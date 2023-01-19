ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tesla, Microsoft, IBM, Intel, TI Among Companies Reporting This Week: Can Netflix's Optimism Spill Over To Rest Of Tech Space?

Netflix, Inc. NFLX shares jumped nearly 8.5% on Friday before settling at their highest level since April 19, 2022, when shares plunged after the company reported its first loss in net paid subscriber adds in a decade. Although the streaming giant delighted Wall Street with strong paid subscriber growth, earnings expectations for S&P 500 companies, in general, have tempered in the past week.
This Tesla Analyst Must Be On 'Hallucinogenic Drugs,' Says Value Investor In Response To Morgan Stanley's Value Proposition

As Tesla Inc TSLA shares continued to slip toward Morgan Stanley's bear case, analyst Adam Jonas started to wonder if Tesla was leaning into value territory. A member of CNBC's "Halftime Report" panel suggested Jonas must have been on LSD or another psychoactive drug that produced altered states of consciousness when he started thinking about the Elon Musk-led company as a value play.
INVESTOR DEADLINE: Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead Class Action Lawsuit - YMAB

San Diego, California--(Newsfile Corp. - January 21, 2023) - The law firm of Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that purchasers of Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. YMAB common stock on the open market, or pursuant to Registration Statements filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), between October 6, 2020 and October 28, 2022, inclusive (the "Class Period") have until March 20, 2023 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff. Captioned Corwin v. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc., No. 23-cv-00431 (S.D.N.Y.), the Y-mAbs class action lawsuit charges Y-mAbs and certain of its top executives with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.
Search Is On For Psychedelic Patents & FDA Designations, 3 Companies Share News

Drug discovery company Mindset Pharma MSSTF has been greenlighted by the US Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) on its application “Psilocin Derivatives As Serotonergic Psychedelic Agents for the Treatment of CNS Disorders.”. The application includes the company’s psilocybin analogs lead drug candidate MSP-1014, its backup MSP-1009 and additional pro-drug...
Fed Tightening Cycle Near Peak? This Treasury Futures Trend Seems To Say It Could Happen

Net-short leveraged positions in 10-year Treasury futures by hedge funds have reportedly grown to the largest levels since 2019 while net-long positions taken by institutional investors have risen to record levels. This level of contrarian positions by these classes was last seen in late 2018 when the Federal Reserve’s rate tightening cycle was about to reach its peak, reported Bloomberg.
Barron's Top Weekend Stock Picks: General Motors, Netflix, Ally Financial And Famous Tesla Bear And Bull Debate

Benzinga reviews this weekend's top stories covered by Barron's, here are the articles investors need to read. "Stocks and Bonds Are Sending Different Messages. One of Them Is Wrong," by Nicholas Jasinski, looks at the two different signals that stocks and bonds are giving for what's ahead in 2023, with stocks poised for a soft landing, while bonds are expecting an imminent recession.
Bitcoin Up 27% Since Gold Bull Schiff Advised To 'Drop' It: Tesla Investor Says Apex Crypto Is Like A 'Cockroach'

Peter Schiff's advice to sell Bitcoin BTC/USD seems to have backfired — the apex crypto is up 27% since then, according to data from Benzinga Pro. What Happened: Schiff pointed out earlier this month that Bitcoin was trading at its highest level in 3 weeks, above $18,000, saying it presented "a great opportunity" for holders to take advantage of the price and sell prior to the release of the December Consumer Price Index (CPI).
T-Mobile US' Lower Churn Likely To Drive Future Performance: Analyst

Citi analyst Michael Rollins reiterated a Buy rating on T-Mobile US, Inc TMUS and raised the price target from $172 to $174. The analyst updated his outlook for T-Mobile following the pre-released 4Q KPIs during Citi’s 2023 CME Conference. The more significant reduction in 4Q churn could be a...
Researchers Harness the Power of Masimo Root®’s Advanced Multimodal Monitoring Capabilities to Study the Impact of Different Ventilatory Strategies on Brain Oxygenation During Thoracoscopic Surgery

NEUCHATEL, Switzerland--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 23, 2023-- Masimo (NASDAQ: MASI) today announced the findings of a prospective, single-blinded, randomized controlled study published in the Journal of Anesthesia & Intensive Care Medicine in which Dr. Mona Mohamed Mogahed and colleagues at Tanta University in Tanta, Egypt and The King Fahd General Hospital in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, sought to evaluate the impact of varying ventilation strategies on the cerebral oxygenation of patients undergoing video-assisted thoracoscopic surgery (VATS). To monitor the variety of physiological parameters needed to undertake such an evaluation, they turned to the multi-modal Masimo Root ® patient monitoring and connectivity platform, which...
4,321 ETH Worth $6M Was Just Burned

What happened: On Thursday a total of 4,321.13 Ether ETH/USD worth $6,871,022, based on the current value of Ethereum at time of publication ($1,590.10), was burned from Ethereum transactions. Burning is when a coin or token is sent to an unusable wallet to remove it from circulation. Why it matters:...
Bitcoin Holds Above $22K, Ethereum, Dogecoin Rise: Analyst Sees Apex Crypto Hitting This Level After 'Giga God' Candle Squeeze

Major coins remained more or less steady on Sunday evening after cryptocurrency lender Genesis held $5.1 billion in liabilities following its freeze on withdrawals in November. Cryptocurrency Gains Price. Bitcoin -0.20% $22,781. Ethereum +0.74% $1,639. Dogecoin +4.71% $0.089. What Happened: The largest cryptocurrency by market value Bitcoin BTC/USD held itself...
