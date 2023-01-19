ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Caldwell, ID

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kmvt

Local middle school students are ‘pulling tabs’ for a great cause

KIMBERLY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Kimberly Middle School’s, Latinos in Action Club, is pulling tabs for a great cause. The club is collecting soda pull tabs from now until February 17th for the Ronald McDonald House in Boise. Bethany Walters, the Latinos in Action teacher says her classroom just...
BOISE, ID
bestattractions.org

Things to Do in Nampa, Idaho

Places to visit in Nampa, ID. There are many things to do in Nampa, Idaho. When you come to the Treasure Valley, it’s easy to see why Nampa is so popular. It’s a homey place with a lot to offer its residents and visitors. Nampa has a rich history and many historical sites that can be visited today. There are plenty of things to do for families and couples, so there’s something for everyone.
NAMPA, ID
MIX 106

5 Beers That Can Technically Land You In Jail In Idaho

Ah yes, beer - the official drink of "freedom o'clock." There is nothing quite like polishing down an ice-cold beer after a long day of anything. Shoot, beer is suitable for any occasion: mowing the lawn, capping off a long day of work, while enjoying the game, etc. But what if having literally "just one beer" could land you in an Idaho jail?
IDAHO STATE
idahofreedom.org

BSU drags its feet in releasing contract with racist speaker Ibram X. Kendi

Boise State University is dragging its feet in releasing a copy of the contract the school signed with racist speaker Ibram X. Kendi. The university’s spokesman, Mike Sharp, sent the Idaho Freedom Foundation an email Wednesday that said it could take the school until Feb. 1 to locate the records we’re looking for: the contract with Kendi, costs, and terms for participating in BSU’s Martin Luther King, Jr. celebration earlier this week.
BOISE, ID
Idaho Capital Sun

Boise State University survey finds 41% of Idahoans say the state is on the wrong track

An increasing percentage of Idahoans believe the state is on the wrong track, according to a new Boise State University School of Public Service survey released Friday. According to the eighth annual Idaho Public Policy Survey, 41.2% of those surveyed said the state is on the wrong track, versus 44.1% who said the state is […] The post Boise State University survey finds 41% of Idahoans say the state is on the wrong track appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho State Journal

Add the words bill again introduced but hearing unlikely this legislative session in Idaho

A Boise senator introduced a personal bill Friday to encourage the Idaho Legislature to reconsider passing a law that would add the words sexual orientation and gender identity to Idaho’s Civil Rights Act, a bill that has failed to pass the Legislature for more than 15 years. Personal bills are often introduced by legislators who have been unsuccessful in their efforts to use the normal committee process for considering a bill. As a general rule, the Idaho Legislature does not hear or advance personal bills,...
IDAHO STATE
boisestatepublicradio.org

Caldwell Police investigating hate crime after peaceful 'Brown Pride' rally

The Caldwell Police Department is investigating a hate crime after it said in a statement four individuals wearing dark hoodies and face masks were caught on camera vandalizing Caldwell High School on Thursday. Neither Caldwell School District nor the Caldwell Police Department described the vandalism in their joint Facebook post,...
CALDWELL, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

Caldwell Police: White Power Spray Painting Not A Hate Crime

Caldwell Police have issued an update on the 'white power' vandalism at Caldwell High School. The incident has gained national attention. The Council on American Islamic Relations (CAIR) spoke about it from their headquarters in Washington DC. The crime happened Thursday morning after a turbulent few weeks in the Caldwell...
CALDWELL, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

B-Side Magazine is connecting local bands, venues and audiences

BOISE, Idaho — Kristin Birt has been tiptoeing her way into the local music scene ever since she got stuck here during the covid lockdown while visiting her parents. She's the host of a weekly show on Radio Boise called "Up in Your Mind Flowers," is a music photographer, founder of B-Side Magazine and just opened a store called Foggy Notion.
BOISE, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Idaho's Newschannel 7

Boise, ID
17K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Boise local news

 https://www.ktvb.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy