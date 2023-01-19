Read full article on original website
US Border Patrol El Paso Sector Alamogordo Las Cruces ApprehensionsAlamogordo Conservative DailyLas Cruces, NM
Happy Birthday to Tuskegee Airmen Lt Flowers Age 107 a member Americas club of centenariansAlamogordo Conservative DailyLas Cruces, NM
Diego Pavia led Bowl Victory for the Las Cruces Based New Mexico State AggiesAlamogordo Conservative DailyLas Cruces, NM
krwg.org
Las Cruces nonprofit aims to help migrant community
The influx of migration over the past months has strained the resources of nonprofit organizations, including Catholic Charities of Southern New Mexico. The organization assists refugees and asylum seekers, but in terms of the current crisis at the border, they are seeing a rise of migrants in need. Ken Ferrone...
kunm.org
FRI: UNM student pleads guilty for role in fatal shooting, + More
New Mexico student pleads guilty for role in fatal shooting - Associated Press. A University of New Mexico freshman pleaded guilty to two counts stemming from his role in a deadly campus shooting that involved a basketball player from a rival school. Prosecutors said Thursday that Jonathan Smith, 19, agreed...
hstoday.us
ICE ERO El Paso Removes Mexican Fugitive Tied to 2014 Disappearance of 43 Mexican Students
ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) El Paso officers removed an undocumented citizen of Mexico to his home country Jan. 18, where he was wanted in connection with the 2014 abduction of 43 Mexican college students. ERO officers turned over Alejandro Tenescalco-Mejia, 41, of Iguala, Guerrero, Mexico, to Mexican authorities...
elpasonews.org
Special Report: Dora Oaxaca And El Paso Matters Orchestrating False Narratives To Keep Duranguito As Location For Sports Arena
As readers may remember, the city council – with newly elected city representatives taking their seats for the first time – voted to remove the controversial site of the proposed sports arena that targeted the Duranguito community. Max Grossman and members of the Paso del Sur group celebrated their long-fought victory in moving the proposed sports arena out of the vulnerable community in Segundo Barrio.
borderreport.com
Report: World’s best menudo can be found in El Paso
DALLAS (KDAF) — The weather outside isn’t so frightful anymore in the middle of January as it’s been pretty warm to start the new year in Texas, but it’s certain to cool down again soon and a bowl of menudo will be there to warm you up and tickle your taste buds.
Funeral services for Police Chief Greg Allen slated for two days this week
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso Police Department has released the scheduled tribute and funeral services for Police Chief Greg Allen on behalf of Chief Allen’s family. Services will be held Thursday, Jan. 26 and Friday, Jan. 27. On Thursday Jan. 26, a tribute to Chief Allen will be held at the Judson […]
KVIA
County Attorney temporarily shuts down Tokyo Massage in west El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- After an inspection revealed a massage parlor was offering sexual services, El Paso's County Attorney has temporarily shut down Tokyo Massage in west El Paso. According to court documents, Tokyo Massage operated without a license, hired unlicensed therapists and failed to keep records on clients...
Where Did All the El Paso 7-Eleven Stores Go?
Have you noticed El Paso 7-Eleven stores have a whole new look? Are they even still 7-Eleven?. The two I drive by on North Mesa now sport a muted black with a red and blue pastel color scheme. Gone is the orange, white, red, and green sign we’ve become so accustomed to seeing.
KRQE News 13
Three New Mexico cities ranked in MovieMaker Magazine’s annual list
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – MovieMaker magazine announced three New Mexico cities on their annual list of “Best Places to Live and Work as a Moviemaker for 2023.” This year Las Cruces was named on the list for the first time, ranking at No. 7. Santa Fe, claimed the top spot in the best small cities and towns to live in. Albuquerque also ranked for the fifth consecutive year as one of the top big cities.
krwg.org
Newsmakers - Longtime El Paso News Anchor Estela Casas Pens Autobiography
Longtime KVIA Primetime Anchor Estela Casas joins the program to talk about her autobiography, “A Place to Anchor”. Casas left KVIA after 27 years in 2019. Along the way, she shared her battles with cancer with viewers who offered support and encouragement. KC Counts will talk with Estela about her career in journalism, her triumph over cancer, and her new book on Newsmakers.
El Paso Veteran commits suicide in VA parking lot after seeking help
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Veteran Rob Renz is described as a true Texas gentleman, who died after taking his own life in the parking lot of an El Paso Veterans Affairs facility back on Jan 10. Renz’s mother tells KTSM 9 News that her son had been trying to get help as […]
El Paso Water to build $47M headquarters, rates to increase in March
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Water will soon break ground on its new $47 million headquarters in East El Paso. The groundbreaking comes as El Paso Water customers will see a $9 increase in their water bills come March. “I know the water bill isn’t the only thing going up, El Paso water […]
How Did Thousands Of Freakin’ Oryx Wind Up North Of El Paso?
There is a lot of beautiful wildlife all over the the El Paso area. Onyx however, weren't on our initial basic wildlife "equipment" list. What happened?. A friend of mine once worked at White Sands Missile Range. Heading home to El Paso, near Chaparral, he struck an animal that totaled his truck and shook him up pretty good.
The Best & Must Go-To Places To Enjoy Brunch In El Paso
I know breakfast is the most important meal of the deal but let's face it... you can enjoy it for lunch too. El Paso certainly agrees too. Whether it's an eggs benedict, a nice stack of pancakes or pieces of French toast with a nice mimosa; we love brunch. And...
El Paso Electric customers to see bill reductions beginning February 2023
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso Electric Company announced Wednesday that Texas customers will be seeing a reduction on their utility bill beginning next month. According to EPE, an average residential customer will see a monthly savings of $12.90 on their winter utility bill. EPE filed with the Public Utility Commission of Texas […]
Accused El Paso Walmart gunman will plead guilty to federal charges
EL PASO, Texas (El Paso Matters) — The man accused of murdering 23 people at an El Paso Walmart in 2019 will plead guilty to federal hate crimes charges, his attorneys said in a court filing on Saturday. The announcement comes four days after the Justice Department announced that it would not seek the death penalty in […]
KVIA
Public safety concerns following multiple DPS pursuits in West El Paso
UPDATE - State troopers are now engaging in two to three pursuits involving migrants over the past month in the El Paso area, according to a spokesman from Texas DPS. ABC-7 spoke with former Border Patrol Chief Victor M. Manjarrez Jr. about how pedestrians can be safe if they happen to come across a pursuit.
1 person dead after shooting outside bar in East El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A 47-year-old man was found shot outside a bar in East El Paso Friday night. According to EPPD, a call came in at approximately 11:18 p.m. Friday night in reference to a shooting at Jack’s Beach House located on 11240 Montwood. A 47-year-old man was found outside the bar with […]
Sunday Night Winter Storm Update
A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for portions of the area Monday PM - Tuesday PM.
25newsnow.com
UPDATE: El Paso owner escapes collapsed building
PEORIA (25 News Now) - An El Paso man escaped a collapsing building he lived in on Wednesday night. The owner claims he heard bricks falling a little after 9 p.m. and called 911. The homeowner escaped safely and spent the night in a hotel, courtesy of the El Paso Fire Department.
