Fort Lauderdale, FL

Fort Lauderdale car fire, body found inside

By CBS Miami Team
 3 days ago

Car engulfed in flames in Fort Lauderdale Park, body found inside 02:13

FORT LAUDERDALE - A disturbing discovery after firefighters put out a car that was on fire at Fort Lauderdale park.

Just after 3 a.m., police and firefighters were sent to the 6400 block of NW 21st Avenue after someone reported the fire.

There they found a car fully engulfed in flames in the parking lot of Palm Aire Village Park, a largely industrial park area north of the Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire in short order and that's when they found the body of a man inside the car.

Police have not released any additional information at this time, saying it's an ongoing investigation.

