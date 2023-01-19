Read full article on original website
Related
Disney World Drops a Key Fee That Park Visitors Hated Paying
The theme park giant has made a lot of changes Disney World visitors do not like, but now it's listening to them in two key areas.
Universal Studios Theme Park Closer to Banning Popular Activity (Disney Already Has)
Theme parks have to balance the needs and wishes of their customers carefully. That's especially true when some people want to do something that's widely understood to be bad for them and those around them. But changing social standards are beginning to have an impact. Smoking is nowhere near as...
Inside the Magic
Disney Park Guest Sneaks Into Restricted Backstage Area, Regrets What They See
Peeking backstage at the Disney Parks is a dream for many Disney fans. While the reality of what’s “behind the curtain” is mostly break rooms, storage, and maintenance areas, the mystery intrigues many Guests. Some Disney “urban explorers” have gone so far as to get arrested for trespassing and theft.
WDW News Today
Guest Gets Bumped by Wheelchair and Waits at Exit for a Fight, Mark Parker Named New Disney Chairman, Updated Land Use Allows for More Walt Disney World Parks, & More: Daily Recap (1/11/23)
We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Wednesday, January 11, 2023.
Disney World Facing Huge Problem That Could Ruin Your Trip
Walt Disney's (DIS) - Get Free Report Florida theme parks essentially completed their covid comeback this holiday season. Magic Kingdom, Epcot, Hollywood Studios, and Animal Kingdom welcomed capacity crowds from before Christmas with the expectation of sellouts past the New Year's holiday. Prices are higher than they ever have been...
NOLA.com
Universal Studios to open theme park in Texas; see rendering of family resort
Universal Studios plans to build a new theme park in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, officials announced Wednesday. Universal Parks & Resorts has bought nearly 100 acres in Frisco, which is about 30 miles north of Dallas. There was no immediate timeline for when the park would open. The Texas attraction...
WDW News Today
NEW 50th Anniversary Grand Finale Ear Headband and Hoodie at Walt Disney World
A 50th anniversary Grand Finale ear headband and hoodie are now available at Walt Disney World. We found them in the Emporium at Magic Kingdom. The ear headband is black, with sparkly gold piping around the ears. The ears and outside of the headband are patterned with the shiny silhouettes...
Inside the Magic
Long-Standing Universal Studios Attraction Closing Next Month
There’s plenty to do at Universal Orlando, but of course, with the Resort being split into two lands, Guests have some decisions to make. At Islands of Adventure, Guests can enjoy a ton of Jurassic World content as well as the incredible VelociCoaster. The Lost Continent section of Islands of Adventure remained abandoned for quite a while, with Poseidon’s Fury being shut down for multiple years until returning last year.
Elite Daily
Disney's Frozen-Themed Land Is Opening In 2023 With New Rides
There are a lot of exciting things to look forward to for all the Disney Parks in 2023. For instance, each park around the world will be celebrating the Walt Disney Company’s 100th anniversary, and many new attractions will be coming to both Disneyland and Walt Disney World in the U.S. One of the most exciting announcements is that Disney’s Frozen-themed land opening this year at Hong Kong Disneyland. Disney has also announced a Frozen land for the Walt Disney Studios Park in Paris, so if the cold never bothered you anyway, you might want to get your passport ready.
Disneyland Closing Another Fan Favorite Venue
Disneyland's closures and renovations will not stop at Splash Mountain as another closing is added to its long list for 2023.
WDW News Today
Accessible Minnie Van Reservations Now Open to All Walt Disney World Guests
Walt Disney World has opened Accessible Minnie Van reservations to all guests, whether or not they require the accessible functions. The vans include seating for up to five guests, along with room for mobility devices for an additional two guests, and a complimentary car seat, which can be used in one of the five seating spaces. Guests do not have to transfer out of their mobility device to ride in an Accessible Minnie Van.
WDW News Today
WATCH PARKSCENTER — The Universal Episode: Super Nintendo World, HHN in Vegas, Dreamworks Land, and More!
Join us live tonight, Sunday, January 22, at 9:00 p.m. ET or watch ParksCenter anytime on our new home, WDWNT.TV. There have been so many updates, announcements, and headlines coming from Universal, it needs its own episode!. We’re back with more news and discussing the latest happenings in Disney Parks....
WDW News Today
Exterior of New Disney Vacation Club Tower Coming Along at Disneyland Hotel
A few months after the highest beam of The Villas at Disneyland Hotel was installed, construction continues on the new Disney Vacation Club tower. The entire tower is surrounded by scaffolding and wrapped in black scrim. The tower will be right next to the iconic E-Ticket Pool and its Monorail...
First look at Super Nintendo World at Universal Studios Hollywood
The Mushroom Kingdom comes to life at Super Nintendo World, the highly anticipated new addition to Universal Studios Hollywood. •Video Above: ‘Hurricane Hunters’ help study the atmospheric rivers As park guests walk through the green warp pipe entrance to the land, they are met with marvelous sights and sounds from the Super Mario gaming franchise. […]
WDW News Today
First Sidewalks Paved Around CommuniCore Hall and Journey of Water Inspired by ‘Moana’ During EPCOT Construction
Let’s take a look at how EPCOT construction is progressing. There are now construction projects happening in World Discovery, World Celebration, and World Nature that we can see from the Monorail route. Guest Relations. The interior of EPCOT guest relations was refurbished last year, but a patch of land...
WDW News Today
New Limited Edition ‘100 Disney Adventures of a Lifetime’ National Geographic Book at Walt Disney World
A new limited edition National Geographic book celebrating the 100th anniversary of The Walt Disney Company is available at Walt Disney World. We first found “100 Disney Adventures of a Lifetime” at Bayview Gifts in Disney’s Contemporary Resort. “100 Disney Adventures of a Lifetime” – $100...
disneyfoodblog.com
A Look at the SHOCKING Splash Mountain Closure Crowds in Disney World
Today, something very rare is happening in Disney World — a ride is permanently closing. Splash Mountain opened in Magic Kingdom in 1989, but it will be closing down to make way for a brand new attraction — Tiana’a Bayou Adventure. Although the ride itself will be similar to Splash Mountain, the storyline will pick up where The Princess and the Frog movie left off. The new ride isn’t set to open until late 2024, so let’s see what the crowds are like with guests trying to get one last ride on Splash Mountain!
WDW News Today
VIDEO: “Hurry Home” World of Color Lunar New Year Tag Returns to Disney California Adventure
A Lunar New Year 2023 tag, titled “Hurry Home”, is now playing at the beginning of “World of Color” at Disney California Adventure. The tag follows a red paper lantern’s journey home as it encounters Mushu and Mulan and enjoys a Lunar New Year feast. Watch it below.
WDW News Today
PHOTOS: Ortensia Makes US Parks Debut Alongside Oswald the Lucky Rabbit for Lunar New Year Festival 2023 at Disney California Adventure
After a few appearances internationally, Ortensia has finally made her first appearance at an American Disney park for the Lunar New Year Festival 2023 at Disney California Adventure!. She wears a special costumes to celebrate the new year. Ortensia sports a gold skirt decorated with apricot, lotus, and peach flowers,...
WDW News Today
REVIEW: Goofy’s Churro Cart Introduces Almond Cookie Churro for the 2023 Lunar New Year Festival at Disney California Adventure
Goofy’s Churro Cart, the one-stop shop for churros while visiting Disney California Adventure, has added an extra menu item for the 2023 Lunar New Year Festival: an Almond Cookie Churro. It sounds intriguing to us, so let’s dig in!. Menu for Goofy’s Churro Cart in Disney California Adventure...
Comments / 0