Wana Brands Teams Up With TerrAscend To Bring Its Edibles To New Jersey And To Expand Its Existing Line-Up In Maryland

Since New York legalized recreational marijuana in March 2021, several tobacco shops in the Big Apple began selling unlicensed weed products. However, these smoke shops have been exposed to continual robberies, which increased more than fourfold between the first and second years of cannabis legalization, said NYPD Chief of Patrol John Chell at a recent NY City Council hearing. “We estimated from the 593 robberies that about $1.5 million in cash,” he added as reported TheCity.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO