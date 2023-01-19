Read full article on original website
Why a green and orange dot on your phone can indicate someone listening and watching
The orange and green dots you see at the top of your iPhone screen are enhanced security precautions as a result of the new security update for IOS 14 or better.
Surface Pro 9 review: Microsoft’s best tablet – if you pick the right one
Microsoft’s latest Windows 11 tablet gets faster and easier to fix in the Surface Pro 9, while offering more options than ever before. But is it still the best PC tablet going? Only if you pick the right one. Microsoft has brought its two high-end tablet lines under one...
Here’s how you can avoid the HomePod Mini price hike
Two days ago, Apple was spotted quietly increasing the price of the uber-affordable HomePod Mini to £99, which is why we were excited to find a Mini still listed at its original price. The Apple HomePod Mini is currently still just £89 at Currys. We don’t know how long...
What is Microsoft 365 Basic? The latest membership tier explained
Microsoft has launched a brand new tier within its own Microsoft 365 subscription service designed to replace the OneDrive 100GB membership. Microsoft 365 is the new version of Office 365 and is a subscription service to all the well-known Microsoft applications, such as Word, Excel, PowerPoint and more. The company...
Sound and Vision: Sky’s Entertainment OS shows Fire TV the way for content discovery
OPINION: Reviews of both the Fire TV Cube (2022) and Sky Stream are on this very site by the time you read this, and both devices take differing visions as to how they want you to find content. Amazon wants to point you in the direction of its own content...
Google Pixel Deals for January 2023: Huge offers on the Pixel 7 Pro and Pixel 6a
If you’re looking to upgrade to a new Google Pixel phone but you don’t fancy paying full price for the privilege then we’ve got you covered with the best Pixel deals out there. Even though it’s taken quite some time, Google has finally cemented itself as a...
Ctrl+Alt+Delete: Apple should start selling old MacBook Pro laptops
Apple launched new iterations of the MacBook Pro this week, with upgrades to the M2 Pro and M2 Max chips boosting the performance to new heights. While I didn’t expect the new laptops to arrive so early in the year, it’s no shock to see Apple refreshing its MacBook Pro line since the last update was back in 2021.
