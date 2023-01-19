Read full article on original website
NECN
Here's What Kind of Bridges Will Eventually Replace Cape Cod's Iconic Ones
Massachusetts transportation officials have revealed what kind of bridges to Cape Cod will one day replace the ones travelers are familiar with. The nearly 90-year-old Bourne and Sagamore bridges are due to be replaced, and the Department of Transportation on Tuesday announced that the plan is to construct similar ones.
NECN
5-Car Pileup Slows Traffic on Boston's Sumner Tunnel
Five cars were involved in a crash in a tunnel under Boston Harbor Wednesday, slowing down traffic on Massachusetts Route 1A, police said. One lane of Sumner Tunnel was closed for a time as Massachusetts State Police cleared the crash.
NECN
Here Are the 2023 James Beard Award Semifinalists From New England
The restaurant industry’s most prestigious honor, the James Beard Awards, has announced its 2023 semifinalists, including plenty of entries from the Boston area and across New England. Boston itself has five semifinalists, but the honor of the most of any city in New England goes to Portland, which has...
NECN
Mayor Wu Names Boston's New Director of Tourism, Sports and Entertainment
Boston Mayor Michelle Wu on Tuesday announced a new Director of Tourism, Sports and Entertainment for the city, as officials work to create a more welcoming community for meetings, events, conventions and festivals. Mayor Wu announced that John Borders IV will serve in the role, which is described as the...
NECN
NBC10 Boston Responds Helps Woman Who Couldn't Access Money on MBTA Parking Card
A parking system upgrade at the MBTA'S commuter lots left a Massachusetts woman with a problem. For years, Erin Skeffington of Marshfield commuted to work from the Quincy Adams MBTA station, where she would park her car and catch the train. In March of 2020, she loaded up her parking card with more than $200.
NECN
3 Men Accused of Stealing $32K Worth of Goods from Wrentham Outlets
Three men from the Washington, D.C., area were indicted by a federal grand jury in Boston on accusations they stole thousands of dollars worth of merchandise from a store at the Wrentham Village Premium Outlets. Linworth Hayes Crawford III, 28; Ronald Patterson, 32; and Nathaniel Owens, 32, were indicted on...
NECN
MBTA Rider Slashed in Fight Over Taking Up Too Many Seats on Train, Police Say
A fight over an MBTA rider taking up more than one seat sent someone to the hospital from Boston's Back Bay Station with slash wounds Tuesday, transit police said. As the Orange Line train approached the station, two people began to argue over the seat, and their argument turned physical, police said. One of the two took out a knife or box cutter and slashed the victim twice.
NECN
Rep. Katherine Clark's Daughter Released After Boston Common Protest Arrest
The daughter of Massachusetts Congresswoman Katherine Clark appeared in court on Monday morning to face charges including assault and damaging property with graffiti after being arrested over the weekend. Riley Dowell, 23, was released on $500 cash bail and ordered to stay away from Boston Common, where she was arrested...
NECN
After Brawl, 4 City Councilors Keep Calling for Police, Metal Detectors in Boston Schools
A fight between a group of middle school girls at Boston Latin Academy took place as city councilors have been debating whether police officers and metal detectors need to be in place in all of Boston's public schools. Four members of the Boston City Council have sent a letter to...
NECN
Stolen Car Crashes Near Boston Tunnel During Police Chase, 5 Arrested
Five people were arrested trying to escape a crashed and stolen car that led police on a chase from Revere to Boston early Wednesday morning, officials said. The stolen car, a Honda Accord that had been taken in Taunton, was spotted on Route 107 south in Revere just after midnight, state police said. A trooper tried to stop the car on Route 60 but it didn't comply and headed south, taking Route 1A past Logan airport.
NECN
Missing West Yarmouth Man Found Dead, Police Say
The body of a 40-year-old man who had been reported missing was found in the water a few feet from shore, according to the Yarmouth, Massachusetts Police Department. Yarmouth police got a call from the family of Eduardo Gomes, of West Yarmouth, at around 4 p.m., saying that Gomes had not returned home and hadn't been seen since 1 a.m.
NECN
Shock, Heartbreak in Duxbury After Kids Allegedly Killed by Their Mother
There was heartbreak and horror in Duxbury and elsewhere in Massachusetts Wednesday as people struggled to process the deaths of two local children, allegedly at the hands of their mother. Members of the Clancy family were in disbelief less than 24 hours after Lindsay Clancy allegedly strangled her two older...
NECN
Boston Police Arrest 12-Year-Old for Possession of Loaded Handgun
A 12-year-old was arrested for possession of a loaded handgun by police responding to a report of a stolen motor vehicle in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood on Monday afternoon. Boston police said they received a call shortly before 2 p.m. Monday reporting a stolen motor vehicle on Stratton Street in Dorchester.
NECN
Tufts Medicine Cutting Dozens of Jobs Amid ‘Significant Financial Challenges'
Tufts Medicine has decided to eliminate dozens of jobs and cut more than 150 open positions, after facing "significant financial challenges," according to a statement to NBC10 Boston from the healthcare provider. Tufts will eliminate around 170 open positions and 70 primarily administrative positions held by current staff members, the...
NECN
Salem Police ‘Letting People Know We're Out There' After Calif. Mass Shootings
Two recent mass shootings in California, each leaving multiple Asian American victims dead, have police in a Massachusetts city stepping up patrols. Some Asian-owned businesses in Salem are on high-alert Tuesday, with police increasing their presence following the tragedies. "It is scary, you know, it's terrible," Salem business owner Ken...
NECN
Student Taken to the Hospital After Fight at Boston Latin Academy
A student was taken to the hospital after a fight broke out at the Boston Latin Academy Monday. The fight involved four girls, all in middle school. One of the girls allegedly used a pair of scissors to attack another. Police were called to the school around 10:15 a.m. The...
NECN
Mass. Man Dies After Accident Involving Tractor-Trailer in Conn.
Connecticut State Police are looking for anyone who may have witnessed a deadly car accident involving a tractor-trailer on Interstate 84 East in Tolland Monday afternoon. Troopers said they were called to the area of exit 69 at about 1:15 p.m. for reported collision. Part of the highway remains closed at this time.
NECN
Missing 13-Year-Old Found Safe, Attleboro Police Say
Police in Attleboro, Massachusetts, say a missing 13-year-old has been found safe. Authorities said Monday that Dodgeley Delpe had left on foot on Saturday and had not been seen since. The Attleboro Police Department later said Delpe has been located and is safe, thanking all who helped find him.
