Park Racetrack Announces Its Opening Day 2023
It is now 153 years old, dating back to 1870 we are talking about beautiful Monmouth Park in Oceanport, New Jersey. According to their website, "Monmouth Park has been a Shore tradition since 1870. Three buildings have carried the name Monmouth Park in the last 139 years. Monmouth Park’s long and storied history dates back to July 30, 1870 when the track opened, just three miles from Long Branch. The track was a result of the innovative ideas of New York businessman John F. Chamberlain, New Jersey Senate President Amos Robbins and Adams Express Company President John Hoey in an effort to increase summer trade for once bustling shore communities. Their ploy worked, and Monmouth Park opened its inaugural five-day meet amid much national fanfare."
Ventnor City, NJ Mayor Will Resign From Office, ‘Soon’
Ventnor City, New Jersey will soon have a new Mayor, as Beth Maccagnano has confirmed to us that she will be stepping down. The law requires that Maccagnano must do so. Maccagnano has not decided on an exact date, advising that she will be selling her home for personal reasons and must leave the office when she no longer lives in Ventnor City.
Campbell’s is bringing jobs back to New Jersey
Camden’s Campbell Soup Co. announced plans to consolidate its Snacks offices in Charlotte, N.C. and Norwalk, Conn. into its headquarters in Camden. Over the next three years, the company plans to invest approximately $50 million to enhance its Camden facilities to drive greater creativity, collaboration and career development, as well as to accommodate more than 1,600 employees that will now be located on its renovated campus.
The World Trade Center Health Program in NJ is expanding its coverage
A new type of cancer has been added to the Rutgers University World Trade Center Health Program’s list of health conditions being treated. According to Iris Udasin, the director of the WTC Health Program, women who worked as responders at Ground Zero or nearby after the 9/11 attacks will now receive full coverage from the Health Program for treatment of cancer of the uterus.
Viral Country Singer Zach Bryan Coming to Wells Fargo Center in Philly
He may very well be the biggest country music star that you've never heard of. Or, maybe, you've heard of him and know him well. Zach Bryan will be playing the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia on May 31st. It's his "The Burn, Burn, Burn Tour." Bryan has yet to...
Blake, Darius, Kid Rock, Jon Pardi, Lady A, and More to Play Wildwood Beach
The lineup for the Barefoot Country Music Fest in Wildwood continues to grow and be more and more impressive!. This year's event is scheduled for the Wildwood Beach June 15-18, 2023. Headliners include Blake Shelton, Darius Rucker, and Kid Rock. Jon Pardi will be the anchor to the Thursday night...
