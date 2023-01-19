Read full article on original website
Charter school principal reacts to DPS’ plan to help alleviate bussing issues
DAYTON — Dayton Public Schools (DPS) is rolling out a new plan in an attempt to tackle busing issues that have been the center of issues with area charter schools this school year. News Center 7 has heard about the inconsistencies in how DPS buses its students all school...
wyso.org
Beautiful but unwanted; check it out in the WYSO News Update
WYSO News Update for January 20, 2023, with Jerry Kenney:. County agency in fiscal emergency (WYSO) The Montgomery County Board of Developmental Disabilities Services declared a fiscal emergency this week. That’s after a recent budget report revealed the agency faces an $18 million dollar deficit per year for the next five years. WYSO’s Alejandro Figueroa has more.
wyso.org
Local developmental disabilities services board declares fiscal emergency
Since 2009, demand for services for Montgomery County’s Board of Developmental Disabilities has doubled. At the same time, it saw continual revenue losses. That’s partly because federal rules required some services county agencies provided to be privatized, like adult day and transportation services, so agencies don’t receive as much state funding.
Trotwood mayor addresses dangerous driving
This comes after hundreds of people were seen gathered on the corner of East Third Street and South Jefferson Street for a sideshow event on Sunday, Jan. 15.
Peaceful rally held in Butler Twp. over arrest of Laticka Hancock
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A peaceful rally was held on Saturday over the arrest of Laticka Hancock in Butler Township. A group gathered in the area of York Commons Blvd. in Butler Township calling for Butler Township police to be held accountable following the arrest of Hancock at a nearby McDonalds. Around 30 people were […]
Dayton Police awaiting approval for community camera access
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Dayton Police Department is hoping to introduce a new technology that will allow officials to have access to cameras all over the community in real time. However, the software must first be approved by the City of Dayton. The hope for the software ‘Fusus’ is for both private business and […]
Fox 19
Women open Springdale beauty school to improve lives, community
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Two women in Springdale recently opened a beauty school they hope not only improves lives but also the community around them. Nicole Taylor and Shelia Crossty opened Destiny Beauty Academy this past October. While the focus is learning a new trade, they developed a format minimizing debt...
wyso.org
Dayton Police and City Commission discuss tougher penalties for 'hooning'
The latest in this series of incidents was January 15th , where cars could be seen spinning in circles, squealing tires and revving engines on East Third and South Jefferson streets in downtown Dayton. This practice is called “hooning," which Dayton police say can cause serious injury or death to...
Which counties remain under a snow emergency?
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Multiple counties in the Miami Valley were under a Level 1 Snow Emergency Sunday. Montgomery County Sheriff Rob Streck has canceled the Level 1 Snow Emergency for Montgomery County. Other area counties around the area that were also issued a Level 1 Snow Emergency have been canceled: During a Level 1 […]
Several crashes, snow-covered roads reported as accumulating snow moves through Miami Valley
MIAMI VALLEY — Some roadways throughout Miami Valley are currently hazardous due to the Sunday morning weather conditions. The National Weather Service put out a Winter Weather Advisory at around 7:50 a.m., cautioning drivers to drive slowly and carefully. Authorities warn of slick road conditions due to the moisture freezing over and the decreased visibility from the snowfall.
‘I’m scared for our citizens;’ Dayton police, commissioners discuss ways to crack down on hooning
DAYTON — Dayton City Commissioners are weighing in and working with police to develop new options to crack down on dangerous driving and hooning. Overnight on Sunday, dozens of cars could be seen blocking the area of East Third and South Jefferson Streets while some did donuts in the intersection. Everyone working, living or playing downtown could hear and see the street takeover.
dayton247now.com
WEATHER: Snow Emergency in the Miami Valley
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) - Here's the latest SNOW EMERGENCY weather alerts for every county in the Miami Valley. Ohio Department of Transportation reported numerous accidents on Interstate 70 between Springfield and Brookville Sunday morning. The City of Englewood has issued a SNOW EMERGENCY and is asking all parked vehicles to...
Police investigating after juvenile arrives at Springfield hospital shot
SPRINGFIELD — Police are investigating after a juvenile arrived at a Springfield hospital Sunday evening with a gunshot wound. The juvenile, only described as a male, showed up at Springfield Regional Medical Center around 7 p.m., according to Springfield Police Division dispatch records. The juvenile’s injury was described as...
WLWT 5
Video shows teen girl severely beaten on Kenton County school bus by teen boy
KENTON COUNTY, Ky. — A 15-year-old girl was sent to the emergency room after she was violently attacked on a Kenton County school bus on Thursday. “I got stitches right here,” said Scott High School freshman Kyleigh Ketcham as she pointed to a spot over her left eye. “It's swollen all the way to the back of my head.”
OSHP: 4 escaped inmates from Missouri taken into custody in Butler County
The four escaped inmates were identified in a traffic stop from Ohio State Highway Patrol. Two were taken into custody immediately, while the other two fled on foot and were later apprehended.
proclaimerscv.com
Federal SNAP Allotments will End in February, County Intends to Make Transition Easier
Based on a news statement from the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services, February will be the final month that Ohioans can access the federal government’s additional SNAP allotments. The Families First Coronavirus Response Act has provided urgent SNAP payments to families in Ohio since March 2020. Over...
Fox 19
4 inmates escape Missouri jail, arrested in Butler County
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Four inmates who escaped from a detention center in Missouri were arrested in Butler County on Friday and Saturday, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Law enforcement says 30-year-old Aaron Wade Sebastian, 52-year-old Kelly McSean, who also goes by Larry Bemboom, Dakota Pace, 26,...
Springfield resident dead after single-vehicle crash
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A Springfield man is dead following a morning crash on Friday. The Springfield Post of Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSP) says in a release authorities were called to the scene of a single-vehicle crash in Moorefield Township around 8:43 a.m. on Friday, Jan 20. The crash happened on State Route 72, […]
wyso.org
Greater Dayton Area Hospital Association share this year's strategic plan, will focus on infant health and behavioral health
The Greater Dayton Area Hospital Association has announced this year’s strategic plan. GDAHA is a 29 member organization for hospitals and health systems in the Dayton area.GDAHA’s president Sarah Hackenbracht spoke to WYSO’s Ngozi Cole, about lessons learned last year and plans for 2023. (Editor's Note: Transcript...
Fox 19
One charge dropped against teen accused of bringing loaded gun to Hamilton school
HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - A 16-year-old pleaded true to one charge in connection with bringing a loaded gun to Hamilton High School. The teen pled true to a charge of carrying concealed weapons loaded/dangerous, according to the Hamilton County Juvenile Center. Prosecutors dropped the charge of illegal conveying of a...
