Chicago, IL

21-year-old with special needs shot 3 times while waiting at bus stop to go to school

By Emily Shapiro
ABC News
ABC News
 3 days ago

A 21-year-old man with special needs was shot three times, including once in the head, while he waited for the bus to go to school in Chicago, according to police.

He's in a hospital in critical condition, Chicago Police Commander Don Jerome said at a news conference.

ABC 7 - PHOTO: Chicago police are looking for suspects after a 21-year-old man with special needs was shot while waiting for a bus in Chicago on Jan. 18, 2023.
ABC 7 - PHOTO: Chicago police are looking for suspects after a 21-year-old man with special needs was shot while waiting for a bus in Chicago on Jan. 18, 2023.
MORE: 11-year-old girl shot dead after buying milk at corner store

The victim's 15-year-old brother, who also has special needs, and the brothers' father were with him at the bus stop when gunfire rang out around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jerome said. The brother and father were not hurt.

Police are looking for three or four suspects who were seen approaching the area, firing multiple shots and fleeing on foot, Jerome said.

No arrests have been made and police are asking for the community's help.

ABC 7 - PHOTO: Chicago police are looking for suspects after a 21-year-old man with special needs was shot while waiting for a bus in Chicago on Jan. 18, 2023.
ABC 7 - PHOTO: Chicago police are looking for suspects after a 21-year-old man with special needs was shot while waiting for a bus in Chicago on Jan. 18, 2023.
MORE: 14-year-old girl shoots, kills 11-year-old boy after allegedly aiming at someone else: Police

Authorities believe the suspects were gang members who "likely thought that the victims were rival gang members," Jerome said.

He stressed, "None of the family involved -- the father nor the 15-year-old nor the 21-year-old victim -- have any gang affiliation whatsoever."

"No one should be shot, let alone shot while standing waiting for a school bus. No father should see his children shot like this," Jerome said.

Comments / 31

Joseph Popovich
3d ago

My condolences to the family and father of the victims. As long as the politicians that run Illinois and Chicago stay in office the more blood and bodies will line our streets

Reply
12
Marcia Rodriguez
1d ago

This young man has fought long and hard to graduate from high school and it was so close to his time to shine . How mean that it was marred by gun violence . When will it ever end . Many prayers and condolences to the young man and his family . It’s really sad to see when someone is trying to make it in the world and so innocent and see they get gunned down in the street tor no reason . I pray for Jehovahs day of vengeance to stop it all… forever , when we can finally have true peace on earth

Reply
4
LeQ 431978
3d ago

Stop blaming the guns and start blaming the animals pulling the trigger.

Reply(1)
29
 

