Wana Brands Teams Up With TerrAscend To Bring Its Edibles To New Jersey And To Expand Its Existing Line-Up In Maryland

New York's Unlicensed Cannabis Shops In The Spotlight
Since New York legalized recreational marijuana in March 2021, several tobacco shops in the Big Apple began selling unlicensed weed products. However, these smoke shops have been exposed to continual robberies, which increased more than fourfold between the first and second years of cannabis legalization, said NYPD Chief of Patrol John Chell at a recent NY City Council hearing. “We estimated from the 593 robberies that about $1.5 million in cash,” he added as reported TheCity.
Unapproved Pesticides In NV Cannabis Products, Low-THC Beverages In WA & More Reg. Updates
NV Regulators Urge Caution Over Cannabis Products Exposed to Unapproved Pesticides. Nevada cannabis regulators listed over 100 dispensaries that have been selling marijuana products that were treated with an "unapproved pesticide." The Nevada Cannabis Compliance Board said the pesticide Ethephon was detected in more than 117 infused edible products, 41...
Gunman Kills 10 Near Lunar New Year Festival In California, Police Search For Shooter
At least 10 people were killed and ten injured when a gunman opened fire amid Lunar New Year celebrations in Southern California’s Monterey Park. Reuters reports that there was no immediate information about the motive for the shooting or a description of the suspect, or the kind of gun used.
Missouri Moves Full Steam Ahead With Automatic Cannabis Expungements As Promised In Midterms
Missouri NORML announced late Friday that more than 3,500 Missourians have had their marijuana cases expunged from all public records just several weeks after Amendment 3 became effective on December 8. Ultimately, more than 100,000 cannabis expungements are expected. Missouri voters legalized adult-use cannabis in November's midterms by approving Amendment...
Justice Department Finds More Classified Documents At Biden's Home: Report
Some of the classified documents and materials dated from Biden's tenure in the U.S. Senate. The latest search was the first time federal law enforcement authorities have searched for government documents. The U.S. Justice Department has found more classified documents during a search at President Joe Biden's Delaware home. According...
