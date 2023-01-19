Read full article on original website
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Fremont, Mills, Page by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-22 22:07:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-23 09:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Fremont; Mills; Page DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST MONDAY * WHAT...Visibility down to around one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of southwest Iowa and east central, northeast and southeast Nebraska. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CST Monday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Harrison, Monona, Montgomery, Pottawattamie, Shelby by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-22 22:07:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-23 09:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Harrison; Monona; Montgomery; Pottawattamie; Shelby DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST MONDAY * WHAT...Visibility mostly around one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...In Iowa, Monona, Harrison, Shelby, Pottawattamie and Montgomery Counties. In Nebraska, Thurston, Burt and Washington Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CST Monday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Cass, Cuming, Dodge, Douglas, Nemaha, Otoe, Sarpy, Saunders by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-22 22:07:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-23 09:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Cass; Cuming; Dodge; Douglas; Nemaha; Otoe; Sarpy; Saunders DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST MONDAY * WHAT...Visibility down to around one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of southwest Iowa and east central, northeast and southeast Nebraska. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CST Monday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Burt, Thurston, Washington by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-22 22:07:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-23 09:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Burt; Thurston; Washington DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST MONDAY * WHAT...Visibility mostly around one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...In Iowa, Monona, Harrison, Shelby, Pottawattamie and Montgomery Counties. In Nebraska, Thurston, Burt and Washington Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CST Monday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
