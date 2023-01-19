ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

De La Salle’s PJ Martin commits to South Alabama

By Ed Daniels
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TeQMx_0kK7a0O600

NEW ORLEANS ( WGNO ) — P.J. Martin could have prolonged his recruiting but after stepping on campus at South Alabama, that process was over.

“As soon as I stepped on campus, I just felt like it was like no place I had been before,” Martin told WGNO Sports on Wednesday.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Daily News

The 5-foot-10, 205-pound Martin set school records for rushing yards in a career, and season. And most rushing touchdowns respectively, as well.

There are those who would say Martin was grossly under-recruited. He would agree. However.

“I could say I was under-recruited. I just stuck with it, battling my injuries. My family and grandmother stayed inspirational to me,” he explained. “They got me closer to god, and understand that everything happens for a reason. I just took it under the chin and was there for my team.”

In the month of September, Martin rushed for nearly 1,200 yards, all wins, and mostly against schools in higher classifications.

De La Salle head coach Graham Jarrott said in today’s recruiting, Martin was like many, forced to wait.

“I think he is going to blow up at South Alabama,” said Coach Jarrott. “Your guys are missing out on this guy. I do think in this day and age of the transfer portal, you have to wait. Not the big schools, but the smaller schools are going to try to fill in their holes with transfers.”

Martin said going to South Alabama gives his grandmother, Barbara Simms, a chance to see him play in person.

She already knows what the folks in Mobile, will know soon.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AL.com

South Alabama football assistant coach Dwike Wilson headed to Southern Miss

South Alabama cornerbacks coach Dwike Wilson has been hired for a similar position at Sun Belt Conference rival Southern Miss, it was announced Friday. Wilson spent the last two seasons with the Jaguars, where he was also recruiting coordinator. He came to Mobile with head coach Kane Wommack from Indiana, where he worked as director of player personnel for two seasons.
MOBILE, AL
Highschool Basketball Pro

Jackson, January 21 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Escambia County High School basketball team will have a game with Jackson High School on January 20, 2023, 17:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Mobile man dies in head-on semi collision in western Iowa

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A Mobile, Alabama man has died after colliding head-on with a semi near Carroll, Iowa. James Stovall, 29, of Mobile, Alabama, was approaching the intersection of Highway 141 and 330th Street when the Chevy Tahoe he was driving crossed the center line and collided with a semi driven by 34-year-old Derek Pittenger of Owens Cross Roads, Alabama.
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Mardi Gras returns to the Gulf Coast

DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala. (WALA) - The countdown is over. Mardi Gras season is now in full swing. Krewe de la Dauphine kicked off the first Mardi Gras parade of the season on Dauphin Island Saturday. “O-M-G, I love this,” said Susan Clemons, first time celebrating Mardi Gras on the island....
DAUPHIN ISLAND, AL
AL.com

Five Guys coming to Saraland

AltaPointe Health Systems Inc., paid $5.375 million for the 14,000-square-foot medical practice office at 6908 Providence Park Drive S., in Mobile, according to Pratt Thomas of Merrill P. Thomas Co., who represented the seller. The building on 2.5 acres is on the campus of Ascension Providence Hospital. AltaPointe, a healthcare system providing primary and behavioral healthcare, will occupy the building.
MOBILE, AL
AL.com

Rain only slightly dampens spirits at first parade of 2023 Mardi Gras season

Mardi Gras 2023 kicked off in Mobile Saturday with the Krewe De La Dauphine. Though carnival season officially began on Jan. 6 (when grocery stores finally started selling king cakes), the first parade of the season is Dauphin Island’s Krewe De La Dauphine. The theme was “KDLD Travels the World,” and the parade featured floats representing different locales around the world, including Mexico, Australia, Hollywood and New York.
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Mobile bakery heats up as carnival season kicks in

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile bakers continue to make big strides in the small business world.  The workers at the Dropout Bakery and Company downtown are getting busier as the carnival season ramps up. Under a neon croissant, sits stacks of king cake orders ready to go. One of the big changes to this bakery is […]
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Shots fired at area community center

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Shots were fired outside a popular Toulminville hangout Thursday afternoon. According to police, someone in an unknown vehicle fired multiple shots at a man in the parking lot of Figures Community Center at 658 Donald St. The victim was not injured, police said. The incident happened...
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Mardi Gras 2023: Mobile visitor’s guide

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Visiting Mobile for Mardi Gras? WKRG News 5 is here to help with everything you need to know about the city’s biggest celebration. The birthplace of Mardi Gras in America, Mobile goes big every year leading up to Fat Tuesday. Thousands of revelers turn out for parades and balls, and even […]
MOBILE, AL
Calcasieu Parish News

Alabama Man Pleads Guilty in Federal Court in Louisiana to Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine

Alabama Man Pleads Guilty in Federal Court in Louisiana to Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine. Louisiana – A Mobile, Alabama man has pleaded guilty in a federal court in Louisiana to possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine and faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years and a fine of up to $10 million.
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

MPD investigating a shooting into a local residence

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Police said they are investigating a shooting into a local residence that took place Wednesday night. Officers said they responded to the 2000 block of Osage Street around 10:12 p.m. in reference to shots fired. According to police, an unknown subject or subjects fired multiple shots...
MOBILE, AL
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

50K+
Followers
27K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy