Tesla, Microsoft, IBM, Intel, TI Among Companies Reporting This Week: Can Netflix's Optimism Spill Over To Rest Of Tech Space?
Netflix, Inc. NFLX shares jumped nearly 8.5% on Friday before settling at their highest level since April 19, 2022, when shares plunged after the company reported its first loss in net paid subscriber adds in a decade. Although the streaming giant delighted Wall Street with strong paid subscriber growth, earnings expectations for S&P 500 companies, in general, have tempered in the past week.
Bitcoin Bottom Is In, Apex Crypto Is Heading To '$220,000+ This Cycle,' Says Max Keiser
Trader, podcaster, and Bitcoin BTC/USD evangelist Max Keiser says that the world’s largest digital currency has bottomed out in this cycle and is well on its way to crossing the $220,000 price point. Speaking with journalist Daniela Cambone, he noted that billionaire venture capitalist Tim Draper has already set...
Nokia signs 5G patent agreement with Samsung
STOCKHOLM, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Finnish telecom equipment maker Nokia (NOKIA.HE) on Monday said it has signed a new multi-year agreement to license its 5G patents to Samsung (005930.KS) following the expiry of the previous pact in December.
Researchers Harness the Power of Masimo Root®’s Advanced Multimodal Monitoring Capabilities to Study the Impact of Different Ventilatory Strategies on Brain Oxygenation During Thoracoscopic Surgery
NEUCHATEL, Switzerland--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 23, 2023-- Masimo (NASDAQ: MASI) today announced the findings of a prospective, single-blinded, randomized controlled study published in the Journal of Anesthesia & Intensive Care Medicine in which Dr. Mona Mohamed Mogahed and colleagues at Tanta University in Tanta, Egypt and The King Fahd General Hospital in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, sought to evaluate the impact of varying ventilation strategies on the cerebral oxygenation of patients undergoing video-assisted thoracoscopic surgery (VATS). To monitor the variety of physiological parameters needed to undertake such an evaluation, they turned to the multi-modal Masimo Root ® patient monitoring and connectivity platform, which...
Netflix Expands Its Moat--Why Investors Are Warming To The Stock Despite Its Bottom Line Miss
Netflix Inc. NFLX is another instance where signals from Portfolio Armor and LikeFolio have aligned. At the end of October, the stock hit our top names, as I noted at the time,. After its recent rally, Netflix is only down 38% from its pedophilia movie 🎥. Why the tide may...
Cramer Says Tesla, Amazon Beatdowns Obscuring Bull Market In Other Places: Tech Track 'Can't Seem To Find Its Footing'
Prominent market commentator Jim Cramer believes that a sell-off in tech stocks is over-shadowing a bull market in other names. “We had a very traditional bull market based on the dollar and interest rates peaking, both of which tend to be terrific for stocks for a whole host of reasons,” Cramer said according to a CNBC report.
Fed Tightening Cycle Near Peak? This Treasury Futures Trend Seems To Say It Could Happen
Net-short leveraged positions in 10-year Treasury futures by hedge funds have reportedly grown to the largest levels since 2019 while net-long positions taken by institutional investors have risen to record levels. This level of contrarian positions by these classes was last seen in late 2018 when the Federal Reserve’s rate tightening cycle was about to reach its peak, reported Bloomberg.
Elon Musk Says No Copper Production Change Needed In Green Energy Push — But This Metal's Refining Needs To Rise 'Dramatically'
Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk says no change in copper production is “required for the transition to sustainable energy.”. What Happened: Musk made the comments on Twitter on Sunday in response to a post that said that for “green technologies to scale up, the world needs to double ANNUAL copper production.”
Gaming Token Rallies 47%, Beating Bitcoin, Ethereum Gains Despite Massive Drop In Active Players
AXS AXS/USD, the native token of the Axie Infinity game, is up 47% despite a continued decrease in monthly players. Apex crypto Bitcoin BTC/USD and Ethereum BTC/USD are up 0.17% and 0.18% in the last 24 hours, respectively. What Happened: According to activeplayer.io statistics, Axie Infinity had a peak of...
Apple Defies Tech Industry-Wide Massive Layoffs: Here's How Cupertino Is Avoiding Job Cuts
Many of the big techs have announced the elimination of thousands of positions as they grapple with shrinking toplines. The latest tech titan to join the league was Alphabet, Inc. GOOG GOOG, with CEO Sundar Pichai shooting off an email to employees to notify them of the planned job cuts.
Wassim Al-Khatib Joins Lazard as Chief Executive Officer, Middle East and North Africa Investment Banking
NEW YORK & RIYADH, Saudi Arabia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 23, 2023-- Lazard Ltd (NYSE: LAZ) today announced the appointment of Wassim Al-Khatib as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the firm’s Financial Advisory business in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), and CEO of Lazard Saudi Arabia, subject to regulatory approval. Wassim Al-Khatib will be based in the Riyadh office, which will serve as Lazard’s regional MENA Investment Banking hub. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230122005027/en/ Wassim Al-Khatib Joins Lazard as Chief Executive Officer, Middle East and North Africa Investment Banking (Photo: Business Wire)
Elon Musk Says Twitter Will Offer 'Zero Ads' Subscription Model
Twitter CEO Elon Musk says he will revamp the frequency and size of advertisements on Twitter. In a recent Twitter post, he said that the social media platform plans to roll out a higher-priced subscription model with no ads. However, he didn't provide details on the new subscription model or...
Led by Legend Capital, GenScript ProBio Completed Nearly USD220m Series C Round of Financing
HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 21 January 2023 - On 17 January 2023, GenScript ProBio announced its Series C round of financing of nearly USD220 million, led by Legend Capital, which marks the largest scale in the CDMO sector in China since the second half of 2022. Several active healthcare investment institutions also participated in this round. The parent company, Genscript Biotech Corporation, also invested approximately USD30 million in this round.
Bitcoin Holds Above $22K, Ethereum, Dogecoin Rise: Analyst Sees Apex Crypto Hitting This Level After 'Giga God' Candle Squeeze
Major coins remained more or less steady on Sunday evening after cryptocurrency lender Genesis held $5.1 billion in liabilities following its freeze on withdrawals in November. Cryptocurrency Gains Price. Bitcoin -0.20% $22,781. Ethereum +0.74% $1,639. Dogecoin +4.71% $0.089. What Happened: The largest cryptocurrency by market value Bitcoin BTC/USD held itself...
While Elon Musk Is Focusing More On Twitter And Tesla, SpaceX Employees Are Loving The Calm
Being the CEO of three companies can divide focus, time and energy and often lead to an unfair split. One of the world’s richest people is tasked with the difficult decision of how to split his time and which company deserves the majority of his focus. What Happened: In...
Scorpio Tankers - Riding the Product Market Wave: Positive Sector Fundamentals to Drive the Market
Senior management of Scorpio Tankers Inc. STNG gave a slide presentation and responded to a series of questions regarding the company’s strategies for debt reduction, the outlook for the market, and the impacts of Russian sanctions and China’s reopening as part of Capital Link’s Company Presentation Series.
EXCLUSIVE: Benzinga Poll Reveals Top Picks For A $25,000 Long-Term Investment In 2023
After a sour year in the stock market that saw the broad market S&P 500 SPY fall nearly 20%, and other pandemic-darlings like Apple Inc AAPL, and Amazon.com, Inc AMZN falling by as much as 50%, investors are looking for a sharp reversal to the upside in 2023. What Happened:...
Tesla's Price Cuts Stimulate Orders, GM's Baby Pickup Truck, Ford Wants To Go Solo In Europe And More: Biggest EV Stories Of The Week
Market leader Tesla will kickstart the EV earnings season with its quarterly report due on Wednesday. The quarter was marred by demand slowdown and supply constraints, which have served to temper expectations. The electric vehicle space saw mixed sentiment in the week ended Jan. 20, with technical moves lifting some...
This Tesla Analyst Must Be On 'Hallucinogenic Drugs,' Says Value Investor In Response To Morgan Stanley's Value Proposition
As Tesla Inc TSLA shares continued to slip toward Morgan Stanley's bear case, analyst Adam Jonas started to wonder if Tesla was leaning into value territory. A member of CNBC's "Halftime Report" panel suggested Jonas must have been on LSD or another psychoactive drug that produced altered states of consciousness when he started thinking about the Elon Musk-led company as a value play.
More Than Half of These Three Stocks' Outstanding Shares Were Sold Short in 2022
On average, more than half of these three stocks' outstanding shares were sold short in 2022. If there was one big economic story of 2022, it would be the decades-high inflation. It persisted throughout 2022, so it's no wonder that consumer discretionary was the most-shorted sector of the year. However,...
