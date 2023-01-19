Read full article on original website
sneakernews.com
A Ma Maniére Paints The Air Jordan 12 In A Darkened “Burgundy”
First teased in July alongside this past November’s Air Jordan 4 effort, A Ma Maniére has proffered some of the most well-regarded Air Jordan constructions over the last few years and is set to continue its dominance well into 2023 with a duo of Air Jordan 12’s.
sneakernews.com
“Pure Platinum” And Red Accents Coat The Nike Air Max Terrascape Plus
Toward the tail end of its first year in rotation, the Nike Air Max Terrascape Plus fell into a consistent rhythm of indulging in more propositions than its predecessor. And while the last few months of 2022 saw the silhouette fall back into obscurity with an extremely reserved number of offerings, the retooled Air Max Plus is returning in 2023 with overwhelming authority.
sneakernews.com
Nike Air Force 1 Low “Four Horsemen” Set For April 2023 Release
When LeBron James signed to Nike almost two decades ago, the brand celebrated in one of the few ways they know how: through sneakers. And as we come up on the 20th Anniversary of the two’s long-running partnership, that very same, commemorative release — the Air Force 1 “Four Horsemen” — is set to return to the shelves.
sneakernews.com
Pink Airbrush Paint Animates This Clean Nike Air Max 97’s Soles
The Nike Air Max 97 is no longer celebrating a milestone anniversary, but it continues to play an important role in the Swoosh’s lineup of products. Ahead of Valentine’s Day, Christian Tresser’s iconic design emerged in a pretty white and pink ensemble, complete with fuzzy swoosh logos.
sneakernews.com
A Wave Of “Cobalt Bliss” Lands On The Nike Air Max 90 Futura
Since its recent debut in early 2022, the Nike Air Max 90 Futura has gone on to explore a seldom yet effective slate of offerings. While tonal cures and casts have been readily employed as of late, a colorful wash of “Cobalt Bliss” now livens the futuristic Air Max tooling.
hotnewhiphop.com
Jordan Legacy 312 Goes “Multi-Color:” Photos
This new Jordan Legacy 312 is quite colorful. One of the best Hybrid Jumpman shoes to come out over the years has been the Jordan Legacy 312. This is a shoe that contains elements of the Air Jordan 3, Air Jordan 1, and Air Trainer 2. Overall, it is a great model that fans have certainly come around on as of late.
Hypebae
Frogs and Bunnies Take Over JW Anderson's FW23 Menswear, Pre-Fall 2023 Womenswear Runway
Jonathan Anderson headed to Milan Fashion Week Men’s to showcase his Fall/Winter 2023 menswear and Pre-Fall 2023 womenswear collection for his eponymous label, JW Anderson. The designer, who will be showcasing in the Italian fashion capital for his forthcoming menswear collections, brought surrealism to the catwalk with references to his past, including his collection back in 2013.
sneakernews.com
Golden Metallic Accents Coat The GS Air Jordan 1 Mid “UNC To Chicago”
Michael Jordan’s journey from Chapel Hill to Chicago has been well-documented across Jordan Brand’s retro-tooled offerings. While the Air Jordan 2 Low is set to retell the famed “UNC to Chicago” expedition, the Beaverton brand’s youth-exclusive efforts have taken a strategic approach towards rekindling the connection between His Airness and the next generation. From expressing the roots of the “Bred” colorway to partaking in the Air Jordan 1’s sunset photo shoot, the Air Jordan 1 Mid is now harkening the AJ 2’s upcoming sequence with a golden twist.
Nike shows it's serious about growing slip-on shoe trend with new Jordan brand easy-entry line
The brand's new 23/7 line of slip-on sneakers for kids will release on January 16. Nike's been developing hands-free technology for several years.
sneakernews.com
Orange And Blue Swooshes Come Playfully Painted On The Nike Air Max 90
While it remains a few years removed from its 30th anniversary, the Nike Air Max 90 continues to dress in compelling tinctures and tooling while expanding the Beaverton brand’s roster of silhouettes aimed at the youth, such as this playfully painted double-Swoosh accent. Save the latter and its logo...
hotnewhiphop.com
Nike Air Force 1 Low “Valentine’s Day” Unveiled: Photos
More Valentine’s Day sneakers are on the way. One of the best sneakers to ever be produced is the Nike Air Force 1 Low. If you were paying attention in 2022, you knew that this shoe was celebrating its 40th anniversary. Consequently, we got all sorts of amazing colorways and even some fantastic retros.
CNBC
6 designer bags that are 'actually worth the money'—and ones you may 'regret' buying: Shopping expert
It's time to start treating handbags like a legitimate investment. In 2020, the investment potential of handbags outpaced rare artwork, cars and whiskey, according to Art Market Research. By 2027, the market is expected to reach $100 billion, compared to today's $72 billion. As the founder of Rebag, a designer...
sneakernews.com
Leap High With This Women’s Nike Air Max Scorpion
While Jordan Brand has explored the Lunar New Year by marking the near entirety of its extensive catalog with “Year of the Rabbit” motifs, Nike Inc. has opted for a similar homage to the springy mammal through its’ “Leap High” collection. Having touched down across an equal number of disparate propositions, the Nike Air Max Scorpion is undergoing a second treatment of the festivities for a women’s-exclusive effort.
sneakernews.com
Multiple Swooshes Now Adorn The Nike Air Max Plus
Stretched across the near entirety of The Swooshes lifestyle offerings, a collection of disparately colored Swooshes have assembled the latest inline collection for the Beaverton-based brand, now rendering its amalgamation of logos along a clad-black Nike Air Max Plus. Similar to the pitch-dark aesthetic employed across its Air Max 90...
Gucci Men’s Fall 2023
From the first outfit — a plain pair of tan trousers with a T-shirt — it was clear Gucci is heading in a new direction and the guessing game was over. Before the show, observers wondered what kind of collection the brand would present on Friday, the first lineup without Alessandro Michele? Would the house start with a clean slate? Would it surprise with a completely new aesthetics, just as it did when the former creative director took the reins eight years ago? No to the latter question, but there were only a few signs of his tenure.
hotnewhiphop.com
Ice Spice & Offset Appear In Beyoncé’s Adidas Campaign
The “Park Trail” collection includes everything from sweatshirts to sneakers. Ice Spice and Offset will appear in Beyoncé’s promotional campaign for her Ivy Park and Adidas collab, Park Trail. Moreover, it follows today’s drop of a Top Ten 2000 collab between Adidas and Ivy Park. In promotional shoots for the RENAISSANCE artist’s latest collection, Spice and Offset dress to impress.
hypebeast.com
Dickies’ New Collection Wants You to Enjoy the Brilliance of Spring
Quickly following up on its recently-presented Spring/Summer 2023 collection, Dickies is now unveiling its brand-new seasonal outdoor collection — and it’s inspired by the great outdoors and the current digital way of life. The collection starts with a selection of new Dickies pieces that take inspiration from vintage...
sneakernews.com
“Black/University Blue” Coats The Nike Air Max 95
“Black/University Blue” has taken over the Beaverton brand’s Air Max cushioned series throughout the winter season. Having harkened the darkened composition across the Air Max Plus and Air Max 90, the Sergio Lozano design now indulges in the widely-attributed seldom bright blue accent. As the first near-clad effort...
BBC
Adidas loses stripes row trademark battle with luxury designer Thom Browne
Adidas has lost a court case to try to stop a fashion designer from using a four-stripe design. The sportswear giant argued that luxury brand Thom Browne Inc's four stripes were too similar to its three stripes. Browne argued that shoppers were unlikely to confuse the two brands as -...
hypebeast.com
MAXIME’s New Collection Explores "The Beauty of Imperfection"
British brand MAXIME has just unveiled its latest collection, “Edition 5: The Beauty of Imperfection” — and you can see it IRL for the first time in Paris now. Throughout the UK there is a wide variety of streetwear brands — such as Cortiez, Clints, and PICANTE — that are flying the British flag to the fullest. However, on the other hand, there’s also a collection of contemporary labels that are doing things in their own way with nothing but understated class in mind — one brand doing this is MAXIME.
