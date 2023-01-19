De La Salle’s PJ Martin commits to South Alabama

NEW ORLEANS ( WGNO ) — P.J. Martin could have prolonged his recruiting but after stepping on campus at South Alabama, that process was over.

“As soon as I stepped on campus, I just felt like it was like no place I had been before,” Martin told WGNO Sports on Wednesday.

The 5-foot-10, 205-pound Martin set school records for rushing yards in a career, and season. And most rushing touchdowns respectively, as well.



There are those who would say Martin was grossly under-recruited. He would agree. However.



“I could say I was under-recruited. I just stuck with it, battling my injuries. My family and grandmother stayed inspirational to me,” he explained. “They got me closer to god, and understand that everything happens for a reason. I just took it under the chin and was there for my team.”

In the month of September, Martin rushed for nearly 1,200 yards, all wins, and mostly against schools in higher classifications.



De La Salle head coach Graham Jarrott said in today’s recruiting, Martin was like many, forced to wait.

“I think he is going to blow up at South Alabama,” said Coach Jarrott. “Your guys are missing out on this guy. I do think in this day and age of the transfer portal, you have to wait. Not the big schools, but the smaller schools are going to try to fill in their holes with transfers.”



Martin said going to South Alabama gives his grandmother, Barbara Simms, a chance to see him play in person.



She already knows what the folks in Mobile, will know soon.

