Las Cruces, NM

krwg.org

Las Cruces nonprofit aims to help migrant community

The influx of migration over the past months has strained the resources of nonprofit organizations, including Catholic Charities of Southern New Mexico. The organization assists refugees and asylum seekers, but in terms of the current crisis at the border, they are seeing a rise of migrants in need. Ken Ferrone...
LAS CRUCES, NM
kunm.org

FRI: UNM student pleads guilty for role in fatal shooting, + More

New Mexico student pleads guilty for role in fatal shooting - Associated Press. A University of New Mexico freshman pleaded guilty to two counts stemming from his role in a deadly campus shooting that involved a basketball player from a rival school. Prosecutors said Thursday that Jonathan Smith, 19, agreed...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
elpasonews.org

Special Report: Dora Oaxaca And El Paso Matters Orchestrating False Narratives To Keep Duranguito As Location For Sports Arena

As readers may remember, the city council – with newly elected city representatives taking their seats for the first time – voted to remove the controversial site of the proposed sports arena that targeted the Duranguito community. Max Grossman and members of the Paso del Sur group celebrated their long-fought victory in moving the proposed sports arena out of the vulnerable community in Segundo Barrio.
EL PASO, TX
borderreport.com

Report: World’s best menudo can be found in El Paso

DALLAS (KDAF) — The weather outside isn’t so frightful anymore in the middle of January as it’s been pretty warm to start the new year in Texas, but it’s certain to cool down again soon and a bowl of menudo will be there to warm you up and tickle your taste buds.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

County Attorney temporarily shuts down Tokyo Massage in west El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- After an inspection revealed a massage parlor was offering sexual services, El Paso's County Attorney has temporarily shut down Tokyo Massage in west El Paso. According to court documents, Tokyo Massage operated without a license, hired unlicensed therapists and failed to keep records on clients...
EL PASO, TX
93.1 KISS FM

Where Did All the El Paso 7-Eleven Stores Go?

Have you noticed El Paso 7-Eleven stores have a whole new look? Are they even still 7-Eleven?. The two I drive by on North Mesa now sport a muted black with a red and blue pastel color scheme. Gone is the orange, white, red, and green sign we’ve become so accustomed to seeing.
EL PASO, TX
KRQE News 13

Three New Mexico cities ranked in MovieMaker Magazine’s annual list

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – MovieMaker magazine announced three New Mexico cities on their annual list of “Best Places to Live and Work as a Moviemaker for 2023.” This year Las Cruces was named on the list for the first time, ranking at No. 7. Santa Fe, claimed the top spot in the best small cities and towns to live in. Albuquerque also ranked for the fifth consecutive year as one of the top big cities.
LAS CRUCES, NM
krwg.org

Newsmakers - Longtime El Paso News Anchor Estela Casas Pens Autobiography

Longtime KVIA Primetime Anchor Estela Casas joins the program to talk about her autobiography, “A Place to Anchor”. Casas left KVIA after 27 years in 2019. Along the way, she shared her battles with cancer with viewers who offered support and encouragement. KC Counts will talk with Estela about her career in journalism, her triumph over cancer, and her new book on Newsmakers.
EL PASO, TX
95.5 KLAQ

How Did Thousands Of Freakin’ Oryx Wind Up North Of El Paso?

There is a lot of beautiful wildlife all over the the El Paso area. Onyx however, weren't on our initial basic wildlife "equipment" list. What happened?. A friend of mine once worked at White Sands Missile Range. Heading home to El Paso, near Chaparral, he struck an animal that totaled his truck and shook him up pretty good.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

El Paso Electric customers to see bill reductions beginning February 2023

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso Electric Company announced Wednesday that Texas customers will be seeing a reduction on their utility bill beginning next month. According to EPE, an average residential customer will see a monthly savings of $12.90 on their winter utility bill. EPE filed with the Public Utility Commission of Texas […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Accused El Paso Walmart gunman will plead guilty to federal charges

EL PASO, Texas (El Paso Matters) — The man accused of murdering 23 people at an El Paso Walmart in 2019 will plead guilty to federal hate crimes charges, his attorneys said in a court filing on Saturday. The announcement comes four days after the Justice Department announced that it would not seek the death penalty in […]
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Public safety concerns following multiple DPS pursuits in West El Paso

UPDATE - State troopers are now engaging in two to three pursuits involving migrants over the past month in the El Paso area, according to a spokesman from Texas DPS. ABC-7 spoke with former Border Patrol Chief Victor M. Manjarrez Jr. about how pedestrians can be safe if they happen to come across a pursuit.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

1 person dead after shooting outside bar in East El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A 47-year-old man was found shot outside a bar in East El Paso Friday night. According to EPPD, a call came in at approximately 11:18 p.m. Friday night in reference to a shooting at Jack’s Beach House located on 11240 Montwood. A 47-year-old man was found outside the bar with […]
EL PASO, TX
25newsnow.com

UPDATE: El Paso owner escapes collapsed building

PEORIA (25 News Now) - An El Paso man escaped a collapsing building he lived in on Wednesday night. The owner claims he heard bricks falling a little after 9 p.m. and called 911. The homeowner escaped safely and spent the night in a hotel, courtesy of the El Paso Fire Department.
EL PASO, TX

