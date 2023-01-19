ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whatever Happened To Bee d'Vine After Shark Tank?

Traditionally, alcohol and alcohol-related products do well on ABC's "Shark Tank." Adult beverages are popular, and they can often be sold at huge markups. This is why Mark Cuban once put $100,000 into Kanga Coolers, which makes beer can insulators, or why Daymond John invested $300,000 in the Draft Top beer can cutter.
TheStreet

Billionaire Mark Cuban Sounds Alarm on 'Shark Tank' Scams

Billionaire Mark Cuban is sounding the alarm over rampant scams. These scams take advantage of the success of the reality TV show "Shark Tank," of which he and other famous investors are the stars. The entrepreneur has just blasted the Federal Trade Commission, the role of which is to protect...
CNBC

Why Mark Cuban called 'B.S.' on a 'Shark Tank' company that was on track to bring in $14 million last year

After decades as an investor, billionaire Mark Cuban has developed a keen instinct for whether a company's pitch is too good to be true. Cuban put those instincts to work on Friday's episode of ABC's "Shark Tank," when the billionaire told sustainable wellness company Cabinet Health's founders he was suspicious of their lack of profit. Co-founders Russ Gong and Achal Patel told investors their over-the-counter pills, packaged in refillable glass bottles, were projected to bring in $14 million in revenue in 2022.
decrypt.co

Bankruptcy Filing Reveals Tom Brady, Kevin O’Leary, and Coinbase Among Major FTX Creditors

Bankruptcy attorneys released a long list of names and the number of shares held by former associates and investors. Football star Tom Brady, companies under the control of New England Patriots Robert Kraft, and crypto firms Blackrock, Coinbase, Lightspeed Venture Partners, Pantera Ventures, and Tezos Foundation are among the names included in documents filed in Delaware bankruptcy court as holders of FTX stock.
Mashed

Elon Musk's Brother Is The Richest Chef You've Never Heard Of

When you hear the last name Musk, the business magnate and CEO of SpaceX, Elon Musk, who most recently became the owner of Twitter, probably springs to mind. However, few are aware that a second Musk brother exists, one who has become quite successful in the food world. Kimbal Musk, the South African-born chef and Musk family middle child is at the very top of the list of the world's richest chefs, according to a recent ranking by Stacker.
AOL Corp

10 Coca-Cola products you can’t buy anymore

In October 2020, Coca-Cola made a huge announcement: The company had decided to discontinue 200 of its beverage brands in an effort to rid its portfolio of underperforming brands and prioritize those that showed the most opportunity for growth and scale. While you might think the pandemic was the catalyst for Coca-Cola's decision to retire certain brands, it wasn't.
The Week

The rise of the world's first trillionaire

In the last few years, billionaires have only been adding to their net worth, and it likely won't be long until someone reaches the status of a trillionaire. Here's everything you need to know:  When will someone be worth $1 trillion? It's hard to pinpoint a definitive answer, given that the net worths of the world's richest people are constantly fluctuating. However, a number of financial calculators have attempted to predict when the world might see its first trillionaire.  Finance and procurement platform Approve analyzed the state of the world's priciest elite, looking at data from the 30 wealthiest people in the world. Their results...
TechSpot

Salesforce CEO points finger at new, remote, and younger workers for company's falling productivity

TechSpot is about to celebrate its 25th anniversary. TechSpot means tech analysis and advise you can trust. A hot potato: Once again, the argument that remote workers are less productive has been brought up by a CEO. Salesforce boss Marc Benioff made the claim during an all-hands meeting to discuss the company's mass layoffs, where he also pointed an accusing finger at new hires made during the pandemic and younger workers.
geeksaroundglobe.com

“Cycloramic” Net Worth 2023 Update (Before & After Shark Tank)

“Cycloramic” got featured on Shark Tank America in January 2014. It has a net worth of around 22 Million USD when Carvana purchased it. Since appearing on Shark Tank, Cycloramic has experienced tremendous growth and success. They have secured additional funding and partnerships, leading to an estimated net worth of 22 Million USD.
theblock.co

NFT startup Candy Digital raised $38.5 million at the start of this year

NFT collectibles startup Candy Digital raised $38.5 million at the start of this year, according to regulatory filings. The startup is a crypto unicorn having previously raised $100 million at a $1.5 billion valuation. NFT collectibles startup Candy Digital raised $38.5 million from investors with the first sale occurring on...
msn.com

Bill Gates responds to questions about him owning 275,000 acres of farmland

Microsoft King Bill Gates is one of the biggest private landowners in the United States. Gates owns 275,000 acres of farmland according to a 2022 Land Report. In a yearly Reddit Ask Me Anything session on Jan 11, Gates was asked why he made all these purchases. “Why are you...
