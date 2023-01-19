Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Small Town in Ohio is a Food Lover's ParadiseTravel MavenOlmsted Falls, OH
3 Places To Get German Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
New retail store pOpshelf opens its first location in OhioJake WellsCuyahoga Falls, OH
The Billioniare Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Michigan?Ted RiversDetroit, MI
District 4 Maple Heights Councilwoman Dana Anderson Alerts Residents of Anonymous Letter: Beware of Unwanted SolicitorsBrown on ClevelandMaple Heights, OH
Mary Kay Cabot on Jim Schwartz: This defense might have a little bit of a culture shock
Mary Kay Cabot on Jim Schwartz’s press conference and what Schwartz will bring to this Browns defense. What led to the hiring of Schwartz over the other DCs? What are the goals for this defense?
Patrick Mahomes Reveals Ultimatum Chiefs Gave Him After Injury
The star quarterback missed the entire second quarter of Saturday’s win over the Jaguars after suffering an ankle injury.
Lamar Jackson: Ravens head coach John Harbaugh admits he has 'toes crossed' for QB to sign new deal
Jackson's future has been the subject of intense speculation in recent weeks amid his contract stand-off with Baltimore's front office, with the quarterback currently heading for free agency.
Broncos have a 'sleeper candidate' for head coach opening
When the Denver Broncos began their head coach search, Jim Harbaugh and Sean Payton instantly jumped to the top of the list as marquee candidates. After Harbaugh announced that he will remain at the University of Michigan, that left Payton as the presumed top choice for Denver. Payton will have many options, though, with one of them being potentially remaining at Fox for a year.
Cleveland Browns: What I’m hearing about the Jim Schwartz hiring – Terry Pluto
CLEVELAND, Ohio – When the Browns were looking for a head coach in 2020, among the candidates they interviewed was Jim Schwartz. Browns Chief Strategy Officer Paul DePodesta was conducting the search. One of the people who was consulted by DePodesta was Andrew Berry. In 2019, Berry was the...
Stephen A. Smith Hits Dak Prescott With A Huge Challenge
Dak Prescott has a lot of pressure heading into the weekend. Stephen A. Smith is someone who has always sought to humble the Dallas Cowboys. Even when the team is playing some of its best football, you can count on Stephen A. to rain on their parade. However, he does make sure to give them props when they deserve them.
JuJu Smith-Schuster Takes Jab at Steelers Ahead of Playoff Game
Former Pittsburgh Steelers wideout JuJu Smith-Schuster is just happy to be on a winning team.
Josh Allen Career End Predicted by 'PacMan' Jones: Bills vs. Bengals Nonsense
Adam ‘Pacman’ Jones predicts the end of Josh Allen’s career ahead of the Bills vs. Bengals playoff clash.
Lions Fans React to Wildest Mock Draft Ever Published
The Lions are likely not drafting a tight end with the No. 6 pick.
Browns Coach Reportedly Turned Down Opportunity For Promotion
Coming off the down year that they had, one would think that the Cleveland Browns' assistants would be happy to interview for promotion opportunities around the league. Apparently, one of their top assistants doesn't feel that way at all. According to NFL insider Mike Garafolo, the New York Jets ...
Former Cleveland Browns defensive back TJ Carrie partners with Cavaliers to help 'heart warriors'
CLEVELAND — Former Browns cornerback TJ Carrie captured hearts on the field during his time in Cleveland. Off the field, he's ensuring that the hearts of youths across Northeast Ohio are properly taken care of. Before Carrie came to the NFL, he had to undergo open heart surgery during...
Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy declines to elaborate on bizarre final play in loss to 49ers
The stage was set for one final play from the Dallas Cowboys, who made myriad errors down the stretch Sunday but still had a shot to make things interesting in their Divisional Round game against the San Francisco 49ers. And as far as formations go, this one held some intrigue.
Cleveland Browns Trade Value - Greg Newsome
In this daily series, I am going to be looking into the trade value of Cleveland Browns players if they want to trade them. The first rule of Trade Club - I AM NOT SAYING THEY SHOULD TRADE THEM!!!. During last offseason, I had plenty of people tell me we...
'Everything's kismet': Zac Taylor delivers game ball to Rhinehaus after Bengals win
OVER-THE-RHINE, Ohio ‒ The tradition of gifting postseason game balls to Cincinnati businesses continues. After beating the Buffalo Bills 27-10 in the second round of the playoffs at Highmark Stadium on Sunday, Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor stopped by Rhinehaus in Over-the-Rhine to deliver the latest winning game ball. ...
QUESTION OF THE DAY: Who will win the AFC Championship Game at Arrowhead?
The AFC Championship Game is set and it will take place at the home of the Kansas City Chiefs. The post QUESTION OF THE DAY: Who will win the AFC Championship Game at Arrowhead? appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Twitter Blasts Former Broncos DE Derek Wolfe For Hunting Monster Mountain Lion That Was Terrorizing Colorado Neighborhood
Derek Wolfe is a former defensive end who spent most of his career with the Denver Broncos. The guy is known for taking down MASSIVE mountain lions. The former Super Bowl champ had been hunting a mountain lion since Tuesday in Colorado, after he had gotten a call that the creature had been terrorizing a rural neighborhood in the city.
NFL Grants 69 Players Special Eligibility For 2023 NFL Draft
The NFL announced the names of 69 players who have been granted special eligibility for the 2023 NFL Draft and 13 underclassmen who have fulfilled their degree requirements with college football eligibility remaining and are also eligible for selection in the April 27-29 Draft in Kansas City, Missouri. Each of...
Kenny Pickett Has Steelers Fired Up
Kenny Pickett is already making the Pittsburgh Steelers better for next seaosn.
New York Giants Game Day: Azeez Ojulari Active
The Giants' inactive list is pretty much the same as last week's.
Steve Kerr says Cleveland built a young, contending team the right way: What they’re saying about the Cavaliers
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Friday night’s embarrassing 120-114 loss to Golden State notwithstanding, Warriors coach Steve Kerr thinks Cleveland is garnering respect around the league for the way they’ve put together a contending club. “Just the way they’ve built their team from the ground up, they’ve done it...
