ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Wana Brands Teams Up With TerrAscend To Bring Its Edibles To New Jersey And To Expand Its Existing Line-Up In Maryland

By Vuk Zdinjak
Benzinga
Benzinga
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

New York's Unlicensed Cannabis Shops In The Spotlight

Since New York legalized recreational marijuana in March 2021, several tobacco shops in the Big Apple began selling unlicensed weed products. However, these smoke shops have been exposed to continual robberies, which increased more than fourfold between the first and second years of cannabis legalization, said NYPD Chief of Patrol John Chell at a recent NY City Council hearing. “We estimated from the 593 robberies that about $1.5 million in cash,” he added as reported TheCity.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Benzinga

Missouri Moves Full Steam Ahead With Automatic Cannabis Expungements As Promised In Midterms

Missouri NORML announced late Friday that more than 3,500 Missourians have had their marijuana cases expunged from all public records just several weeks after Amendment 3 became effective on December 8. Ultimately, more than 100,000 cannabis expungements are expected. Missouri voters legalized adult-use cannabis in November's midterms by approving Amendment...
MISSOURI STATE
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
110K+
Followers
193K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy