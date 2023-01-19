Read full article on original website
Stefon Diggs, Bills express frustration with loss to Bengals
Disappointment and dissatisfaction lingered for the Bills after their season ended short of expectations with a loss to the Bengals on Sunday.
NFL world reacts to huge Brian Flores news
Brian Flores may be on his way to landing another head coaching opportunity very soon. Some significant news emerged on Sunday night that could have the former Miami Dolphins coach optimistic. According to Albert Breer of NBC Sports Boston, the Arizona Cardinals will interview Flores for the vacant head coaching position on Monday.
