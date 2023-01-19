ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Last Of Us co-creator approves Abby casting from fans

We’re only one episode into The Last of Us, but fans are already wondering how the adaptation of Part II will be tackled if the show ends up getting a second season. At the time of writing, season two hasn’t been officially confirmed, but it seems very likely given the popularity that the series has garnered so far that it’s going to happen at some point. This raises the big question - who’s going to play Abby?
The Last Of Us viewers agree Nico Parker's Sarah was absolutely incredible

Spoiler warning: this article contains big spoilers for the first episode of The Last of Us. Please, go watch it if you haven’t already. To the surprise of no one who’s familiar with the original game, the first episode of The Last of Us was a sobfest, and Nico Parker, the English actress who took on the heartbreaking role of Sarah Miller, was a huge part of it.
Toddlers 2 years, 5 months left by parents sleeping in a hotel room, mother loses children and husband in the same day

In a turn of events that swung from bad to worst, a mother of two is being charged with child endangerment. Dax Tejera, then an ABC News executive producer, and his wife Veronica left their two children aged 2 years and 5 months sleeping alone in their hotel room in New York. They went for dinner to a restaurant about a block and a half away.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Riley Keough's Husband Confirms They Have a Daughter During Lisa Marie Presley Memorial Tribute

Riley Keough's husband, Ben Smith-Petersen, revealed the couple welcomed a baby girl while he gave a speech on behalf of his wife during a memorial service for Lisa Marie Presley on Sunday Riley Keough is a mom. During a memorial service for Lisa Marie Presley at Graceland in Memphis, Tennessee, on Sunday morning, the actress' husband, Ben Smith-Petersen, revealed that the pair are parents to a daughter while sharing a tribute on behalf of his wife, who was seated in the front row. "I hope I can love my daughter the way you...
MEMPHIS, TN
The Last Of Us fans can't stop thirsting over Pedro Pascal as 'daddy' Joel

HBO's The Last of Us is out now and it looks like it has been well worth the wait. In our own (spoiler free) review, we said that the show "elevates the story to soaring new heights" with changes to the original game that will excite fans. One thing that is staying the same though is the Joel's attractiveness and now a new audience are head over heels.
The Last Of Us' first episode has a devastating reference to Part 2

The Last of Us is out now, with its first episode receiving rave reviews, and the hype is somewhere in the stratosphere for the rest of the show. Fortunately, The Last of Us is exhibiting restraint with its interpretation of the events original game, and the showrunners have satisfied fans saying that there are "no plans to tell any stories beyond adapting the games." That being said, there are some changes, like the way that the infected transmit the Cordyceps spores, and the introduction of new characters like the revolutionary leader Kathleen in Kansas City.
Australian Open fan causes social media stir with hot dog act

An Australian Open fan has been caught on film doing what can only be described as a criminal act. Sitting high in the stands as the action unfolded on the court below, a user snapped the individual with a hot dog in hand. But it’s what unfolds next that truly baffles the mind. First off, there’s not a skerrick of sauce to be found anywhere on the hot dog. That’s crime number one. Secondly, the tennis fan instead of biting into the unsauced hot dog and bun, uses her hands and snaps off a tiny bite sized portion. That’s crime number two. To be honest...
‘You Hurt My Feelings’: Julia Louis-Dreyfus Shines in Sundance Marriage Comedy

According to novelist Beth (Julia Louis-Dreyfus), the adjective “adorable” shouldn’t be used to describe the elderly, since it’s better suited for babies and, therefore, infantilizing and condescending in other contexts. She’d be sorry to hear, then, that You Hurt My Feelings, the story of a critical speed bump in her marriage to Don (Tobias Menzies), ably earns that label.Premiering at the Sundance Film Festival, the second collaboration between Louis-Dreyfus and writer/director Nicole Holofcener (following 2013’s Enough Said) is a tale of honesty, deception and communication breakdowns that proves to be an ideal showcase for its lead—even if its light comedy...
The Last Of Us viewer points out how Joel and Sarah narrowly missed being infected

Spoiler warning: this article contains spoilers for the first episode of The Last of Us. The premiere of The Last of Us was heartbreaking in the best possible way. Anyone familiar with the original game knew that we’d be in for a tough watch, but despite knowing what was coming, I’d argue that the show’s first episode was even more impactful than the legendary video game opening.
Gotham Knights is free to download and play for a limited time

In our review, we said that Gotham Knights is "a first-rate Batman game despite not really featuring Batman at all" and if you're curious about how Rocksteady Games pulled that off, then the game is free to play now. Nothing ventured, nothing gained. Gotham Knights faltered out of the gates...
The Last Of Us' premiere's dog hailed as MVP of episode one

Spoiler warning: this article contains spoilers for the first episode of The Last of Us. If you’ve not seen it yet… what are you waiting for?. I don’t know about you, but I’m still processing everything that happened in episode one of The Last of Us. Despite the fact that I’d already played the game and knew how everything was going to pan out, seeing it all unfold on screen still had me on the edge of my seat.
HBO’s The Last of Us premiere broke my heart more than the game did

The Last of Us’ prologue is somewhat legendary in the world of gaming. It’s an emotional gut-punch, but it’s an opening that’s widely considered to be one of the very best that gaming has to offer. I’ve played through it countless times. I know exactly what’s coming and yet, my heart shatters every single time. In fact, I didn’t think the prologue could possibly be improved. Last year’s The Last of Us Part I certainly added to the immersion with the use of haptic feedback and 3D audio, but it ultimately told the exact same tale.
