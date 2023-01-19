ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedar Rapids, IA

KCRG.com

One hurt in shooting in Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Police said a shooting sent one person to the hospital on Wednesday night. It happened on the 3200 block of Redbud Road NE. This is located just off of Glass Road NE. Police said the victim had non-life threatening injuries. Police did not release details...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Police respond to Cedar Rapids apartment complex

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - At approximately 8:20 pm tonight, witnesses reported a heavy police presence on the Northeast side of Cedar Rapids. Crews have blocked off access to an apartment complex in the 2000 block of Glass Road NE. Police have not released any more information at this time.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Cedar Falls man sentenced for ‘check-kiting scheme’ that caused nearly $250,000 in losses to a trucking company

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - A 39-year-old man from Cedar Falls was sentenced to prison after pleading guilty in a bank fraud scheme. Nolan Otto Dewall was a manager and shareholder at a Black Hawk County grain cooperative, as well as a part owner of a trucking company in Dike, Iowa. Evidence at the hearing showed that in May of 2018, DeWall “check-kiting” scheme in which he transferred large amounts of funds by check between the grain cooperative and trucking company.
CEDAR FALLS, IA
KCRG.com

Marion police release new details in case of missing 83-year-old

MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - Police looking for a missing 83-year-old Marion man say the man was involved in a crash the day he was reported missing. In a press release, Marion police said Theodore “Ted” Wolf was involved in a minor crash on Jan. 16 at about 4 p.m. in Johnson County.
MARION, IA
KCRG.com

Defense rests in Alexander Jackson trial, jury expected to get case Tuesday

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -The defense has rested its case in the trial of Alexander Jackson. He’s accused of killing his parents and sister inside their Cedar Rapids home in 2021. Jackson claims an intruder was responsible for the murders. His defense team called several witnesses on his behalf but Jackson chose not to testify.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Bettendorf woman charged with theft for false cancer fundraiser

ELDRIDGE, Iowa (KWQC) - A Bettendorf woman was charged with theft after police say she received over $37,000 in donations for a false cancer claim. Madison Russo, 19, is charged with theft by means of deception, a class C felony. The Eldridge Police Department around 6 p.m. Jan. 11, was...
BETTENDORF, IA
KCRG.com

AMC in SW Cedar Rapids permanently closes

The city's Recycling Coordinator and Climate Action Coordinator gave advice on everything from reusable water bottles, to the type of gum that would be better for the environment. President of Xavier Catholic High School welcomes school voucher program. Updated: 6 hours ago. He welcomes the governor's voucher program, saying it...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Advocates for Iowa nursing home residents urge systemic change

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A senior living facility in Keokuk County was fined close to $10,000 after a state report said the facility did not provide appropriate medical care for a woman who had a stroke. Advocates who work in nursing homes and care facilities spoke to TV9 following the incident and said there need to be changes in the industry.
KEOKUK COUNTY, IA
KCRG.com

Big Grove Brewery starts construction in Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Monday kicked off the beginning of a new brewery that’s coming to Cedar Rapids. Big Grove Brewery plans on officially opening its doors this fall in the west side of the downtown area - specifically the 100 block of 2nd Ave SW. In a...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Veteran loses 15K after Moxie Solar closes as a former executive starts new solar company

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Jeremy Zumbach, a US Veteran and dad of four kids, signed a contract with Moxie Solar worth more than $30,000 to install solar panels on his house in Marion. Records shared with our KCRG-TV9 i9 Investigative Team show he paid the company more than $15,000 to install the panels, but months later no panels were installed and Moxie Solar closed in December.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Marion boys and Solons girls win on Tuesday night

MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - The Marion boys got offense from their stars on Tuesday, as they downed Solon 68-58 for their seventh straight victory. Bryson Laube led the Wolves with 26 points, while Calen Claypool added 17. The Solon girls won to save a split, beating Marion 58-49. Callie Levin...
MARION, IA
KCRG.com

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for part of Eastern Iowa

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for part of Eastern Iowa including Cedar County from tonight until Wednesday evening. Snow is expected to move into Eastern Iowa Tuesday night and continue Wednesday morning. Light snow showers and flurries will also be possible Wednesday afternoon and into Wednesday night. A trace to 2 inches of snow is expected with the highest amounts in the southeast.
CEDAR COUNTY, IA

