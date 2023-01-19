Read full article on original website
Tesla, Microsoft, IBM, Intel, TI Among Companies Reporting This Week: Can Netflix's Optimism Spill Over To Rest Of Tech Space?
Netflix, Inc. NFLX shares jumped nearly 8.5% on Friday before settling at their highest level since April 19, 2022, when shares plunged after the company reported its first loss in net paid subscriber adds in a decade. Although the streaming giant delighted Wall Street with strong paid subscriber growth, earnings expectations for S&P 500 companies, in general, have tempered in the past week.
Greedy pharma firms rip off Americans while Pfizer, Moderna swim in profits
Greedy pharma firms rip off Americans while Pfizer, Moderna swim in profits. 5 firms totaled $80 billion in profits, but millions can’t afford medicine.
This Tesla Analyst Must Be On 'Hallucinogenic Drugs,' Says Value Investor In Response To Morgan Stanley's Value Proposition
As Tesla Inc TSLA shares continued to slip toward Morgan Stanley's bear case, analyst Adam Jonas started to wonder if Tesla was leaning into value territory. A member of CNBC's "Halftime Report" panel suggested Jonas must have been on LSD or another psychoactive drug that produced altered states of consciousness when he started thinking about the Elon Musk-led company as a value play.
INVESTOR DEADLINE: Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead Class Action Lawsuit - YMAB
San Diego, California--(Newsfile Corp. - January 21, 2023) - The law firm of Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that purchasers of Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. YMAB common stock on the open market, or pursuant to Registration Statements filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), between October 6, 2020 and October 28, 2022, inclusive (the "Class Period") have until March 20, 2023 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff. Captioned Corwin v. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc., No. 23-cv-00431 (S.D.N.Y.), the Y-mAbs class action lawsuit charges Y-mAbs and certain of its top executives with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.
Search Is On For Psychedelic Patents & FDA Designations, 3 Companies Share News
Drug discovery company Mindset Pharma MSSTF has been greenlighted by the US Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) on its application “Psilocin Derivatives As Serotonergic Psychedelic Agents for the Treatment of CNS Disorders.”. The application includes the company’s psilocybin analogs lead drug candidate MSP-1014, its backup MSP-1009 and additional pro-drug...
Gaming Token Rallies 47%, Beating Bitcoin, Ethereum Gains Despite Massive Drop In Active Players
AXS AXS/USD, the native token of the Axie Infinity game, is up 47% despite a continued decrease in monthly players. Apex crypto Bitcoin BTC/USD and Ethereum BTC/USD are up 0.17% and 0.18% in the last 24 hours, respectively. What Happened: According to activeplayer.io statistics, Axie Infinity had a peak of...
Cramer Says Tesla, Amazon Beatdowns Obscuring Bull Market In Other Places: Tech Track 'Can't Seem To Find Its Footing'
Prominent market commentator Jim Cramer believes that a sell-off in tech stocks is over-shadowing a bull market in other names. “We had a very traditional bull market based on the dollar and interest rates peaking, both of which tend to be terrific for stocks for a whole host of reasons,” Cramer said according to a CNBC report.
Fed Tightening Cycle Near Peak? This Treasury Futures Trend Seems To Say It Could Happen
Net-short leveraged positions in 10-year Treasury futures by hedge funds have reportedly grown to the largest levels since 2019 while net-long positions taken by institutional investors have risen to record levels. This level of contrarian positions by these classes was last seen in late 2018 when the Federal Reserve’s rate tightening cycle was about to reach its peak, reported Bloomberg.
Tesla Rival Lucid Offers $7,500 Discount On Its Air Sedan: Here's How To Qualify
Tesla's price cuts have had repercussions in the industry with a couple of upstarts aping the move as well. Analysts fear that these downward price adjustments may dent margins and cash flows. Lucid Group, Inc. LCID has taken down prices of its pricier electric vehicle sedan, but the price incentive...
Barron's Top Weekend Stock Picks: General Motors, Netflix, Ally Financial And Famous Tesla Bear And Bull Debate
Benzinga reviews this weekend's top stories covered by Barron's, here are the articles investors need to read. "Stocks and Bonds Are Sending Different Messages. One of Them Is Wrong," by Nicholas Jasinski, looks at the two different signals that stocks and bonds are giving for what's ahead in 2023, with stocks poised for a soft landing, while bonds are expecting an imminent recession.
Noting Strong Progress On Marinus Pharma's Lead Drug Ganaxolone, Analyst Initiates With 300% Upside
RBC Capital Markets initiated coverage on Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc MRNS with an Outperform rating, Speculative Risk, and a price target of $23, equivalent to an upside of almost 300%. The analyst writes that the company team has made substantial progress in revitalizing the prospects for the lead drug, oral ganaxolone...
Bitcoin Up 27% Since Gold Bull Schiff Advised To 'Drop' It: Tesla Investor Says Apex Crypto Is Like A 'Cockroach'
Peter Schiff's advice to sell Bitcoin BTC/USD seems to have backfired — the apex crypto is up 27% since then, according to data from Benzinga Pro. What Happened: Schiff pointed out earlier this month that Bitcoin was trading at its highest level in 3 weeks, above $18,000, saying it presented "a great opportunity" for holders to take advantage of the price and sell prior to the release of the December Consumer Price Index (CPI).
T-Mobile US' Lower Churn Likely To Drive Future Performance: Analyst
Citi analyst Michael Rollins reiterated a Buy rating on T-Mobile US, Inc TMUS and raised the price target from $172 to $174. The analyst updated his outlook for T-Mobile following the pre-released 4Q KPIs during Citi’s 2023 CME Conference. The more significant reduction in 4Q churn could be a...
Researchers Harness the Power of Masimo Root®’s Advanced Multimodal Monitoring Capabilities to Study the Impact of Different Ventilatory Strategies on Brain Oxygenation During Thoracoscopic Surgery
NEUCHATEL, Switzerland--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 23, 2023-- Masimo (NASDAQ: MASI) today announced the findings of a prospective, single-blinded, randomized controlled study published in the Journal of Anesthesia & Intensive Care Medicine in which Dr. Mona Mohamed Mogahed and colleagues at Tanta University in Tanta, Egypt and The King Fahd General Hospital in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, sought to evaluate the impact of varying ventilation strategies on the cerebral oxygenation of patients undergoing video-assisted thoracoscopic surgery (VATS). To monitor the variety of physiological parameters needed to undertake such an evaluation, they turned to the multi-modal Masimo Root ® patient monitoring and connectivity platform, which...
Much Wow! Dogecoin Eclipses Bitcoin Gains With 6% Surge As Analyst Sees Breakout On Horizon
Dogecoin DOGE/USD is currently pushing the limits of a Falling Wedge formation, a prominent crypto analyst has observed. What Happened: Pseudonymous analyst Rekt Capital told his 333,700 followers on Twitter that If DOGE succeeds in breaking out of this trend, it could be in for a big move. The Falling...
Short Seller Carson Block Says Muddy Waters Watches This Metric Closely In Wake Of Historic GameStop Short Squeeze
Muddy Waters Research founder Carson Block pays more attention to float size when considering a new short position after GameStop Corp GME burned those betting against the name in a massive short squeeze in early 2021. What Happened: Block was asked about the changes Muddy Waters has made to its...
Elon Musk Says No Copper Production Change Needed In Green Energy Push — But This Metal's Refining Needs To Rise 'Dramatically'
Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk says no change in copper production is “required for the transition to sustainable energy.”. What Happened: Musk made the comments on Twitter on Sunday in response to a post that said that for “green technologies to scale up, the world needs to double ANNUAL copper production.”
4,321 ETH Worth $6M Was Just Burned
What happened: On Thursday a total of 4,321.13 Ether ETH/USD worth $6,871,022, based on the current value of Ethereum at time of publication ($1,590.10), was burned from Ethereum transactions. Burning is when a coin or token is sent to an unusable wallet to remove it from circulation. Why it matters:...
Bitcoin Holds Above $22K, Ethereum, Dogecoin Rise: Analyst Sees Apex Crypto Hitting This Level After 'Giga God' Candle Squeeze
Major coins remained more or less steady on Sunday evening after cryptocurrency lender Genesis held $5.1 billion in liabilities following its freeze on withdrawals in November. Cryptocurrency Gains Price. Bitcoin -0.20% $22,781. Ethereum +0.74% $1,639. Dogecoin +4.71% $0.089. What Happened: The largest cryptocurrency by market value Bitcoin BTC/USD held itself...
Recreational Cannabis Laws Show Positive Impact On Opioid Crisis By Decreasing Codeine Demand, NIDA-Backed Study
As opioid-related overdose deaths across the nation continue to mount at an alarming rate, a new study offers some hope for those states where marijuana is legal. A study has shown that cannabis-legal states are seeing a decrease in demand for one dangerous opioid – codeine. This well-known pain...
