Evidence of ongoing pollution at a Wayne County hog operation has Riverkeepers concerned about a nearby waterway. Despite assurances by North Carolina Department of Environmental Resources that last year’s spill at White Oak Farms had been cleaned up, recent testing by Neuse Riverkeeper Samantha Krop and Pamlico-Tar Riverkeeper Jillian Howell has revealed concerning levels pollutants in the surface water next to and downstream of the facility.

WAYNE COUNTY, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO