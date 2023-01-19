Read full article on original website
WSAV-TV
SPD mourning the loss of patrol horse Sgt. Forrest
Members of the Savannah Police Department gathered to honor the life and service of Sergeant Forrest, a horse on SPD's mounted patrol. SPD mourning the loss of patrol horse Sgt. Forrest. Members of the Savannah Police Department gathered to honor the life and service of Sergeant Forrest, a horse on...
SPD asking for help in Aggravated Battery investigation
On Jan. 13, 2023 (early Friday morning) at 1:15 a.m., Statesboro Police Department (SPD) Patrol officers and Bulloch County EMS responded to Olympic Blvd. for a male unconscious at that location. Witnesses indicated that the victim had been struck by another male, causing him to fall and strike his head...
allongeorgia.com
Statesboro SWAT Called to Garden District Wednesday Night, Man Arrested for Criminal Trespass and Other Charges
Statesboro Police Department officers responded Wednesday night to the Garden District Apartments for an unwanted person. Dequar Stephenson was in his girlfriend’s apartment without her permission. Stephenson had active arrest warrants in Statesboro for Theft by Taking, Criminal Trespass, and a Felony Probation Violation warrant, as well as having been granted bond in Richland County, SC on a September 2021 arrest for murder. When officers arrived at the apartment, he closed the apartment door and refused to exit. A perimeter was then established, additional officers were brought in, and SWAT responded. After hours of trying to communicate with Stephenson and deploying gas, SWAT entered the apartment, but he had left through a window. A firearm was located inside the apartment that did not belong to the tenant and was seized by detectives. Officers began searching for Stephenson, and he was found hiding in an apartment at Cambridge the Pines on Lanier Drive. He was arrested without incident and charged with theft by taking, criminal trespass damage to property, and felony probation violation. He remains in the Bulloch County Jail awaiting further judicial action.
Ga. man charged after student splits his head open during attack outside fraternity house
STATESBORO, Ga. — A Georgia college student is facing battery charges after police say he attacked a fellow student outside of a fraternity house. Statesboro officers were called to the Sigma Nu Fraternity House at Georgia Southern University just after 1 a.m. on Jan. 13 to a report of a man who hit his head on the sidewalk.
Bluffton man arrested after fentanyl distribution investigation
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — A man is behind bars for selling fentanyl in Bluffton after a thorough drug distribution investigation. According to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO), their Violent Crimes Task Force began an investigation into the sale and distribution of heroin and fentanyl after receiving a tip that illegal narcotics were being […]
WJCL
Leilani Simon, accused of killing her toddler son, will be back in court this week
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. — Leilani Simon, who is accused of killing her toddler son Quinton Simon, will be in court this week to review DFCS documents related to her family. Since before Thanksgiving, Simon has been in jail for the disappearance and death of her toddler son Quinton Simon. According to her indictment, she beat Quinton to death before throwing his body into a trailer park dumpster.
SPD announces multiple arrests
The Statesboro Police Department has announced multiple arrests for an aggravated assault on January 10, 2023, and one arrest for an armed robbery that occurred on December 28, 2022. Aggravated assault arrests highlight importance of video surveillance. On Jan. 10, 2023 at 2:15 a.m., Statesboro Police Department (SPD) Patrol officers...
wtoc.com
Savannah Police Department mourns the loss of mounted patrol horse Forrest
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It was an emotional goodbye Saturday for the Savannah Police Department. The mounted patrol unit held a memorial service for one of their horses put down last month after a battle with cancer. For members of SPD’s mounted patrol Sergeant Forrest wasn’t your typical police horse....
WJCL
Authorities: 75-year-old woman killed in Toombs County crash, 2 others taken to the hospital
TOOMBS COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities say one woman is dead after a crash in Toombs County. According to the Toombs County Sheriff's Office, a 911 call was placed around 12:30 p.m. Thursday after two vehicles collided at Georgia Highway 292 and 86. Officials say 75-year-old Sue Mitchell, of Atlanta,...
WJCL
Murdaugh housekeeper's wrongful death settlement led to the discovery of more financial crimes
HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. — Gloria Satterfield, a humble, hardworking mother of two, was employed as a housekeeper and nanny for the Murdaugh family for two decades. And after her tragic trip and fall death at their home in 2018, she and her family became one of Alex’s many victims.
VIDEO | Arrests made for drug and illegal firearms possession
On January 15th shortly before one o’clock in the morning, Bulloch County Sheriff’s Deputy Isiah Rehl conducted a vehicle stop on a car with no taillights traveling down 301 S. Upon approaching the vehicle Rehl observed that the driver appeared to have possession of a handgun. As Rehl...
WSAV-TV
Popular Savannah restaurant out of thousands of dollars after 2 burglaries in a week
Between last Thursday and Monday of this week – a thief stole as much as $4,000 in food from Ardsley Station. After the break-ins, the owner is looking to city leaders for help. Popular Savannah restaurant out of thousands of dollars …. Between last Thursday and Monday of this...
WSAV-TV
Vehicle crashes into building on Ogeechee Road
A car struck a building on Ogeechee Road just before midnight Thursday night. A car struck a building on Ogeechee Road just before midnight Thursday night. A new art exhibit is in Savannah this weekend designed to start a dialogue between war veterans struggling after coming home and civilians through artwork.
Statesboro police arrest suspect in December armed robbery
STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – A suspected wanted for an armed robbery back in December was arrested in Statesboro Monday. According to the Statesboro Police Department, the incident happened on Dec. 28, 2022, at a home in the 100 block of Inman Lane. The victim told police he’d been robbed of cash at gunpoint. Detectives identified […]
Savannah Police: Missing elderly man found safe
UPDATE: George Porter was found safe shortly after police issued a missing person alert for him. ——— SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing elderly man with dementia. George Porter was last seen around 2:45 p.m. Friday in the 1600 block of Chester Street. […]
SCCPSS nutrition department employee arrested on child molestation charges
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A Savannah-Chatham County Public School System (SCCPSS) employee is being reassigned after being arrested on child molestation charges. Christopher O’Malley, who worked in the district’s School Nutrition Department, was arrested on two charges of child molestation on Jan. 16. The district says O’Malley did not work directly with students and the […]
wtoc.com
Faulty speed camera raises questions in Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - This month marks the start of the first full semester the Savannah Police Department (SPD) will use speed cameras to enforce the speed limit across 10 school zones citywide. And, they said they plan to add more than a dozen new cameras soon, 16 in all.
Bulloch Sheriff advise Portal residents of active situation
UPDATED 2:17 PM – The Bulloch County Sheriff’s department has detained the subject without incident. It is safe to return to normal activities. UPDATED 1:25 PM – A little after 10:38 am on Wednesday, January 18, 2023 the Portal Police Department and Bulloch County Sheriff’s deputies responded to an incident on Coleman Street in Portal, Georgia.
WSAV-TV
St. James Catholic Church holds pantry giveaway for those in need
A local church gave away nonperishable foods, baby diapers, and laundry detergent to families in need on Saturday. St. James Catholic Church holds pantry giveaway for …. A local church gave away nonperishable foods, baby diapers, and laundry detergent to families in need on Saturday. Local business teams up with...
wtoc.com
‘When I called 911, no one answered the phone:’ Witness of Hwy 17 crash victim says it was difficult to reach 911
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A woman who says she stopped to help a driver who died after a crash in Chatham County is talking exclusively with WTOC. That crash happened Wednesday evening around 6:30 p.m. on Ogeechee road at Chief of Love Road. Stephanie Lange says she was driving...
