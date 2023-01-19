ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tesla, Microsoft, IBM, Intel, TI Among Companies Reporting This Week: Can Netflix's Optimism Spill Over To Rest Of Tech Space?

Netflix, Inc. NFLX shares jumped nearly 8.5% on Friday before settling at their highest level since April 19, 2022, when shares plunged after the company reported its first loss in net paid subscriber adds in a decade. Although the streaming giant delighted Wall Street with strong paid subscriber growth, earnings expectations for S&P 500 companies, in general, have tempered in the past week.
Nokia signs 5G patent agreement with Samsung

STOCKHOLM, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Finnish telecom equipment maker Nokia (NOKIA.HE) on Monday said it has signed a new multi-year agreement to license its 5G patents to Samsung (005930.KS) following the expiry of the previous pact in December.
Researchers Harness the Power of Masimo Root®’s Advanced Multimodal Monitoring Capabilities to Study the Impact of Different Ventilatory Strategies on Brain Oxygenation During Thoracoscopic Surgery

NEUCHATEL, Switzerland--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 23, 2023-- Masimo (NASDAQ: MASI) today announced the findings of a prospective, single-blinded, randomized controlled study published in the Journal of Anesthesia & Intensive Care Medicine in which Dr. Mona Mohamed Mogahed and colleagues at Tanta University in Tanta, Egypt and The King Fahd General Hospital in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, sought to evaluate the impact of varying ventilation strategies on the cerebral oxygenation of patients undergoing video-assisted thoracoscopic surgery (VATS). To monitor the variety of physiological parameters needed to undertake such an evaluation, they turned to the multi-modal Masimo Root ® patient monitoring and connectivity platform, which...
Fed Tightening Cycle Near Peak? This Treasury Futures Trend Seems To Say It Could Happen

Net-short leveraged positions in 10-year Treasury futures by hedge funds have reportedly grown to the largest levels since 2019 while net-long positions taken by institutional investors have risen to record levels. This level of contrarian positions by these classes was last seen in late 2018 when the Federal Reserve’s rate tightening cycle was about to reach its peak, reported Bloomberg.
Wassim Al-Khatib Joins Lazard as Chief Executive Officer, Middle East and North Africa Investment Banking

NEW YORK & RIYADH, Saudi Arabia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 23, 2023-- Lazard Ltd (NYSE: LAZ) today announced the appointment of Wassim Al-Khatib as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the firm’s Financial Advisory business in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), and CEO of Lazard Saudi Arabia, subject to regulatory approval. Wassim Al-Khatib will be based in the Riyadh office, which will serve as Lazard’s regional MENA Investment Banking hub. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230122005027/en/ Wassim Al-Khatib Joins Lazard as Chief Executive Officer, Middle East and North Africa Investment Banking (Photo: Business Wire)
Elon Musk Says Twitter Will Offer 'Zero Ads' Subscription Model

Twitter CEO Elon Musk says he will revamp the frequency and size of advertisements on Twitter. In a recent Twitter post, he said that the social media platform plans to roll out a higher-priced subscription model with no ads. However, he didn't provide details on the new subscription model or...
Led by Legend Capital, GenScript ProBio Completed Nearly USD220m Series C Round of Financing

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 21 January 2023 - On 17 January 2023, GenScript ProBio announced its Series C round of financing of nearly USD220 million, led by Legend Capital, which marks the largest scale in the CDMO sector in China since the second half of 2022. Several active healthcare investment institutions also participated in this round. The parent company, Genscript Biotech Corporation, also invested approximately USD30 million in this round.
Bitcoin Holds Above $22K, Ethereum, Dogecoin Rise: Analyst Sees Apex Crypto Hitting This Level After 'Giga God' Candle Squeeze

Major coins remained more or less steady on Sunday evening after cryptocurrency lender Genesis held $5.1 billion in liabilities following its freeze on withdrawals in November. Cryptocurrency Gains Price. Bitcoin -0.20% $22,781. Ethereum +0.74% $1,639. Dogecoin +4.71% $0.089. What Happened: The largest cryptocurrency by market value Bitcoin BTC/USD held itself...
Tesla's Price Cuts Stimulate Orders, GM's Baby Pickup Truck, Ford Wants To Go Solo In Europe And More: Biggest EV Stories Of The Week

Market leader Tesla will kickstart the EV earnings season with its quarterly report due on Wednesday. The quarter was marred by demand slowdown and supply constraints, which have served to temper expectations. The electric vehicle space saw mixed sentiment in the week ended Jan. 20, with technical moves lifting some...
This Tesla Analyst Must Be On 'Hallucinogenic Drugs,' Says Value Investor In Response To Morgan Stanley's Value Proposition

As Tesla Inc TSLA shares continued to slip toward Morgan Stanley's bear case, analyst Adam Jonas started to wonder if Tesla was leaning into value territory. A member of CNBC's "Halftime Report" panel suggested Jonas must have been on LSD or another psychoactive drug that produced altered states of consciousness when he started thinking about the Elon Musk-led company as a value play.
More Than Half of These Three Stocks' Outstanding Shares Were Sold Short in 2022

On average, more than half of these three stocks' outstanding shares were sold short in 2022. If there was one big economic story of 2022, it would be the decades-high inflation. It persisted throughout 2022, so it's no wonder that consumer discretionary was the most-shorted sector of the year. However,...
