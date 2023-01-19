There has been mounting frustration in Europe over Germany's disinclination to send Leopard 2 battle tanks to Ukraine, or let allies donate their German-made Leopards to Ukraine to help it fight Russian invaders. Germany technically must approve sending the Leopards to Ukraine, but Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said Thursday that as far as Poland is concerned, "consent is secondary. Either we will obtain this consent, or we will do the right thing ourselves." "Evidence of the Russian army's war crimes can be seen on television and on YouTube," Morawiecki told Polish state news agency PAP in an interview published Sunday....

