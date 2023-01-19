Fort Lauderdale car fire, body found inside
FORT LAUDERDALE - A disturbing discovery after firefighters put out a car that was on fire at Fort Lauderdale park.
Just after 3 a.m., police and firefighters were sent to the 6400 block of NW 21st Avenue after someone reported the fire.
There they found a car fully engulfed in flames in the parking lot of Palm Aire Village Park, a largely industrial park area north of the Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport.
Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire in short order and that's when they found the body of a man inside the car.
Police have not released any additional information at this time, saying it's an ongoing investigation.
