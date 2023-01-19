ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio becomes the first state to ban invasive species of pear tree

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — This month, Ohio has has banned the sale of ornamental Callery pear trees, becoming the first state to do so. These trees, known for their white spring blossoms, were longtime staples of suburbs. But they have proven problematic for Ohio's forests. “Seedlings of pear trees...
Columbus Weather: Snowy week ahead

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory for parts of Ohio Sunday morning due to the potential for deteriorating road conditions. Snow and rain showers for Ohio on Sunday leave us slushy later, then tracking a heavier round of snow/rain on the way.
