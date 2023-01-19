Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
What to See and Do in Iowa CityEast Coast TravelerIowa City, IA
Women’s Basketball: No. 2 Ohio State falls short 83-72 in Big Ten showdown versus No. 10 Iowa, snaps 19-game win streakThe LanternColumbus, OH
'Transparency Matters' presentation Wednesday, Jan. 25Linda SchreiberIowa City, IA
Highly-rated grocery store opens in IowaKristen WaltersNorth Liberty, IA
Men’s Basketball: Buckeyes beat Hawkeyes 93-77, snap 5-game skidThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
KCRG.com
Jury deliberations begin in trial for man accused of killing his family
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Attorneys presented closing arguments Tuesday morning in the trial of a Cedar Rapids man accused of killing his family. The case has now gone to the jury for deliberation. Watch closing arguments here:. Alexander Jackson is charged with three counts of first degree murder in...
KCRG.com
Officials release 911 phone call from Maquoketa Caves State Park shooting
MAQUOKETA, Iowa (WQAD) - Officials have released the 911 phone call made on the morning a Cedar Falls family was murdered at Maquoketa Caves State Park. It happened in the early morning hours of July 22, 2022 in Jackson County. Investigators found Tyler, Sarah, and their 6-year-old daughter Lula Schmidt...
KCRG.com
One hurt in shooting in Cedar Rapids
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Police said a shooting sent one person to the hospital on Wednesday night. It happened on the 3200 block of Redbud Road NE. This is located just off of Glass Road NE. Police said the victim had non-life threatening injuries. Police did not release details...
KCRG.com
Police respond to Cedar Rapids apartment complex
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - At approximately 8:20 pm tonight, witnesses reported a heavy police presence on the Northeast side of Cedar Rapids. Crews have blocked off access to an apartment complex in the 2000 block of Glass Road NE. Police have not released any more information at this time.
KCRG.com
Cedar Falls man sentenced for ‘check-kiting scheme’ that caused nearly $250,000 in losses to a trucking company
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - A 39-year-old man from Cedar Falls was sentenced to prison after pleading guilty in a bank fraud scheme. Nolan Otto Dewall was a manager and shareholder at a Black Hawk County grain cooperative, as well as a part owner of a trucking company in Dike, Iowa. Evidence at the hearing showed that in May of 2018, DeWall “check-kiting” scheme in which he transferred large amounts of funds by check between the grain cooperative and trucking company.
KCRG.com
Closing arguments made in Alexander Jackson trial, case in hands of jury
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -The future of a Cedar Rapids man accused of killing his family is now up to the jury. Alexander Jackson faces three counts of First Degree Murder in the shooting deaths of his parents and sister in 2021. Closing arguments began with prosecutors pointing to the...
KCRG.com
‘Jan, Melissa and Sabrina were incredibly loved’ Alexander Jackson’s family makes statement after guilty verdict
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Alexander Jackson has been found guilty of killing his parents and sister. A jury in Linn County came to the conclusion after listening to six days of testimony. Jackson showed no reaction when the judge read the verdict. The jury was given the case shortly after...
KCRG.com
Marion police release new details in case of missing 83-year-old
MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - Police looking for a missing 83-year-old Marion man say the man was involved in a crash the day he was reported missing. In a press release, Marion police said Theodore “Ted” Wolf was involved in a minor crash on Jan. 16 at about 4 p.m. in Johnson County.
KCRG.com
Defense rests in Alexander Jackson trial, jury expected to get case Tuesday
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -The defense has rested its case in the trial of Alexander Jackson. He’s accused of killing his parents and sister inside their Cedar Rapids home in 2021. Jackson claims an intruder was responsible for the murders. His defense team called several witnesses on his behalf but Jackson chose not to testify.
KCRG.com
Bettendorf woman charged with theft for false cancer fundraiser
ELDRIDGE, Iowa (KWQC) - A Bettendorf woman was charged with theft after police say she received over $37,000 in donations for a false cancer claim. Madison Russo, 19, is charged with theft by means of deception, a class C felony. The Eldridge Police Department around 6 p.m. Jan. 11, was...
KCRG.com
AMC in SW Cedar Rapids permanently closes
The city's Recycling Coordinator and Climate Action Coordinator gave advice on everything from reusable water bottles, to the type of gum that would be better for the environment. President of Xavier Catholic High School welcomes school voucher program. Updated: 6 hours ago. He welcomes the governor's voucher program, saying it...
KCRG.com
Advocates for Iowa nursing home residents urge systemic change
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A senior living facility in Keokuk County was fined close to $10,000 after a state report said the facility did not provide appropriate medical care for a woman who had a stroke. Advocates who work in nursing homes and care facilities spoke to TV9 following the incident and said there need to be changes in the industry.
KCRG.com
Racial equity groups say communities of color frustrated with lack of information over Walker case
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Six different racial equity advocacy groups are looking for more information into the death of Devonna Walker, who Cedar Rapids Police say was killed in a stabbing earlier in January. Video, which TV9 received, shows somebody shouting a racial slur, specifically the “n” word. Then,...
KCRG.com
‘We’re not planning to change’: Cedar Rapids private school expects little impact from voucher law
Officials release 911 phone call from Maquoketa Caves State Park shooting. For the first time, we're hearing the 911 phone call made about a Cedar Falls family murdered at Maquoketa Caves State Park. ‘10MPH out here is too fast!!!!!’ Bremer County deputies warn drivers to avoid Highway 218. Updated:...
KCRG.com
Big Grove Brewery starts construction in Cedar Rapids
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Monday kicked off the beginning of a new brewery that’s coming to Cedar Rapids. Big Grove Brewery plans on officially opening its doors this fall in the west side of the downtown area - specifically the 100 block of 2nd Ave SW. In a...
KCRG.com
Principal: Official made “racially-charged comment” at a City High basketball coach
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa City High principal John Bacon said a game official directed a “racially-charged comment” at a City High boys basketball coach during a basketball game Monday night at Fairfield High School. The Iowa City Athletic Officials Association has denied such comments. According to...
KCRG.com
Veteran loses 15K after Moxie Solar closes as a former executive starts new solar company
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Jeremy Zumbach, a US Veteran and dad of four kids, signed a contract with Moxie Solar worth more than $30,000 to install solar panels on his house in Marion. Records shared with our KCRG-TV9 i9 Investigative Team show he paid the company more than $15,000 to install the panels, but months later no panels were installed and Moxie Solar closed in December.
KCRG.com
John’s Big Ol’ Fish: Monday, January 23rd, 2023
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - It’s time for another edition of John’s Big Ol’ Fish. Subscribe to KCRG-TV9 on YouTube: Find exclusive video, video from the KCRG-TV9 video vault and more – click here.
KCRG.com
Marion boys and Solons girls win on Tuesday night
MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - The Marion boys got offense from their stars on Tuesday, as they downed Solon 68-58 for their seventh straight victory. Bryson Laube led the Wolves with 26 points, while Calen Claypool added 17. The Solon girls won to save a split, beating Marion 58-49. Callie Levin...
KCRG.com
A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for part of Eastern Iowa
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for part of Eastern Iowa including Cedar County from tonight until Wednesday evening. Snow is expected to move into Eastern Iowa Tuesday night and continue Wednesday morning. Light snow showers and flurries will also be possible Wednesday afternoon and into Wednesday night. A trace to 2 inches of snow is expected with the highest amounts in the southeast.
Comments / 0