National American Islamic Group Calls Out Caldwell Schools
The current controversy involving the Caldwell School District, not to be confused with last week's, has caused the Council for American Islamic Affairs (Cair) to issue a statement on the hate crime allegations from Washington, DC. A week ago, the school district faced thousands of parents who did not want...
kmvt
Local middle school students are ‘pulling tabs’ for a great cause
KIMBERLY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Kimberly Middle School’s, Latinos in Action Club, is pulling tabs for a great cause. The club is collecting soda pull tabs from now until February 17th for the Ronald McDonald House in Boise. Bethany Walters, the Latinos in Action teacher says her classroom just...
bestattractions.org
Things to Do in Nampa, Idaho
Places to visit in Nampa, ID. There are many things to do in Nampa, Idaho. When you come to the Treasure Valley, it’s easy to see why Nampa is so popular. It’s a homey place with a lot to offer its residents and visitors. Nampa has a rich history and many historical sites that can be visited today. There are plenty of things to do for families and couples, so there’s something for everyone.
Boise Rescue Mission, Zoo Boise receive $1.25 million donation
BOISE, Idaho — Zoo Boise and Boise Rescue Mission Ministries will soon be able to implement new improvements thanks to a very generous donation. The M.J. Murdock Charitable Trust recently donated a total of $1.25 million to the Treasure Valley non-profit organizations, with $750,000 going to the rescue mission and $500,000 to the zoo.
5 Beers That Can Technically Land You In Jail In Idaho
Ah yes, beer - the official drink of "freedom o'clock." There is nothing quite like polishing down an ice-cold beer after a long day of anything. Shoot, beer is suitable for any occasion: mowing the lawn, capping off a long day of work, while enjoying the game, etc. But what if having literally "just one beer" could land you in an Idaho jail?
Inspiring Boise Family’s Lights Display Leads to Huge Donation for Sick Idaho Kids
The inspiring family behind the donation has lived in their neighborhood since the early 1990s, but it wasn’t until 2006 that their Christmas lights display really started turning heads. We’re talking about the DeBolt Christmas Light Show on Parapet Court. After becoming familiar with Marty Slack’s over-the-top animated home...
Idaho Governor Wins Lawsuit Filed by Activists Over Homeless Encampment
BOISE - Governor Brad Little was victorious in winning a lawsuit stemming from an encampment on the Capitol Annex. His office says a decision earlier this month protects the state’s ability to prevent illegal encampments that harm public property and pose significant health and safety risks. A judge’s decision...
KIVI-TV
"We would not be here if it was not for Nampa and the Treasure Valley": Locals help kids with Shoe That Grows
NAMPA, Idaho — Buying a new pair of shoes seems like a common occurrence for most Americans, but many kids in other countries don't own a single pair. The Nampa-natives behind the non-profit Because International want to change that. Founder Kenton Lee traveled to Kenya after college and learned...
idahofreedom.org
BSU drags its feet in releasing contract with racist speaker Ibram X. Kendi
Boise State University is dragging its feet in releasing a copy of the contract the school signed with racist speaker Ibram X. Kendi. The university’s spokesman, Mike Sharp, sent the Idaho Freedom Foundation an email Wednesday that said it could take the school until Feb. 1 to locate the records we’re looking for: the contract with Kendi, costs, and terms for participating in BSU’s Martin Luther King, Jr. celebration earlier this week.
Idaho Foodbank receives two donated vehicles from Kendall Ford of Meridian
On Friday, January 20, Kendall Ford of Meridian donated two new vehicles to the Idaho Foodbank to contribute to their mission of providing food to those in need.
KIVI-TV
Tomlinson South Meridian YMCA offers THRIVE Center, an inclusive space for people of all abilities
MERIDIAN, IDAHO — The THRIVE Center, located at the Tomlinson South Meridian YMCA, is meant to be a place for all. The center aims to make an inclusive space for all people including those who are neurodiverse or have different ability statuses. Once a month, they offer a program...
March For Life Saturday: 'Now the hard work begins,' Idaho GOP says
BOISE, Idaho — For the past half century, the weekend closest to Jan. 22 has been a time people on both sides of the abortion-rights issue take to the streets in cities across the U.S. This year is no exception, but for participants in the March For Life and in pro-abortion rights -- a.k.a. pro-choice -- camps, the legal and political fight has changed.
Boise State University survey finds 41% of Idahoans say the state is on the wrong track
An increasing percentage of Idahoans believe the state is on the wrong track, according to a new Boise State University School of Public Service survey released Friday. According to the eighth annual Idaho Public Policy Survey, 41.2% of those surveyed said the state is on the wrong track, versus 44.1% who said the state is […] The post Boise State University survey finds 41% of Idahoans say the state is on the wrong track appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
Add the words bill again introduced but hearing unlikely this legislative session in Idaho
A Boise senator introduced a personal bill Friday to encourage the Idaho Legislature to reconsider passing a law that would add the words sexual orientation and gender identity to Idaho’s Civil Rights Act, a bill that has failed to pass the Legislature for more than 15 years. Personal bills are often introduced by legislators who have been unsuccessful in their efforts to use the normal committee process for considering a bill. As a general rule, the Idaho Legislature does not hear or advance personal bills,...
Records reveal more reactions to Labrador's dismissal of Meridian park mom case
MERIDIAN, Idaho — Meridian Police Chief Tracy Basterrechea told front office staff in a memo to expect “more ignorant and belligerent phone calls” after Idaho Attorney General Raúl Labrador dismissed the case against Sara Brady. The memo, sent to all personnel, was obtained via a public...
boisestatepublicradio.org
Caldwell Police investigating hate crime after peaceful 'Brown Pride' rally
The Caldwell Police Department is investigating a hate crime after it said in a statement four individuals wearing dark hoodies and face masks were caught on camera vandalizing Caldwell High School on Thursday. Neither Caldwell School District nor the Caldwell Police Department described the vandalism in their joint Facebook post,...
Caldwell Police: White Power Spray Painting Not A Hate Crime
Caldwell Police have issued an update on the 'white power' vandalism at Caldwell High School. The incident has gained national attention. The Council on American Islamic Relations (CAIR) spoke about it from their headquarters in Washington DC. The crime happened Thursday morning after a turbulent few weeks in the Caldwell...
B-Side Magazine is connecting local bands, venues and audiences
BOISE, Idaho — Kristin Birt has been tiptoeing her way into the local music scene ever since she got stuck here during the covid lockdown while visiting her parents. She's the host of a weekly show on Radio Boise called "Up in Your Mind Flowers," is a music photographer, founder of B-Side Magazine and just opened a store called Foggy Notion.
Meridian Canine Rescue 'drowning' in dog surrender inquires
BOISE, Idaho — Meridian Canine Rescue is in need of help from dog fosters in the Treasure Valley, as they are "drowning" in the number of requests from people wanting to surrender their pups. Board President Karinna Lozano told KTVB Meridian Canine Rescue has seen roughly 30 to 40...
Field to Fork Festival celebrating Idaho food and beverage producers on Thursday
BOISE, Idaho — Farmers, chefs, and food vendors are cooking up a lot to do on Thursday. The first Field to Fork Festival is an interactive trade fair to celebrate Idaho's food and beverage producers. There is a lot on the event's menu, including panels, vendors, and workshops all about food.
