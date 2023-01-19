Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Bengals vs Chiefs AFC Championship Preview, Odds and TicketsFlurrySportsKansas City, MO
Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes Suffers Significant InjuryOnlyHomersKansas City, MO
During the Chiefs-Jaguars playoff game, an NFL official has a hot mic momentkosen khanKansas City, MO
I was surprised to learn this hamburger and fries joint was 37 years oldCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
10 Kansas City Employers That Pay Over $35 an HourEvan CrosbyKansas City, MO
Related
Three-Time World Series Champion Dies
It has been just announced that Major League Baseball proceeded to lose one of their all-time great players last night, January 20, 2023. According to MLB reporter for USA Today, Bob Nightengale, former MLB third baseman and General Manager Sal Bando passed away last night at the age of 78. He passed away after a five-year battle with cancer.
Former AL manager lands job with Dodgers
It did not take long for one former MLB manager to land back on his feet after getting fired several months ago. Jack Harris of the LA Times reports Friday that the Los Angeles Dodgers have hired Chris Woodward to be a special assistant in their front office. Woodward had been the manager of the... The post Former AL manager lands job with Dodgers appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Dodgers: Max Muncy Thinks Rookie Slugger Will Be a Star in MLB
Many new roles need to be filled and Miguel Vargas may be next in line
Angels Rumors: Writer Predicts Dodgers Trade for Shohei Ohtani This Deadline
He sees the two Los Angeles teams swinging a deal.
Astros Catching Prospect is Vying For Backup Role
Houston Astros catching prospect Korey Lee is hoping to crack the MLB roster as the backup catcher catcher behind Martín Maldonado this coming season.
Look: NFL World Reacts To Maria Taylor's Live Slip-Up
It happens to the best of 'em. And on Saturday night, NBC's Maria Taylor had an unfortunate slip-up when she called the Kansas City Chiefs the "Kansas Shitty Chiefs" before quickly correcting herself: The NFL world reacted to Maria's mistake on Twitter. "Lmaooooo," a user replied. "Thoughts and ...
Milwaukee Bucks Will Reportedly Try To Trade NBA Champion Forward
According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, the Milwaukee Bucks will try to trade Serge Ibaka.
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
earnthenecklace.com
Meet Sarah Wacha, MLB Pitcher Michael Wacha’s Wife
Michael Wacha has been in the social media spotlight since his free agency. And he shares some of that attention with his family. Michael Wacha’s wife, Sarah Wacha, recently gave birth to their first child. While they have been together for most of the MLB pitcher’s career, they had to balance their respective careers, make a long-distance relationship work, and have their wedding plans nearly derailed. Fans want to know more about Michael Wacha’s wife, so we delve into her background and their relationship in this Sarah Wacha wiki.
CBS Sports
Julian Edelman says there's one team Tom Brady definitely won't be playing for in 2023
One of the biggest questions of the NFL offseason revolves around Tom Brady and where he's going to end up in 2023. Brady's contract with the Buccaneers expired at the end of the season, which means when March rolls around, he'll be hitting free agency for just the second time in his 23-year career, but that's only assuming he doesn't retire.
"I was wondering if the Mailman came around when I was out of town" - Gary Payton on his son’s Garry Payton II’s athleticism
It was a long road for GPII to get to where he is today as it took multiple rejections for him to finally find a home with the Warriors and win a championship
Minnesota Twins' 2023 Projected Pitching Rotation After Trading for Pablo Lopez
The Minnesota Twins greatly improved their pitching rotation Friday, agreeing to trade utility man Luis Arraez to the Miami Marlins in exchange for starting pitcher Pablo Lopez and prospects Jose Salas and Byron Chourio.
Erin Andrews' Husband Is Obsessed With 1 NFL Quarterback
Erin Andrews is supposed to be unbiased when covering the National Football League, but that doesn't mean her husband has to be an impartial fan. The husband of the longtime NFL sideline reporter is a massive fan of Tom Brady. Andrews explained how she caught her husband obsessing over Brady ...
OPINION: Kim Ng, Miami Marlins Just Got Fleeced by Minnesota Twins
Kim Ng and the Miami Marlins made a major trade Friday, dealing starting pitcher Pablo Lopez and prospects to the Minnesota Twins for utility man Luis Arraez. Jack Vita writes how the Marlins just got ripped off.
Dodgers Move Up Slightly in Latest Offseason Power Rankings
The Dodgers are sixth in ESPN's latest MLB power rankings, a ranking that makes sense but has some faulty logic behind it if you read their description.
golfmagic.com
Report: LIV Golf League WITHDRAW offer for potential recruit
One thing undeniable about the LIV Golf League is the secrecy that surrounds it. One of the biggest things the controversial tour likes to keep under wraps - apart from their finances - is the players they are targeting. Then when they are good and ready they'll announce their new...
The Twins have 4 star shortstop prospects they could trade for an ace
The Twins have three shortstop prospects ranked among the best in baseball, not to mention former No. 5 overall pick Austin Martin.
ESPN And Yankees Personality Michael Kay Threatens To Have Producer Fired On The Air
The New York media star didn't take kindly to a diss about his ESPN Radio show's ratings.
Minnesota Twins' 2023 Projected Starting Lineup After Trading Luis Arraez
Here's a look at the Minnesota Twins' projected starting lineup for the 2023 Major League Baseball season, after the club traded Luis Arraez for Pablo Lopez and prospects.
atozsports.com
Latest mock draft from top NFL draft analyst has the Bears making a terrible mistake
The latest mock draft from NFL.com’s Daniel Jeremiah, one of the more well-respected draft analysts in the business, has the Chicago Bears making a terrible mistake in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft. Jeremiah has the Bears taking Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter with the No. 1...
Comments / 0