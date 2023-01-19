ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Comments / 24

Roy Pattie
3d ago

All this bonehead had to do was to get a job or a 2nd job or maybe stop living off his wife's paycheck.

Reply
16
Ruby Ann Salinas
3d ago

Yeah your better off in jail because I would’ve gotten to you for hurting my babies

Reply(1)
15
pamela jenner
3d ago

That is no excuse for what he did. I was a single mother of 2. I never took my anger out on my kids.

Reply
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
news4sanantonio.com

Man discovered dead after anonymous tip

SAN ANTONIO - A man was found dead inside his apartment with a single gunshot wound early Friday morning. According to the San Antonio Police Department, authorities responded to a shooting call around 11:45 p.m. near the 4600 block of East Loop 1604 North on San Antonio's Northeast Side after receiving an anonymous tip.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy