Effective: 2023-01-21 08:42:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-21 12:30:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bureau; Carroll; Henry; Jo Daviess; Mercer; Putnam; Rock Island; Stephenson; Whiteside Patchy Dense Fog and Freezing Mist This Morning Patchy dense fog persists this morning. Visibility of a half mile or less, with some embedded areas of freezing mist and fog. We are also seeing reports of very light snow or flurries along the Interstate 80 Corridor, which will help make things more slick. Only a dusting is expected from this. If traveling this morning, use caution and be prepared for sudden reductions in visibilities. If you encounter fog, reduce your speed and use your low beams. Some slick spots may be seen due to the freezing fog or mist.

BUREAU COUNTY, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO