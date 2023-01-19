Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2 Towns in Florida Have Been Ranked as the Most Fun Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensOrlando, FL
"Backpack Bandit Strikes in Broad Daylight: Robber Shoots Victim in Texas Roadhouse Parking Lot"KovasinOrlando, FL
Update: Longstanding Golden Corral Location Imminently Closing to Make Way For Student HousingJoel EisenbergOrlando, FL
"Act of Hate: LGBTQ Bars in Orlando Targeted by Vandal"KovasinOrlando, FL
The Catholic Church Officially Has a Moon BishopAndrei TapalagaOrlando, FL
Related
6 Hidden Gem Lounges and Bars at Disney for Date Night
Orlando Date Night Guide is a free guide to the best of Orlando! We're supported by our advertisers when they buy digital ads, listings, content, and through affiliate links, so some things you read might be paid for or if you buy something thru a link on our site we might get a commission.
fox35orlando.com
This weekend is your last chance to ride Splash Mountain at Disney World
ORLANDO, Fla. - If you want to take one last ride with Brer Rabbit and his friends on Splash Mountain, you better hurry: this weekend is your last chance before it closes for good at Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom Park. Disney announced last month that Splash Mountain would officially...
allears.net
New UPDATE on Disney Employee Relocation to Florida
It’s been a while, but we haven’t forgotten about Disney’s big move to Central Florida. In 2021, Disney bought nearly 60 acres of land in Lake Nona near Orlando to create a new campus for employees. However, after political tensions rose last summer over Florida’s Parental Rights...
disneyfoodblog.com
NEWS: Lake Nona Employee Relocation Moving Forward at Disney
Plenty of changes have hit The Walt Disney Company recently, from a CEO shakeup to park updates and more. After Bob Iger returned, many wondered what that meant for the planned relocation of thousands of Disney employees to the Lake Nona region of Orlando. At first, Iger shared he had not yet made a decision on it, but we later learned the project was still moving forward. Now, we have another update.
mynews13.com
Last survivor of Pet Alliance fire finds forever home
ORLANDO, Fla. — All 71 cats and dogs who survived the fire at Pet Alliance’s Orlando shelter more than a year ago now have homes. Sheba, a pit bull mix, was the last to find a home around Thanksgiving. She had been in Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando’s care for nearly 500 days.
Chef-Owned Pizzeria to Open in Daytona Beach
It is notable that Aria will be run by Italian Chef Stefano Paoletti who also owns and operates Aria Cucina Italiana in Ormond Beach.
fox35orlando.com
"He’s my angel he’s my saving grace:" Sanford bartender talks about boyfriend saving her life
SANFORD, Fla. - A bartender that was attacked after leaving work in Sanford, is back on the job. She's speaking out about what happened. "I have 3 kids at home. I thought I was going to die, and my 3 kids wouldn’t have a mother anymore," said bartender Chelsea Putnam.
fox35orlando.com
Jennifer Kesse disappearance: 17 years later, family says they have new leads in Orlando cold case
ORLANDO, Fla. - It has been 17 years since Jennifer Kesse disappeared in Orlando. The 24-year-old vanished without a trace in January 2006 – and no one's been arrested. Her family tells FOX 35 they have new leads in the case. Drew Kesse – Jennifer's father – says the Florida Department of Law Enforcement is working on the case with the family’s investigators.
fox35orlando.com
'I thought I was going to die': Bartender saved by veteran boyfriend during attack outside bar
A bartender that was attacked after leaving work in Sanford, is back on the job. Chelsea Putnam had just finished her shift at George’s Tavern and was about to get into her SUV when she says she was attacked by a stranger. Her boyfriend saw what was happening and shot the attacker.
fox35orlando.com
Florida couple spots endangered whale right outside their window
A couple in New Smyrna Beach saw something they will never forget. It happened as Andrew Johnston and Megan Seamans said they were going through the process of moving into their new place in New Smyrna.
Inside the Magic
Theme Park Employee Abandons Child, Ride Dangerously Left Going
There are plenty of attractions and entertainment offerings to enjoy when visiting a theme park. Disney Park Guests at Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort are able to experience “the magic” with six theme parks and two water parks in total. Universal Orlando Resort and Universal Studios Hollywood give Guests the unique opportunity to experience their favorite movies.
allears.net
UPDATE on the Brightline Train and a Potential Stop Near Disney World
A train will soon connect Orlando all the way to Miami, and it’s set to connect key parts of Orlando to one another — but things may not be going as smoothly as some had hoped. The Brightline Train station in Orlando International Airport is set to open...
Showers, some thunder possible overnight in Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. — It’s a warm and windy day in the 80s. But Meteorologist George Waldenberger said storms would develop in North Florida and move through Central Florida overnight. So rain on the rooftop and thunder will be possible as you sleep tonight. What’s left of the rain...
fox35orlando.com
FL woman stabs boyfriend's kids: Deputies • UCF athlete accused of violent robbery • Orlando boardwalk opens
A Florida woman is accused of stabbing her boyfriend's kids, a new boardwalk has opened at Orlando Wetlands Park, A UCF football player was arrested in connection to a violent robbery, the boyfriend of a Sanford bartender is being hailed a hero after saving her life, and a double dog napper was caught on camera: Here's FOX 35's Week in Review.
WPBF News 25
Police: Wife shot terminally ill husband at AdventHealth Daytona Beach
Video above: A look at Saturday's top headlines and weather. Daytona Beach police responded to a shooting at AdventHealth Daytona Beach Saturday. According to police, responding officers discovered that a woman had shot her terminally ill husband and confined herself to his room. In the headlines: 8 escapees from juvenile...
Golf Digest
The best courses in Orlando under $100
Nailing down a Florida golf trip itinerary can be overwhelming. With over 1,450 courses in the state (including nine-holers), the options can blend together. The task becomes even more challenging if you’re on a budget, as increased greens fees have made it tough to play on the cheap. That...
WCTV
‘I thought I was going to die’: Survivor speaks after losing best friend in Seminole County shooting
The family of Gadsden County hit and run victim speaks out. The family of a Gadsden County hit-and-run victim is speaking out, demanding answers as to what happened the night Eddie Butler Jr was killed. Vet Events Tally reaches tentative agreement with city over Veterans Day Parade charge. Updated: 6...
Disney makes new move on Lake Nona campus in Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. Seven months after it was confirmed that the timeline for The Walt Disney Co.’s relocation of thousands of jobs to Central Florida had shifted, there is new activity involving the nearly 60-acre campus Disney plans to build.
Andy’s Frozen Custard to Open Orlando Location
“Orlando is currently a franchise market and we’re excited that we have some good franchisees on board.”
fox35orlando.com
Florida woman accused of shooting, killing terminally ill husband at Daytona Beach hospital denied bond
A woman who was arrested for reportedly shooting and killing her terminally ill husband inside the AdventHealth Hospital in Daytona Beach on Saturday morning was denied bond during her first court appearance Sunday morning. Ellen Gilland, 76, of New Smyrna Beach is facing a first-degree murder charge in her 77-year-old husband's death. Police said the couple planned the shooting three weeks ago.
Comments / 0