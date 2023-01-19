SAN ANTONIO – A man admitted to starting a fire at his estranged wife’s new boyfriend’s home on Jan. 12, according to San Antonio Fire Department arson investigators. According to an arrest warrant affidavit, Billy Quezada, 41, used a gas can to start the fire just before 11 a.m. in the 900 block of East Drexel Avenue, not far from S Gevers Street and I-10.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO