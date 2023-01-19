Read full article on original website
Related
myfox28columbus.com
Gov. Moore proposes 'ambitious' $63B budget, calls for education and transportation boost
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WBFF) — Maryland’s Gov. Wes Moore capped off his first few days in office by proposing his first state budget, outlining how he wants to spend $63.1 billion during the next budget year. Starting with a less-than-optimistic economic forecast, Gov. Moore said he recognizes the need...
myfox28columbus.com
Ohio becomes the first state to ban invasive species of pear tree
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — This month, Ohio has has banned the sale of ornamental Callery pear trees, becoming the first state to do so. These trees, known for their white spring blossoms, were longtime staples of suburbs. But they have proven problematic for Ohio's forests. “Seedlings of pear trees...
myfox28columbus.com
Columbus Weather: Snowy week ahead
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory for parts of Ohio Sunday morning due to the potential for deteriorating road conditions. Snow and rain showers for Ohio on Sunday leave us slushy later, then tracking a heavier round of snow/rain on the way.
myfox28columbus.com
Explore the beauty of Ohio in the winter through ODNR's Winter Hike Series
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Looking for a fun family activity to do this weekend? Why not go on an adventure with the Ohio Department of Natural Resources during its Winter Hike Series. One of the hikes in the series is Hocking Hills State Park's 57th Annual Winter Hike happening...
Comments / 0