Effective: 2023-01-22 22:07:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-23 09:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Fremont; Mills; Page DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST MONDAY * WHAT...Visibility down to around one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of southwest Iowa and east central, northeast and southeast Nebraska. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CST Monday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.

FREMONT COUNTY, IA ・ 3 HOURS AGO