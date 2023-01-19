ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Is a Bull Market Coming? Here's What Warren Buffett Thinks

The S&P 500 ended 2022 just shy of a 20% loss for the year. A 20% decline is how many investors define a bear market, so while 2022 might not technically make the cut, market watchers are feeling the pinch. The good news is that a bad year is often...
When Will the Stock Market Recover? Here’s What Experts Predict

With 2022 and all the market losses it brought now in the rear view mirror, investors are looking ahead. After ending the year down nearly 20%, the S&P 500 index is in the green for 2023. And the Nasdaq Composite — which plunged 33% in 2022 — is up more than 4.5% this year.
A Tesla buyer says she feels 'duped' and 'taken advantage of' after missing out on a $13,000 price cut: report

Slide 1 of 11: Elon Musk's Boring Company aims to build a network of road tunnels under major cities. Its president, Steve Davis, has a fittingly whimsical background, revealed in a Bloomberg profile. Davis reportedly slept at Twitter HQ with his wife and baby after Elon Musk sought his help. The Boring Company CEO, Steve Davis, slept at Twitter's headquarters after Elon Musk asked for his help following his takeover, The Information reported.Davis spent the first few weeks after his baby was born sleeping in a makeshift bedroom in Twitter's San Francisco office, along with his partner. The outlet reported that he spent two months working for Twitter after Musk asked for his help. Musk also owns The Boring Company, which has built a reputation for offbeat stunts. While its core business is focused on digging a network of tunnels for Tesla cars under major US cities, the company has also drawn attention for selling flamethrowers and building a Monty Python-style watchtower.As it turns out, Davis has a history of wacky gimmicks throughout his career, detailed in a 2019 profile from Bloomberg reporter Sarah McBride (the profile builds on reporting from Ashlee Vance's book on Elon Musk).Davis was hand-picked by Musk to lead Boring, perhaps in part because of his colorful background. Before working for Musk, Davis founded a frozen yogurt shop and a bar that accepts bitcoin, among other ventures.Boring Company has faced scrutiny, especially in Chicago and Las Vegas, where it aimed to build its first tunnels. Its first project is a 1.7-mile-long tunnel under the Las Vegas convention center that conveys passengers in Teslas. Here are some of the most striking details from Davis' pre-Boring life.
Elon Musk Has a Simple Idea to End U.S. Debt-Ceiling Standoff

This is a problem investors and consumers could have done without, coming as it does when many questions about the health of the economy remain. When massive waves of job cuts are ripping through the economy, many economists anticipate a recession. No one is sure whether such a downturn would be mild or deep.
With $1.5 billion bill due at month-end, Elon Musk’s options aren’t great

The bill for Elon Musk’s purchase of Twitter is coming due, with the billionaire facing unpalatable options on the company’s enormous debt pile, ranging from bankruptcy proceedings to another costly sale of Tesla shares. Three people close to the entrepreneur’s buyout of Twitter said the first installment of...
Sam Bankman-Fried's secret 'backdoor' discovered, FTX lawyer says

Bankruptcy lawyers said Sam Bankman-Fried's Alameda had access to a $65 billion credit line from FTX. The customer loans were made available via a backdoor created by FTX cofounder Gary Wang, they said. The money was used for luxury purchases like planes, parties, and political donations, the court heard. Slide...
Elon Musks Tesla is bringing a battery charge to a ridiculous price

Tesla is known for his innovative innovation in electric cars. But the giant led by Elon Musk has just launched an unexpected product. Having a wireless charger, isn’t your car. It’s a wireless charger that can charge smartphones and other products for a dime, whereas it costs a huge sum.
