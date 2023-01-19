ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bland County, VA

WJHL

Sheriff: 2 dead after homicide-suicide in Smyth Co., Va.

CHILHOWIE, Va. (WJHL) – Two people are dead after what the Smyth County Sheriff is calling a homicide-suicide in Chilhowie, Virginia. According to the Smyth County Sheriff’s Office, Betty E. Call, 62, from Chilhowie and Randall C. Rouse, 58, also from Chilhowie were found dead from apparent gunshot wounds in a home on Saturday. The […]
CHILHOWIE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Body found in Pulaski Co. area of New River

PULASKI Co., Va. (WDBJ) - The body of a female was recovered from the New River along the 4000 block of Clarks Ferry Road Saturday, January 21, with other “items of evidentiary value.”. The body was taken to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Roanoke, according to the Pulaski Co....
PULASKI COUNTY, VA
Mount Airy News

Patrick charges local-area residents

STUART, Va. — The Patrick County Sheriff’s Office has announced charges against and/or arrests of residents from the greater Mount Airy area recently, including:. • Janice Marshall, 70, of 2355 Willis Gap Road, Ararat, who is accused of attempted second-degree murder, a felony;. • Elvis Xavier Santiago Rivera,...
PATRICK COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Patrick County woman charged with trying to stab man to death

PATRICK COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - An Ararat woman has been charged with Attempted 2nd Degree murder, according to Patrick County Sheriff Dan Smith. Janice Marshall, 70, is being held without bond in the Patrick County Jail. About 9:35 a.m. January 18, Patrick County deputies were called to a home on...
PATRICK COUNTY, VA
wfxrtv.com

Pulaski County: Woman’s body recovered from New River on Saturday

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — A woman’s body was recovered from the New River on Saturday according to the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office. On Saturday afternoon, deputies stated that a female body along with other items of evidentiary value were recovered from the New River along the 4000 block of Clarks Ferry Road.
PULASKI COUNTY, VA
pcpatriot.com

State Police investigating fatal crash in Wythe County

At 12:59 a.m. on Thursday, Virginia State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash on I-81 more than a quarter-mile south of Route 52. A 2011 Peterbilt tractor-trailer was traveling north on I-81 when it ran off the right side of the road and struck a 2012 Volvo tractor-trailer that was parked on the shoulder. The Peterbilt continued traveling off the roadway and overturned over the guardrail.
WYTHE COUNTY, VA
WVNS

Gun recovered, juvenile arrested at a Monroe County school

LINDSIDE, WV (WVNS)–A gun was recovered Thursday, January 19, 2023, at the Monroe County Technical Center. Thursday morning both James Monroe High School and the Tech Center went into lockdown. Sheriff Jeff Jones, with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, detailed how they exactly found the gun. “They did find a pistol and it was broken […]
LINDSIDE, WV
WDBJ7.com

Big rig driver killed in Wythe County crash

WYTHE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Pennsylvania driver has been identified as the man killed in a crash Thursday in Wythe County. Isaac J. Petersheim, 28 of Lancaster, died at the scene of the crash on I-81, more than a quarter-mile south of Route 52. He was not wearing a seatbelt, according to Virginia State Police.
WYTHE COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Multiple people arrested after body found in New River

Pulaski Co., Va. (WDBJ) - Multiple people were arrested in connection to a body found in the New River on Saturday. A man later identified as Johnny Raymond Thomas, 52, of Pulaski was found in the 4000 block of Clark’s Ferry Road in the Delton area of Pulaski County on January 14.
PULASKI COUNTY, VA
woay.com

One man dead following Summers County fire

Charleston, WV(WOAY) – One man is dead after a fire occurred in his mobile home in Summers County. The fire took place on January 17 on Wandering Way, Pence Springs, just south of Alderson. Officials have not yet determined the cause of the fire due to it’s severity and...
SUMMERS COUNTY, WV
Cheryl E Preston

Virginia residents should be aware of possible increased aggressiveness in coyotes between January and March

This is the season when coyotes might be more territorial. Coyote sightings have increased in Southwest and Central Virginia during the past decade and my family has had two personal encounters. My grandchildren and I saw a coyote a few years back on the side of the road on Route 220 in Roanoke County just the before Franklin County line. My oldest son saw one of these animals last summer heading into the woods while he was walking on the Lick Run Greenway between 10th street Northwest and Liberty Road.
VIRGINIA STATE
NRVNews

Four arrested and charged in murder of couple

On Jan. 14, 2023, a male subject was recovered from the New River in the 4000 block of Clark’s Ferry Road in the Delton area of Pulaski County. The body was transported to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Roanoke. The investigation into this incident is ongoing, and no further information will be released at this time.
PULASKI COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Grayson County Schools Superintendent talks about CATE Program

GRAYSON COUNTY, Va. – Students in the Builds and Trade program have recently completed setting up posts for a new structure at the GC Recreational Park Softball Fields. Grayson County Schools Superintendent Kelly Wilmore shares how the Career and Technical Education Center is helping students become productive citizens.

