Read full article on original website
Related
Sheriff: 2 dead after homicide-suicide in Smyth Co., Va.
CHILHOWIE, Va. (WJHL) – Two people are dead after what the Smyth County Sheriff is calling a homicide-suicide in Chilhowie, Virginia. According to the Smyth County Sheriff’s Office, Betty E. Call, 62, from Chilhowie and Randall C. Rouse, 58, also from Chilhowie were found dead from apparent gunshot wounds in a home on Saturday. The […]
WBTM
Update: Missing Patrick County Man Found Dead in Crashed Vehicle
The Virginia State Police is investigating a single-vehicle crash, which resulted in a fatality. The crash occurred Saturday (Jan 14) at 8:23 am on Route 8, at Five Forks Road in Patrick County. On Saturday (Jan 21) a vehicle was discovered by a passer-by, off of Route 8, over an...
WDBJ7.com
Body found in Pulaski Co. area of New River
PULASKI Co., Va. (WDBJ) - The body of a female was recovered from the New River along the 4000 block of Clarks Ferry Road Saturday, January 21, with other “items of evidentiary value.”. The body was taken to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Roanoke, according to the Pulaski Co....
WSLS
Two hospitalized after crash on US-460 ramp in Montgomery County
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. – Two were hospitalized after a crash on a US-460 ramp in Blacksburg early Sunday, according to Montgomery County Fire-EMS. Rescue crews said at around 2 a.m., they were called to the EB460 Bypass Ramp at South Main for a crash and entrapment. Blacksburg Police Department...
Mount Airy News
Patrick charges local-area residents
STUART, Va. — The Patrick County Sheriff’s Office has announced charges against and/or arrests of residents from the greater Mount Airy area recently, including:. • Janice Marshall, 70, of 2355 Willis Gap Road, Ararat, who is accused of attempted second-degree murder, a felony;. • Elvis Xavier Santiago Rivera,...
WDBJ7.com
Patrick County woman charged with trying to stab man to death
PATRICK COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - An Ararat woman has been charged with Attempted 2nd Degree murder, according to Patrick County Sheriff Dan Smith. Janice Marshall, 70, is being held without bond in the Patrick County Jail. About 9:35 a.m. January 18, Patrick County deputies were called to a home on...
wfxrtv.com
Pulaski County: Woman’s body recovered from New River on Saturday
PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — A woman’s body was recovered from the New River on Saturday according to the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office. On Saturday afternoon, deputies stated that a female body along with other items of evidentiary value were recovered from the New River along the 4000 block of Clarks Ferry Road.
WSLS
Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office continues search for missing woman
PULASKI COUNTY, Va. – The search continues Friday for the body of a missing woman who the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office says was murdered and then dumped in the New River. The body of her boyfriend, 52-year-old Johnny Thomas, who deputies say was shot and killed, was recovered...
pcpatriot.com
State Police investigating fatal crash in Wythe County
At 12:59 a.m. on Thursday, Virginia State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash on I-81 more than a quarter-mile south of Route 52. A 2011 Peterbilt tractor-trailer was traveling north on I-81 when it ran off the right side of the road and struck a 2012 Volvo tractor-trailer that was parked on the shoulder. The Peterbilt continued traveling off the roadway and overturned over the guardrail.
Gun recovered, juvenile arrested at a Monroe County school
LINDSIDE, WV (WVNS)–A gun was recovered Thursday, January 19, 2023, at the Monroe County Technical Center. Thursday morning both James Monroe High School and the Tech Center went into lockdown. Sheriff Jeff Jones, with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, detailed how they exactly found the gun. “They did find a pistol and it was broken […]
WDBJ7.com
Big rig driver killed in Wythe County crash
WYTHE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Pennsylvania driver has been identified as the man killed in a crash Thursday in Wythe County. Isaac J. Petersheim, 28 of Lancaster, died at the scene of the crash on I-81, more than a quarter-mile south of Route 52. He was not wearing a seatbelt, according to Virginia State Police.
WDBJ7.com
Multiple people arrested after body found in New River
Pulaski Co., Va. (WDBJ) - Multiple people were arrested in connection to a body found in the New River on Saturday. A man later identified as Johnny Raymond Thomas, 52, of Pulaski was found in the 4000 block of Clark’s Ferry Road in the Delton area of Pulaski County on January 14.
woay.com
One man dead following Summers County fire
Charleston, WV(WOAY) – One man is dead after a fire occurred in his mobile home in Summers County. The fire took place on January 17 on Wandering Way, Pence Springs, just south of Alderson. Officials have not yet determined the cause of the fire due to it’s severity and...
Virginia residents should be aware of possible increased aggressiveness in coyotes between January and March
This is the season when coyotes might be more territorial. Coyote sightings have increased in Southwest and Central Virginia during the past decade and my family has had two personal encounters. My grandchildren and I saw a coyote a few years back on the side of the road on Route 220 in Roanoke County just the before Franklin County line. My oldest son saw one of these animals last summer heading into the woods while he was walking on the Lick Run Greenway between 10th street Northwest and Liberty Road.
WSET
LIST: VDOT provides updates on active road projects across Central Virginia
(WSET) — The Virginia Department of Transportation is working around the clock to update road infrastructure across the Commonwealth. Here is a list of active work in the Salem District and when projects are expected to be completed. INTERSTATE 81. INTERSTATE 81 LANE WIDENING CONSTRUCTION PROJECT EXIT 137 TO...
Investigation underway into Johnson County judge ‘incident’ with county employee
MOUNTAIN CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A state board is investigating an “incident” that allegedly occurred between a Johnson County judge and a county employee. According to a statement from Barbara Peck, Director of Communications and Judicial Resources for the Supreme Court of Tennessee, the Board of Judicial Conduct opened an investigation into Judge Perry L. […]
NRVNews
Four arrested and charged in murder of couple
On Jan. 14, 2023, a male subject was recovered from the New River in the 4000 block of Clark’s Ferry Road in the Delton area of Pulaski County. The body was transported to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Roanoke. The investigation into this incident is ongoing, and no further information will be released at this time.
wymt.com
Check your money! SWVA sheriff’s office warning people to watch out for prop bills in circulation
BUCHANAN COUNTY, Va. (WYMT) - Officials from the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office have a warning for stores, businesses and people who use cash to pay for things: Make sure it’s real!. In a post on the department’s Facebook page, police say movie prop money is being used as...
WSLS
Grayson County Schools Superintendent talks about CATE Program
GRAYSON COUNTY, Va. – Students in the Builds and Trade program have recently completed setting up posts for a new structure at the GC Recreational Park Softball Fields. Grayson County Schools Superintendent Kelly Wilmore shares how the Career and Technical Education Center is helping students become productive citizens.
Comments / 0