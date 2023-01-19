ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wyso.org

Beautiful but unwanted; check it out in the WYSO News Update

WYSO News Update for January 20, 2023, with Jerry Kenney:. County agency in fiscal emergency (WYSO) The Montgomery County Board of Developmental Disabilities Services declared a fiscal emergency this week. That’s after a recent budget report revealed the agency faces an $18 million dollar deficit per year for the next five years. WYSO’s Alejandro Figueroa has more.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, OH
wyso.org

Local developmental disabilities services board declares fiscal emergency

Since 2009, demand for services for Montgomery County’s Board of Developmental Disabilities has doubled. At the same time, it saw continual revenue losses. That’s partly because federal rules required some services county agencies provided to be privatized, like adult day and transportation services, so agencies don’t receive as much state funding.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, OH
WDTN

Peaceful rally held in Butler Twp. over arrest of Laticka Hancock

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A peaceful rally was held on Saturday over the arrest of Laticka Hancock in Butler Township. A group gathered in the area of York Commons Blvd. in Butler Township calling for Butler Township police to be held accountable following the arrest of Hancock at a nearby McDonalds. Around 30 people were […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Dayton Police awaiting approval for community camera access

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Dayton Police Department is hoping to introduce a new technology that will allow officials to have access to cameras all over the community in real time. However, the software must first be approved by the City of Dayton. The hope for the software ‘Fusus’ is for both private business and […]
DAYTON, OH
Fox 19

Women open Springdale beauty school to improve lives, community

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Two women in Springdale recently opened a beauty school they hope not only improves lives but also the community around them. Nicole Taylor and Shelia Crossty opened Destiny Beauty Academy this past October. While the focus is learning a new trade, they developed a format minimizing debt...
SPRINGDALE, OH
wyso.org

Dayton Police and City Commission discuss tougher penalties for 'hooning'

The latest in this series of incidents was January 15th , where cars could be seen spinning in circles, squealing tires and revving engines on East Third and South Jefferson streets in downtown Dayton. This practice is called “hooning," which Dayton police say can cause serious injury or death to...
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Which counties remain under a snow emergency?

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Multiple counties in the Miami Valley were under a Level 1 Snow Emergency Sunday. Montgomery County Sheriff Rob Streck has canceled the Level 1 Snow Emergency for Montgomery County. Other area counties around the area that were also issued a Level 1 Snow Emergency have been canceled: During a Level 1 […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, OH
WHIO Dayton

Several crashes, snow-covered roads reported as accumulating snow moves through Miami Valley

MIAMI VALLEY — Some roadways throughout Miami Valley are currently hazardous due to the Sunday morning weather conditions. The National Weather Service put out a Winter Weather Advisory at around 7:50 a.m., cautioning drivers to drive slowly and carefully. Authorities warn of slick road conditions due to the moisture freezing over and the decreased visibility from the snowfall.
DAYTON, OH
WHIO Dayton

‘I’m scared for our citizens;’ Dayton police, commissioners discuss ways to crack down on hooning

DAYTON — Dayton City Commissioners are weighing in and working with police to develop new options to crack down on dangerous driving and hooning. Overnight on Sunday, dozens of cars could be seen blocking the area of East Third and South Jefferson Streets while some did donuts in the intersection. Everyone working, living or playing downtown could hear and see the street takeover.
DAYTON, OH
dayton247now.com

WEATHER: Snow Emergency in the Miami Valley

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) - Here's the latest SNOW EMERGENCY weather alerts for every county in the Miami Valley. Ohio Department of Transportation reported numerous accidents on Interstate 70 between Springfield and Brookville Sunday morning. The City of Englewood has issued a SNOW EMERGENCY and is asking all parked vehicles to...
ENGLEWOOD, OH
Fox 19

4 inmates escape Missouri jail, arrested in Butler County

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Four inmates who escaped from a detention center in Missouri were arrested in Butler County on Friday and Saturday, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Law enforcement says 30-year-old Aaron Wade Sebastian, 52-year-old Kelly McSean, who also goes by Larry Bemboom, Dakota Pace, 26,...
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
WDTN

Springfield resident dead after single-vehicle crash

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A Springfield man is dead following a morning crash on Friday. The Springfield Post of Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSP) says in a release authorities were called to the scene of a single-vehicle crash in Moorefield Township around 8:43 a.m. on Friday, Jan 20. The crash happened on State Route 72, […]
DAYTON, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy