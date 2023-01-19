Read full article on original website
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Chilly but quieter through Monday, snow Tuesday night
High pressure will bring chilly but quiet weather into Tuesday. Another storm system threatens southern and eastern Kansas with snow Tuesday night.
News Channel Nebraska
Snow system crawls across northern Kansas, southern Nebraska
BEATRICE – Areas of southeast Nebraska receive two to three inches of snow Saturday afternoon. The lack of wind allowed travel to continue, but snow made area roads slushy. A large mass of snow crept into Nebraska from northern Kansas. Some areas of north-central Kansas received as much of six to eight inches of snow from the system.
Western Kansas farmers are pushing to save the Ogallala Aquifer before it’s too late
Several counties have already lost more than half of their underground water. But a new plan could save more of what’s left.
KWCH.com
Heavy snow across parts of Kansas today
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A mixture of rain and light snow across southern Kansas today, meanwhile western Kansas is getting hammered with heavy snow and much needed moisture. Snow is expected to continue across western Kansas throughout the afternoon, winding down towards sunset, with a mixture of rain and wet snowflakes expected across south-central Kansas. Heaviest snowfall will stretch from west of Hays and Larned. Snowfall reports through 9am range from 4-7″ across western Kansas with lighter amounts over central and southwest parts of the state. I-70 has been closed from Goodland westward. Wichita and south-central Kansas can expect a trace or light dusting towards sunset through 9pm.
I-70 reopens west of Hays following winter storm
Snow and slippery conditions in western Kansas have caused Interstate 70 at Goodland to close.
KWCH.com
I-70 back open in NW Kansas
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update: The Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) has reopened Interstate 70 in both directions between Hays and the Colorado border. KDOT is advising drivers to use caution while crews continue to remove snow and ice from the roadway. Interstate 70 is currently closed from Wakeeney to...
Emporia gazette.com
Mpox threat in Kansas remains low
The growth of mpox in Kansas is quite slow. But it’s still spreading. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment reports as of Wednesday, the state had 49 cases of what scientists used to call “monkeypox.”
KVOE
WEATHER: Isolated icing, handful of non-injury crashes reported areawide after Saturday’s rain-snow event
Expect isolated to scattered slick driving conditions across the KVOE listening area Sunday morning. An off-and-on mix of snow and rain fell periodically across the area by early Saturday evening, causing highways to get occasionally slick and leading to a handful of reported non-injury slide-off wrecks in Lyon, Coffey and Morris counties.
KSN.com
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Snowfall moving east tonight, cool temps tomorrow
Snow has tracked across most of the Sunflower State today. The highest amounts reported so far have been 10″ of snow in Dighton and Oakley. Moisture will keep pushing east overnight. Flurries will linger into the late evening for portions of Northcentral Kansas, but drier air will move in...
KWCH.com
Another snow chance headed for the Plains
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Another winter system is headed for Kansas, and it looks like the next go around will be a statewide snow event that leaves behind some accumulations by Saturday afternoon. Based on the track of the storm, the heavier amounts will likely fall in parts of central and western Kansas with as much as 3-6 inches possible.
Buried in a leaked membership list of Oath Keepers from Kansas, a chilling set of skills
Few things surprise me anymore. Journalists look into all kinds of assorted (and sorted and sordid) data, and it’s our job to tease meaningful stories out of the information, whether it’s a stack of boxes from a cold case murder to a spreadsheet on what the local city council spends on travel. But when I […] The post Buried in a leaked membership list of Oath Keepers from Kansas, a chilling set of skills appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Reno County least expensive gas in Kansas
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — According to Friday numbers from AAA, Reno County is the least expensive county for gas in Kansas. "Most drivers probably noticed that prices at the pump have been on the rise over the last month or so," said Shawn Steward with AAA Kansas. "We're at $3.04 a gallon today on average in Kansas. The good news is, that's third cheapest in the nation. The bad news is that it's up about 14 cents in the past week and 26 cents from a month ago."
republic-online.com
Kansas loses population as neighboring states gain
Kansas is one of 18 states to see a decline in population between July 2021 and July 2022, according to the Census Bureau. The Sunflower State is alone in population loss in the region. The closest Midwestern state on the list is Illinois.
Wichita Eagle
Biggest snowfalls recorded in Kansas history
Almost everyone who lives in areas prone to snow seems to have a legendary snowstorm story: the blizzard of ‘78, the Storm of the Century, any of the blizzards or bomb cyclones that have happened since then. And according to experts, historic snowstorms—the kind you measure all other snowy days against—are becoming more regular.
CDC puts 12 Kansas counties at medium COVID-19 community level, 1 at high this week
Sedgwick County remains at low. Here’s the latest on new cases and more.
KSN.com
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Meaningful snow likely this weekend in parts of Kansas
Colder air is settling in across the Sunflower State. This will greatly influence the next two storm systems that will target our region this weekend and early next week. The next is currently over the mountains to the west and will make its presence known out west first Friday evening.
WIBW
Sunday night forecast: Cold beginning to the work week, snow chance Tuesday night
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Patchy fog will develop overnight tonight as the snow left over on the ground will raise the local humidity. Fog should clear from areas around 9am Monday morning. Be careful on your morning commutes! Monday will be nicer than today with temperatures around average in the low 40s with west winds at 5 to 10 mph. Clouds increase going into Tuesday ahead of our next chance for snow Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.
MADORIN: Bald eagles in Flyover Country
While some folks negatively refer to Kansas as Flyover Country, I consider the term as one of our state’s best descriptors. Because of our location and the presence of features such as Cheyenne Bottoms and Quivira Marsh, the migratory bird Central Flyway crosses right overKansas. Due to this, we...
Exploring Outdoors Kansas: Snow — love it or hate it
As I sit here this morning in the warm comfort of my living room watching the snow flakes fall, I’m reminded just how magnificent our Creator is. First the flakes were huge like doily’s and filled the sky. Next thing I knew, they were tiny, scarcely qualifying as snow flakes and barely coming down. Back and forth that cycle went for the rest of the morning.
mycouriertribune.com
Kansas wind turbines
Affordable, reliable and sustainable: Report compares utility performance. A nationwide comparison of electric utility performance by an Illinois consumer advocacy group found that customers in states that are heavily reliant on fuel oil and natural gas, as in the Northeast and South, tend to pay more than those with larger amounts of carbon-free generation, among other findings. The report by the Illinois-based Citizens […]
