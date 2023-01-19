ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pritzker says Biden classified documents ‘vastly different’ from Trump

By John Clark
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
DAVOS, Switz. (WTVO) — While two recent U.S. Presidents have been found to be in possession of classified documents at their private offices, Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker says the two cases are “vastly different.”

Last August, classified documents were discovered at former President Donald Trump’s residence at Mar-a-Lago in Florida.

At the time, Pritzker said, “Clearly there is something afoot here that may lead to a prosecution. It seems like Republicans say that they’re anti-crime and yet here they are standing up for someone who seems to have committed one.”

On Wednesday, Pritzker gave an interview with CNN while attending the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, after it was revealed that President Joe Biden also had a stash of classified documents in his home and private office, dating back from the time he was vice president.

Biden reelection plans on track despite documents controversy

“Where [Trump] was literally hiding documents and refusing to turn them over whereas this White House has turned them over and has encouraged an investigation,” Pritzker said.

“We were told for months that this was treasonous… grounds for impeachment… & meriting the death penalty, yet I have a feeling nothing will happen!?” wrote Trump’s son Donald Trump Jr. on Twitter .

Trump has said his team was cooperating with federal officials about the documents prior to an FBI raid of Mar-a-Lago.

Notably, Biden’s team notified the Archives and turned over the documents upon discovery, while Trump apparently kept classified materials even after requests from the Archives to return them.

The Presidential Records Act requires that presidential and vice presidential records be turned over to the National Archives at the end of a given administration for preservation and to protect classified material.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Community Policy