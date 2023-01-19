Read full article on original website
WKYT 27
Kentucky homeowner holds burglary suspect at gunpoint
WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A southern Kentucky man is in jail after authorities say a homeowner found him in his garage. Austin Epley is being held in the Whitley County Detention on burglary charges. The sheriff’s office says a homeowner caught him in the act in his garage after he was seen on a deer cam.
Alleged armed Laurel County burglar found hiding in closet
While searching the home, a deputy located a suspect in a closet hiding under a pile of clothes and after a scuffle he was taken into custody.
wdrb.com
Man accused of stealing checks from southern Indiana businesses arrested in Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man accused of stealing and washing checks from several southern Indiana businesses was arrested in Kentucky after trying to cash one of them. Police arrested Steve Wright, 54, after he tried to cash a check at a bank in Shepherdsville. At least two southern Indiana...
WLKY.com
Investigators: Woman's body found in back of car in chase on I-75 was girlfriend of accused man
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. — Kentucky State Police have revealed new details about the relationship between a Florida man and a woman whose body was found after a high-speed chase. David Reed was arrested last week after a multi-county chase on Interstate 75 that ended in Laurel County. The body...
wymt.com
KSP detective says man admitted to killing woman found in SUV after I-75 chase
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - We are learning new information about a murder case that unraveled during a Southern Kentucky police chase. David Reed was in court Tuesday morning for a preliminary hearing. He was arrested after a multi-county chase that ended in Laurel County. Kentucky State Police says the...
WKYT 27
Death investigation underway in Magoffin County
MAGOFFIN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A death investigation is underway in Magoffin County. State troopers worked a scene on Bloomington Road, between U.S. 46 and Beaver Pond Road, Tuesday night. The area was closed off for hours. KSP says they are still working to determine the cause of death of...
Kentucky murder suspect arrested in Mississippi
A man was arrested this week and charged with murdering a man in Kentucky, police said. Lexington, Kentucky, police said the suspect, Bobby Lashawn Hubbard was arrested Saturday in Hattiesburg, Mississippi. Hubbard is accused of September 12 shooting death of 22-year-old Doricky Harris. Hubbard was being held Tuesday in Forrest...
WKYT 27
Fire destroys shed next to home on Henton Rd. in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - WKYT is tracking a fire on Henton Road in Lexington. The Lexington Fire Department says they were dispatched to the 100 block of Henton Road for a reported structure fire. Upon arrival, they say they found a detached shed fully involved with smoke and fire. They...
fox56news.com
Bicyclist dead after being hit by semi in Nicholasville
NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (FOX 56) — The Nicholasville Police Department confirmed Tuesday morning’s collision occurred around 5:50 a.m. on U.S. 27 near Shun Pike when a semi-truck (no trailer) traveling northbound struck a bicyclist who was traveling just inside the right lane. According to the Jessamine County Coroner, 59-year-old...
WKYT 27
At least one dead in Nicholasville crash involving bicyclist
NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - Nicholasville police are investigating a crash that happened early Tuesday morning. 59-year-old Kevin Etherton of Nicholasville died in the incident, according to Jessamine County Coroner Michael Hughes. Police say the crash happened Tuesday morning around 5:50 on US 27 near Shun Pike. They say the crash...
935wain.com
Sheriff’s Office Investigates Head-On Injury Collision, Columbia Man Airlifted
Tuesday, January 24th, 2023 at 3:55 pm, Adair 911 received multiple calls on an injury collision, 10 miles east of Columbia. Preliminary investigation shows that unit 1, a vehicle operated by Logan Russell, 26, of Russell Springs, was traveling east toward Russell County. Russell lost control of his 2014 Ford...
WLKY.com
Funeral arrangements made for couple who died after Denny's sign fell on car in Elizabethtown
COLUMBIA, Ky. — The funeral for the couple who died after a Denny's restaurant sign fell on their car is this week. The joint visitation and funeral service for 72-year-old Lillian "Lynn" Curtis and 77-year-old Lloyd Curtis will be in Columbia, Kentucky, on Thursday and Friday. Thursday's visitation will...
fox56news.com
Lexington police investigate early morning armed robbery
Police said the armed robbery occurred on Etawah Drive at approximately 1:45 a.m. Monday. Lexington police investigate early morning armed …. Police said the armed robbery occurred on Etawah Drive at approximately 1:45 a.m. Monday. Electric night at Exum Center ends with Kentucky …. Kentucky State basketball. Jan. 23: Stamp...
lakercountry.com
Three indicted by grand jury
Three individuals were indicted by a Russell County grand jury Tuesday. Ronnie L. Johnson, 42, of Russell Springs, on 16 counts of criminal possession of a forged instrument second degree. Mario Gomez Batalon, of Russell Springs, on charges of strangulation first degree and assault fourth degree. Scott Swartz, of Michigan,...
Juveniles made ‘orchestrated’ attack on Kentucky detention center staff, state alleges
Three youths attacked workers at a juvenile detention center in Bowling Green in the latest violent outburst reported in the troubled system being overhauled by Kentucky’s governor, the state said Tuesday. The three juveniles kicked and punched staff during the “orchestrated” attack Monday night at the Warren Regional Juvenile...
fox56news.com
Madison County man had nearly 705 grams of meth, 16 guns
RICHMOND, Ky. (FOX 56) – On Monday, a Richmond man was sentenced to time in federal prison for armed meth trafficking. Department of Justice news release said 28-year-old Jacob Tyler Hensley was sentenced to 15 years in federal prison for possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of meth and possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking. He pleaded guilty in October 2022.
fox56news.com
Overturned mobile home closes down section of I-64 in Fayette County
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A blockage is in effect for I-64 westbound beginning at 3 p.m. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) said the blockage is due to an incident involving an overturned mobile home at mile marker 72. A second wrecker is arriving on the scene to remove...
wymt.com
Trip to emergency room leaves couple facing multiple charges
HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Two people are facing charges following a child’s trip to the emergency room in Harlan County last week. On Thursday, an EMS crew brought a child from the Kenvir community to Harlan ARH. Harlan County Sheriff Chris Brewer told WYMT it appeared the child...
q95fm.net
Laurel County Man Arrested On Trespassing Charges And Two Warrants
An update from the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office:. Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff’s Deputy Tommy Houston arrested Justin Lynch age 30 of London on Sunday afternoon January 22, 2023 at approximately 2:41 PM. The arrest occurred off Echo Valley Road, approximately 6 miles...
fox56news.com
Fayette County coroner searching for family of man
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — The Fayette County coroner is asking for help finding the family of a man who recently passed away. On Monday, Fayette County Coroner Gary Ginn announced his team is searching for the family of Daniel B. Schwartz. Schwartz is believed to have died of natural causes on Jan. 15.
