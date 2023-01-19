Read full article on original website
Germany won't stop allies from giving coveted Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine, foreign minister says
There has been mounting frustration in Europe over Germany's disinclination to send Leopard 2 battle tanks to Ukraine, or let allies donate their German-made Leopards to Ukraine to help it fight Russian invaders. Germany technically must approve sending the Leopards to Ukraine, but Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said Thursday that as far as Poland is concerned, "consent is secondary. Either we will obtain this consent, or we will do the right thing ourselves." "Evidence of the Russian army's war crimes can be seen on television and on YouTube," Morawiecki told Polish state news agency PAP in an interview published Sunday....
‘China Cannot Be Out, China Must Be In': France Says It's Diverging With Washington on Beijing Ties
The United States has taken a confrontational approach with China particularly when it comes to the technology sector. The European Union, however, has looked at striking a balance between its political friendship with the U.S. and its economic ties with China. DAVOS, Switzerland — The European Union does not see...
CBI boss urges Sunak to show more ambition on economy
Tony Danker’s ‘major’ speech on Monday likely to be viewed as rebuke of No 10 and Treasury policy
Kishida prioritizes arms buildup, reversing low birthrate
TOKYO — (AP) — Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Monday that Japan faces the severest security environment in the region since the end of World War II and pledged to push a military buildup under a newly adopted security strategy over the next five years and beyond as well as tackle rapidly declining births so the country can sustain national strength.
Ryanair Plane Intercepted By F-16 Fighter Jets And Diverted From Populated Areas After Pilots Call in Bomb Threat
A Ryanair flight from Katowice to Athens was intercepted and escorted by two F-16 fighter jets from the Greek Air Force after the pilots of the Boeing 737 reported that a bomb threat had been made against the aircraft. Ryanair flight FR-6385 departed Katowice in Poland at around 2:20 pm...
Greedy pharma firms rip off Americans while Pfizer, Moderna swim in profits
Greedy pharma firms rip off Americans while Pfizer, Moderna swim in profits. 5 firms totaled $80 billion in profits, but millions can’t afford medicine.
Analysis-ECB seen struggling to keep market on side after mixed messages
FRANKFURT, Jan 23 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank's policy signals don't seem to convince investors any more, analysts say, whether it is trying to raise their expectations for interest rates or lower them.
Look at how the 1% are doing right now, and tell me the system isn’t rigged | Nesrine Malik
The world’s super-rich have amassed so much wealth since the pandemic that even a Tory minister can see something is amiss, says the Guardian columnist Nesrine Malik
Global Economic Outlook May Be Less Bad — But We're Still Not in a Good Place, IMF Chief Says
The IMF's Kristalina Georgieva said headline inflation was heading down and China's reopening was expected to boost global growth. The IMF is forecasting China's economy will outpace global growth of 2.7% this year, at 4.4%, after slipping below it for the first time in four decades last year. She also...
Here's What You Need to Know About a Blockbuster Court Fight Over Cuba's Debt
The Cuban government is facing a high-stakes court case over unpaid commercial debt. If Cuba loses, it could ultimately cost the island nation billions. The loans in question were denominated in German Deutschmarks, a currency that no longer exists. Accusations of bribery, an imprisoned Cuban bank official and Interpol all...
European Markets Set for Higher Open, Seeking Rebound as Investors Weigh Fed Risks
This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. European markets are set to climb on Friday as traders look for a partial recovery from Thursday's selloff, with the outlook for monetary policy still firmly in focus. The pan-European Stoxx 600 closed down 1.6% in the previous session, with tech stocks...
The U.S. Hit the Debt Ceiling — Here's What That Means for Your Money
The U.S. hit the debt ceiling on Thursday, which forced the Treasury Department to begin taking so-called "extraordinary measures" to continue paying the government's bills. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told lawmakers on Jan. 13 that these short-term moves, including suspending reinvestment in the workplace retirement plan for federal employees, could allow the government to pay its obligations until June, after which the U.S. would be in danger of defaulting on its debt.
