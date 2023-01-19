ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why the ShopRite in Atlantic City, NJ, Fell Through

A builder was committed. Ground was broken. Now, the deal is dead. Why did the seemingly inevitable ShopRite in Atlantic City fall through?. Back in 2021, the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority approved an $18.7 million project and Village Supermarket, Inc., was to build a ShopRite at 1801 Baltic Avenue. On...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
WPG Talk Radio

7 Arrested in Atlantic City, NJ, Drug Crackdown

A joint police task force doing surveillance in two areas of Atlantic City known for drug sales arrested seven people on Wednesday. Atlantic City Police say the multi-agency operation found drugs, cash, and a gun during the drug sweep. In a Facebook post, Atlantic City Police said they made the...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Shore News Network

18-year-old shot in Atlantic City expected to survive

ATLANTIC CITY, NJ – An 18-year-old male victim arrived at AtlantiCare Regional Medical suffering from a gunshot wound on Saturday. A police investigation determined the teen was shot in the area of the 600 block of North New York Avenue at around 3:00 pm. Police responded to a shot spotter gunfire alert in the area but did not find any victims. Police later learned the victim was self transported prior to their arrival. At this time, no suspects have been identified, and the teen’s injury was non-life-threatening. No arrests have been made. Anyone with information about this shooting incident is The post 18-year-old shot in Atlantic City expected to survive appeared first on Shore News Network.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
TAPinto.net

Jersey City Men, Gang Members Were Dealing Cocaine, Police Say

NEWARK, NJ - Three members of a Jersey City street gang have been charged for their connection to a cocaine distribution organization, as well as for firearms violations, U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger announced on Friday.  Rodney Broadway, aka “Banks,” 31; Parish George, aka “P Money,” 31; and Dejahn Ingram, aka “Fresh,” 32, are each charged by complaint with one count of conspiracy to distribute 500 grams or more of cocaine.  George and Ingram, armed at the time of their arrests, were also charged with unlawful possession of firearms as convicted felons, and Broadway is charged with unlawful possession of ammunition as a convicted felon. Broadway and George are also charged with possession with intent to distribute cocaine. A report said that the investigation leading to the arrests also revealed a significant quantity of cocaine, hundreds of rounds of ammunition, and other paraphernalia.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
WPG Talk Radio

Evesham, NJ, Police: Charges Upgraded Against Son Who Beat His Mother With a Landscaping Rock

Authorities in Burlington County say charges have been upgraded against a 43-year-old man who allegedly beat his mother with a landscaping rock earlier this week, critically injuring her. Lawrence Y. Kim of Marlton was originally charged with,. Second-degree aggravated assault. Third-degree unlawful possession of a weapon. Fourth-degree possession of a...
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Cannabis lounges: Close, but no cigar | Mulshine

Last week, the state Cannabis Regulatory Commission began the process of licensing marijuana consumption lounges, places where you can legally smoke the pot that you can now legally buy. Good luck with that. New Jersey’s laws regarding the consumption of various euphoriants are hopelessly convoluted. Perhaps the most nonsensical...
TRENTON, NJ
WPG Talk Radio

After 6 Months, Bridgeton, NJ, Murder Suspect Arrested in GA

More than six months after authorities say he shot and killed an innocent bystander, Ryan Askins of Bridgeton was taken into police custody in Georgia on Saturday. In a Facebook post, the Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office said on January 21, as a result of a joint investigation with the U.S. Marshals, Georgia State Patrol, and the Clayton County, GA, Police Department, Askins was taken into police custody in connection to the murder of Herbert Lee, Jr., on July 30, 2022, in Bridgeton.
BRIDGETON, NJ
