Effective: 2023-01-22 21:46:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-23 09:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Adams; Buffalo; Clay; Dawson; Fillmore; Franklin; Furnas; Gosper; Greeley; Hall; Hamilton; Harlan; Howard; Kearney; Merrick; Nance; Nuckolls; Phelps; Polk; Sherman; Thayer; Valley; Webster; York DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST MONDAY * WHAT...Visibility as low as one quarter in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of north central Kansas and central, east central and south central Nebraska. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CST Monday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Fog will be somewhat patchy, but most locations should see at least brief dense fog at times through Monday morning.

ADAMS COUNTY, NE ・ 3 HOURS AGO