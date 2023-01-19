ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Deebo Samuel Arrives in Flashy Fit for 49ers-Cowboys Playoff Game

The San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel arrived at Levi's Stadium where they will host the Dallas Cowboys for Sunday’s divisional round showdown wearing a snazzy Gucci suit accompanied with a turtle neck, matching Gucci satchel and a pair of leather gloves to complete the look. Don't let...
Joe Burrow Arrives in Style for Bengals-Bills Playoff Game

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow arrived at Highmark Stadium for Sunday’s divisional round matchup against the Buffalo Bills wearing a puffer jacket in Bengals colors, sunglasses and an olive beanie. He might need to layer up even more on the field. Snow showers have been forecasted for Sunday’s game...
Report: Patrick Mahomes Suffered High Ankle Sprain Vs. Jaguars

Report: Patrick Mahomes suffered high ankle sprain vs. Jaguars originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. Patrick Mahomes limped into the AFC Championship Game, and now there’s more information on why. An MRI on Sunday confirmed that the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback suffered a high ankle sprain during the first...
WATCH: Nick Sirianni Rocks Chain in Crazy Eagles Postgame Locker Room

WATCH: Sirianni rocks a chain in Eagles' crazy locker room originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. The Eagles absolutely smoked the Giants on Saturday night in South Philly, and it was clear all night long they were having a ball. They were stunting on the Giants on both sides of the ball, and that attitude carried over to the postgame locker room.
Sports world reacts to absolutely ridiculous Skip Bayless video

Skip Bayless and his antics were the subject of conversation yet again online. And yet again, the absurdity of it all from the outspoken Fox personality comes on the heels of a Dallas Cowboys playoff loss. As if the Cowboys have to deal with enough as it is: They lost in the playoffs yet again Read more... The post Sports world reacts to absolutely ridiculous Skip Bayless video appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Celtics Vs. Raptors Takeaways: Role Players Lead Shorthanded C's to Victory

Celtics-Raptors takeaways: Role players lead shorthanded C's to victory originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Despite being down three starters, the Boston Celtics still found a way to finish off the Toronto Raptors for their ninth straight victory. Jayson Tatum was ruled out ahead of the matchup due to left...
2023 NFL Mock Draft: Patriots Address Top Need With Elite Offensive Tackle

2023 NFL Mock Draft: Patriots address major need by landing elite OT originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. It's that time of year, friends. Mock-draft season is upon us. Sure, there's still plenty to happen between now and draft weekend that will shape team needs and desires. But these exercises are always helpful in getting us familiar with prospects, familiar with how clubs are constructed for 2023, and familiar with how the draft may shake out around the time the Patriots are scheduled to pick -- this year that's at No. 14 overall.
Forsberg: 8 Celtics Thoughts After an Eventful Overtime Win Vs. Warriors

Forsberg: Eight Celtics thoughts after eventful OT win vs. Warriors originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. That’s what Boston Celtics interim coach Joe Mazzulla wondered out loud when asked to characterize his team’s eyesore of a victory over the Golden State Warriors on Thursday night. Mazzulla likes to...
