Fact: Lots of us want to take a winter getaway. Also fact: Lots of us don’t like to ski. So where to go for some intense winter vibes without the need to hurtle down a mountain? There are plenty of options for quaint mountain towns and alpine resorts, so below, we’ve gathered a dozen alternative destinations with outdoor activities to enjoy with friends or solo, plus a couple of 180-degree options.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO