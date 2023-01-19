ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Week

Germany won't stop allies from giving coveted Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine, foreign minister says

There has been mounting frustration in Europe over Germany's disinclination to send Leopard 2 battle tanks to Ukraine, or let allies donate their German-made Leopards to Ukraine to help it fight Russian invaders. Germany technically must approve sending the Leopards to Ukraine, but Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said Thursday that as far as Poland is concerned, "consent is secondary. Either we will obtain this consent, or we will do the right thing ourselves." "Evidence of the Russian army's war crimes can be seen on television and on YouTube," Morawiecki told Polish state news agency PAP in an interview published Sunday....
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Kishida prioritizes arms buildup, reversing low birthrate

TOKYO — (AP) — Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Monday that Japan faces the severest security environment in the region since the end of World War II and pledged to push a military buildup under a newly adopted security strategy over the next five years and beyond as well as tackle rapidly declining births so the country can sustain national strength.
NBC New York

Here's What You Need to Know About a Blockbuster Court Fight Over Cuba's Debt

The Cuban government is facing a high-stakes court case over unpaid commercial debt. If Cuba loses, it could ultimately cost the island nation billions. The loans in question were denominated in German Deutschmarks, a currency that no longer exists. Accusations of bribery, an imprisoned Cuban bank official and Interpol all...
NBC New York

European Markets Set for Higher Open, Seeking Rebound as Investors Weigh Fed Risks

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. European markets are set to climb on Friday as traders look for a partial recovery from Thursday's selloff, with the outlook for monetary policy still firmly in focus. The pan-European Stoxx 600 closed down 1.6% in the previous session, with tech stocks...
NBC New York

The U.S. Hit the Debt Ceiling — Here's What That Means for Your Money

The U.S. hit the debt ceiling on Thursday, which forced the Treasury Department to begin taking so-called "extraordinary measures" to continue paying the government's bills. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told lawmakers on Jan. 13 that these short-term moves, including suspending reinvestment in the workplace retirement plan for federal employees, could allow the government to pay its obligations until June, after which the U.S. would be in danger of defaulting on its debt.

