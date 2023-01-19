ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
TrustedReviews

Here’s how you can avoid the HomePod Mini price hike

Two days ago, Apple was spotted quietly increasing the price of the uber-affordable HomePod Mini to £99, which is why we were excited to find a Mini still listed at its original price. The Apple HomePod Mini is currently still just £89 at Currys. We don’t know how long...
TrustedReviews

What is Microsoft 365 Basic? The latest membership tier explained

Microsoft has launched a brand new tier within its own Microsoft 365 subscription service designed to replace the OneDrive 100GB membership. Microsoft 365 is the new version of Office 365 and is a subscription service to all the well-known Microsoft applications, such as Word, Excel, PowerPoint and more. The company...
TrustedReviews

Ctrl+Alt+Delete: Apple should start selling old MacBook Pro laptops

Apple launched new iterations of the MacBook Pro this week, with upgrades to the M2 Pro and M2 Max chips boosting the performance to new heights. While I didn’t expect the new laptops to arrive so early in the year, it’s no shock to see Apple refreshing its MacBook Pro line since the last update was back in 2021.

Comments / 0

Community Policy