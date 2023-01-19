Read full article on original website
Joel sneaks less in The Last Of Us show because '55-year-olds can't crouch' that long
HBO’s The Last of Us is already a roaring success, even after just one episode. The series promised to be a faithful retelling and that’s evident to see - although a few classic moves from the game have been omitted. The Last of Us is currently the highest-rated...
The Last Of Us co-creator approves Abby casting from fans
We’re only one episode into The Last of Us, but fans are already wondering how the adaptation of Part II will be tackled if the show ends up getting a second season. At the time of writing, season two hasn’t been officially confirmed, but it seems very likely given the popularity that the series has garnered so far that it’s going to happen at some point. This raises the big question - who’s going to play Abby?
The Last Of Us viewers agree Nico Parker's Sarah was absolutely incredible
Spoiler warning: this article contains big spoilers for the first episode of The Last of Us. Please, go watch it if you haven’t already. To the surprise of no one who’s familiar with the original game, the first episode of The Last of Us was a sobfest, and Nico Parker, the English actress who took on the heartbreaking role of Sarah Miller, was a huge part of it.
The Last Of Us premiere had a killer cameo fans are only just spotting
The Last of Us will feature Ellie and Joel's original actors at a later point in the show, however, fans are floored to find out that there's a fateful cameo in the first episode that has apparently gone unnoticed til now. Spoilers follow, so head on out now if you're...
Gamers say HBO's The Last Of Us is helping family understand why they game
HBO’s The Last of Us has finally premiered and there is so much to be excited about. For us video game fans, it’s a joy to see Joel and Ellie occupy our TV screens every week but The Last of Us is also drawing in plenty of new viewers which has its own benefits.
Red Dead Online player loses horse they named after departed daughter following Stadia shutdown
Less than four years since its public launch, Google Stadia was officially shut down earlier this week. While the cloud gaming service never really took off in a widespread way, that doesn’t mean that it didn’t have its fans, and its termination has had an impact across the gaming community.
GTA 5 confirms what happened to Jack Marston after Red Dead Redemption
Ever wonder what happened to Jack Marston after the credits rolled in Red Dead Redemption? According to an Easter egg found in GTA V, he may have lived a very different, peaceful life. There are a number of ways that GTA V and the Red Dead Redemption games seem to...
The Last Of Us fans can't stop thirsting over Pedro Pascal as 'daddy' Joel
HBO's The Last of Us is out now and it looks like it has been well worth the wait. In our own (spoiler free) review, we said that the show "elevates the story to soaring new heights" with changes to the original game that will excite fans. One thing that is staying the same though is the Joel's attractiveness and now a new audience are head over heels.
The Last Of Us' first episode has a devastating reference to Part 2
The Last of Us is out now, with its first episode receiving rave reviews, and the hype is somewhere in the stratosphere for the rest of the show. Fortunately, The Last of Us is exhibiting restraint with its interpretation of the events original game, and the showrunners have satisfied fans saying that there are "no plans to tell any stories beyond adapting the games." That being said, there are some changes, like the way that the infected transmit the Cordyceps spores, and the introduction of new characters like the revolutionary leader Kathleen in Kansas City.
The Last Of Us viewer points out how Joel and Sarah narrowly missed being infected
Spoiler warning: this article contains spoilers for the first episode of The Last of Us. The premiere of The Last of Us was heartbreaking in the best possible way. Anyone familiar with the original game knew that we’d be in for a tough watch, but despite knowing what was coming, I’d argue that the show’s first episode was even more impactful than the legendary video game opening.
Christopher Judge will never stop campaigning to play Kratos in the God Of War series
The Last of Us might be the TV talk of the town for now, but there are plenty more video game adaptations on the way. Amazon is currently in the process of developing a God of War TV series based on Santa Monica Studios’ norse saga which includes both God of War and God of War Ragnarök.
Gotham Knights is free to download and play for a limited time
In our review, we said that Gotham Knights is "a first-rate Batman game despite not really featuring Batman at all" and if you're curious about how Rocksteady Games pulled that off, then the game is free to play now. Nothing ventured, nothing gained. Gotham Knights faltered out of the gates...
The Last Of Us' premiere's dog hailed as MVP of episode one
Spoiler warning: this article contains spoilers for the first episode of The Last of Us. If you’ve not seen it yet… what are you waiting for?. I don’t know about you, but I’m still processing everything that happened in episode one of The Last of Us. Despite the fact that I’d already played the game and knew how everything was going to pan out, seeing it all unfold on screen still had me on the edge of my seat.
HBO’s The Last of Us premiere broke my heart more than the game did
The Last of Us’ prologue is somewhat legendary in the world of gaming. It’s an emotional gut-punch, but it’s an opening that’s widely considered to be one of the very best that gaming has to offer. I’ve played through it countless times. I know exactly what’s coming and yet, my heart shatters every single time. In fact, I didn’t think the prologue could possibly be improved. Last year’s The Last of Us Part I certainly added to the immersion with the use of haptic feedback and 3D audio, but it ultimately told the exact same tale.
