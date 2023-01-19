TORRINGTON – It's almost dinnertime at the Venetian Restaurant. Tables and booths are draped in white and burgundy cloths, awaiting the dinner crowd. Italian music wafts softly from speakers near the ceiling. A mural depicts gondoliers ferrying people along Venice’s Grand Canal. The dinner menu offers classic Italian meals: chicken piccata, veal parmigiana, shrimp scampi.

TORRINGTON, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO