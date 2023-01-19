Plenty of changes have hit The Walt Disney Company recently, from a CEO shakeup to park updates and more. After Bob Iger returned, many wondered what that meant for the planned relocation of thousands of Disney employees to the Lake Nona region of Orlando. At first, Iger shared he had not yet made a decision on it, but we later learned the project was still moving forward. Now, we have another update.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO