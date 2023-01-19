ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox35orlando.com

This weekend is your last chance to ride Splash Mountain at Disney World

ORLANDO, Fla. - If you want to take one last ride with Brer Rabbit and his friends on Splash Mountain, you better hurry: this weekend is your last chance before it closes for good at Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom Park. Disney announced last month that Splash Mountain would officially...
ORLANDO, FL
allears.net

New UPDATE on Disney Employee Relocation to Florida

It’s been a while, but we haven’t forgotten about Disney’s big move to Central Florida. In 2021, Disney bought nearly 60 acres of land in Lake Nona near Orlando to create a new campus for employees. However, after political tensions rose last summer over Florida’s Parental Rights...
ORLANDO, FL
disneyfoodblog.com

NEWS: Lake Nona Employee Relocation Moving Forward at Disney

Plenty of changes have hit The Walt Disney Company recently, from a CEO shakeup to park updates and more. After Bob Iger returned, many wondered what that meant for the planned relocation of thousands of Disney employees to the Lake Nona region of Orlando. At first, Iger shared he had not yet made a decision on it, but we later learned the project was still moving forward. Now, we have another update.
ORLANDO, FL
mynews13.com

Last survivor of Pet Alliance fire finds forever home

ORLANDO, Fla. — All 71 cats and dogs who survived the fire at Pet Alliance’s Orlando shelter more than a year ago now have homes. Sheba, a pit bull mix, was the last to find a home around Thanksgiving. She had been in Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando’s care for nearly 500 days.
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Jennifer Kesse disappearance: 17 years later, family says they have new leads in Orlando cold case

ORLANDO, Fla. - It has been 17 years since Jennifer Kesse disappeared in Orlando. The 24-year-old vanished without a trace in January 2006 – and no one's been arrested. Her family tells FOX 35 they have new leads in the case. Drew Kesse – Jennifer's father – says the Florida Department of Law Enforcement is working on the case with the family’s investigators.
ORLANDO, FL
Inside the Magic

Theme Park Employee Abandons Child, Ride Dangerously Left Going

There are plenty of attractions and entertainment offerings to enjoy when visiting a theme park. Disney Park Guests at Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort are able to experience “the magic” with six theme parks and two water parks in total. Universal Orlando Resort and Universal Studios Hollywood give Guests the unique opportunity to experience their favorite movies.
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

FL woman stabs boyfriend's kids: Deputies • UCF athlete accused of violent robbery • Orlando boardwalk opens

A Florida woman is accused of stabbing her boyfriend's kids, a new boardwalk has opened at Orlando Wetlands Park, A UCF football player was arrested in connection to a violent robbery, the boyfriend of a Sanford bartender is being hailed a hero after saving her life, and a double dog napper was caught on camera: Here's FOX 35's Week in Review.
ORLANDO, FL
WPBF News 25

Police: Wife shot terminally ill husband at AdventHealth Daytona Beach

Video above: A look at Saturday's top headlines and weather. Daytona Beach police responded to a shooting at AdventHealth Daytona Beach Saturday. According to police, responding officers discovered that a woman had shot her terminally ill husband and confined herself to his room. In the headlines: 8 escapees from juvenile...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
Golf Digest

The best courses in Orlando under $100

Nailing down a Florida golf trip itinerary can be overwhelming. With over 1,450 courses in the state (including nine-holers), the options can blend together. The task becomes even more challenging if you’re on a budget, as increased greens fees have made it tough to play on the cheap. That...
ORLANDO, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Disney makes new move on Lake Nona campus in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. Seven months after it was confirmed that the timeline for The Walt Disney Co.’s relocation of thousands of jobs to Central Florida had shifted, there is new activity involving the nearly 60-acre campus Disney plans to build.
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Florida woman accused of shooting, killing terminally ill husband at Daytona Beach hospital denied bond

A woman who was arrested for reportedly shooting and killing her terminally ill husband inside the AdventHealth Hospital in Daytona Beach on Saturday morning was denied bond during her first court appearance Sunday morning. Ellen Gilland, 76, of New Smyrna Beach is facing a first-degree murder charge in her 77-year-old husband's death. Police said the couple planned the shooting three weeks ago.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy