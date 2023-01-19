Read full article on original website
SPORTS: Central Tops Tigers; Lady Tigers Over Daviess; ‘Toppers Lose In OT
HARNED (01/19/23) – The Breckinridge County Fighting Tigers fell to Central Hardin Thursday night by the score of 70-59. Mercer Rogers scored 21 points, while Hunter Barr added 15 and Wyatt Burnett 12. The Tigers’ next game is Tuesday night against the Cloverport Aces. HARNED (01/19/23) – In...
Margaret and Leroy Adkisson
Margaret Adkinsson, 90 of Irvington, died Tuesday at her residence. Her husband, Leroy Adkisson, 93, died Thursday at their home. Survivors include four children: Brenda Worley, Tom and Kenny Adkisson, and Patti Tocci; 7 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren and one great great grandson. Margaret is also survived by four siblings: Martha Greer, Dot Sermersheim, JoAnn Willett, and Joe Greer, Jr. Funeral services will be at 11 Eastern time Wednesday (01/25) morning from the Alexander Funeral Home in Irvington with burial to follow in the Cedar Hill Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home after 4 Eastern Tuesday (01/24) afternoon and after 9 Eastern Wednesday morning. Masonic and Eastern Star services will be held at 6 Eastern time Tuesday evening at the funeral home.
