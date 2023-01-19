ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Related
Inside the Magic

Disney Park Guest Sneaks Into Restricted Backstage Area, Regrets What They See

Peeking backstage at the Disney Parks is a dream for many Disney fans. While the reality of what’s “behind the curtain” is mostly break rooms, storage, and maintenance areas, the mystery intrigues many Guests. Some Disney “urban explorers” have gone so far as to get arrested for trespassing and theft.
TheStreet

Disney World Facing Huge Problem That Could Ruin Your Trip

Walt Disney's (DIS) - Get Free Report Florida theme parks essentially completed their covid comeback this holiday season. Magic Kingdom, Epcot, Hollywood Studios, and Animal Kingdom welcomed capacity crowds from before Christmas with the expectation of sellouts past the New Year's holiday. Prices are higher than they ever have been...
FLORIDA STATE
WDW News Today

NEW 50th Anniversary Grand Finale Ear Headband and Hoodie at Walt Disney World

A 50th anniversary Grand Finale ear headband and hoodie are now available at Walt Disney World. We found them in the Emporium at Magic Kingdom. The ear headband is black, with sparkly gold piping around the ears. The ears and outside of the headband are patterned with the shiny silhouettes...
Inside the Magic

Long-Standing Universal Studios Attraction Closing Next Month

There’s plenty to do at Universal Orlando, but of course, with the Resort being split into two lands, Guests have some decisions to make. At Islands of Adventure, Guests can enjoy a ton of Jurassic World content as well as the incredible VelociCoaster. The Lost Continent section of Islands of Adventure remained abandoned for quite a while, with Poseidon’s Fury being shut down for multiple years until returning last year.
Elite Daily

Disney's Frozen-Themed Land Is Opening In 2023 With New Rides

There are a lot of exciting things to look forward to for all the Disney Parks in 2023. For instance, each park around the world will be celebrating the Walt Disney Company’s 100th anniversary, and many new attractions will be coming to both Disneyland and Walt Disney World in the U.S. One of the most exciting announcements is that Disney’s Frozen-themed land opening this year at Hong Kong Disneyland. Disney has also announced a Frozen land for the Walt Disney Studios Park in Paris, so if the cold never bothered you anyway, you might want to get your passport ready.
FLORIDA STATE
WDW News Today

Accessible Minnie Van Reservations Now Open to All Walt Disney World Guests

Walt Disney World has opened Accessible Minnie Van reservations to all guests, whether or not they require the accessible functions. The vans include seating for up to five guests, along with room for mobility devices for an additional two guests, and a complimentary car seat, which can be used in one of the five seating spaces. Guests do not have to transfer out of their mobility device to ride in an Accessible Minnie Van.
WDW News Today

Exterior of New Disney Vacation Club Tower Coming Along at Disneyland Hotel

A few months after the highest beam of The Villas at Disneyland Hotel was installed, construction continues on the new Disney Vacation Club tower. The entire tower is surrounded by scaffolding and wrapped in black scrim. The tower will be right next to the iconic E-Ticket Pool and its Monorail...
FOX40

First look at Super Nintendo World at Universal Studios Hollywood

The Mushroom Kingdom comes to life at Super Nintendo World, the highly anticipated new addition to Universal Studios Hollywood. •Video Above: ‘Hurricane Hunters’ help study the atmospheric rivers As park guests walk through the green warp pipe entrance to the land, they are met with marvelous sights and sounds from the Super Mario gaming franchise. […]
disneyfoodblog.com

A Look at the SHOCKING Splash Mountain Closure Crowds in Disney World

Today, something very rare is happening in Disney World — a ride is permanently closing. Splash Mountain opened in Magic Kingdom in 1989, but it will be closing down to make way for a brand new attraction — Tiana’a Bayou Adventure. Although the ride itself will be similar to Splash Mountain, the storyline will pick up where The Princess and the Frog movie left off. The new ride isn’t set to open until late 2024, so let’s see what the crowds are like with guests trying to get one last ride on Splash Mountain!

