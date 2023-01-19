ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

SEC Update: Alabama Basketball Alone At Top

And then there was one. Alabama is now the last team undefeated in Southeastern Conference play. To be sure, it’s not a runaway. Auburn, Tennessee, and Texas A&M lurk with just one loss each. For Crimson Tide Coach Nate Oats there was the little bucket list item checked off...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
247Sports

Ole Miss offers stud defensive lineman from Alabama

Ole Miss stepped across the state lines to offer four-star defensive lineman Jeremiah Beaman on Saturday. Cheatham is out of Parker High School in Birmingham, Ala. The 6-4, 265-pounder is rated as the nation's No. 14 defensive lineman and the No. 5 player in the state of Alabama's 2-24 class per the industry-generated 247Sports Composite index. He is rated as the No. 11 defensive lineman and the No. 5 player in the state of Alabama in the 247Sports exclusive rankings.
OXFORD, MS
AL.com

SEC Football by the Numbers: Alabama top 10 for 2022

Alabama posted an 11-2 record during the 2022 season, including a 6-2 mark in SEC play. Here are 10 numbers that illustrate the Crimson Tide’s most recent campaign:. 1 Alabama player has been a unanimous All-American more than once -- LB Will Anderson Jr., who followed his 2021 unanimous selection with another in 2022. Georgia RB Herschel Walker in 1980, 1981 and 1982, and Tennessee S Eric Berry in 2008 and 2009 are the only other SEC players to achieve the feat. Anderson also repeated as the winner of the Nagurski Trophy in 2022. Anderson joined Northwestern LB Pat Fitzgerald in 1995 and 1996 as the only two-time winners of the award, which has been presented annually since 1993 to the nation’s defensive player of the year.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

Birmingham 2025 DL Jourdin Crawford has attention of Alabama, top D1 programs

Parker High School’s sophomore offensive lineman, Jourdin Crawford is already one of the most sought-after 2025 defensive lineman prospects in the country. The Birmingham, Alabama product currently holds 17 D1 offers, including offers from Alabama, Miami and Tennessee. He currently stands at 6-foot-3 and weighs approximately 290 pounds. Crawford has plans to continue to get better after an impressive sophomore season for Parker.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Spun

Former Georgia Linebacker Announces Transfer To Rival Program

After four years at Georgia and two national title rings, linebacker Trezmen Marshall entered the transfer portal. But his destination might shock and even anger some Bulldogs fans. Taking to Instagram on Thursday, Marshall announced that he is transferring to the University of Alabama. He joins ...
ATHENS, GA
CBS 42

First bills filed ahead of 2023 Alabama legislative session

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — The first bills of the 2023 Alabama legislative session have officially been pre-filed. Both come from Republican Sen. April Weaver, who represents Shelby, Chilton and Bibb Counties. SB1, dubbed the “Deputy Brad Johnson Act” makes changes to correctional incentive time, or “good time” earned for inmates. It would make it harder […]
ALABAMA STATE
wbrc.com

‘Fortified roofs’ recommended for homes frequently hit by storms

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - If you live in an area that’s hit frequently by heavy storms and tornadoes, you may want to look into getting a roof upgrade. A fortified roof is an upgraded system from a regular roof. It better protects both your roof and your home from storm-related damages, something many people experienced from the tornadoes one week ago.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

EPA strategy for Alabama landfill fire: Smother it in dirt

There’s now more than just smoke hanging around the site of an underground landfill fire near Birmingham. In the two days since the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency showed up to take control of the scene, the area has been abuzz with EPA trucks, bulldozers and excavators moving in to begin putting out the fire.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
95.3 The Bear

Lucy’s Old Country Cooking to Celebrate Grand Opening of Alberta City Location Sunday

Lucy's Old Country Cooking is making Alberta City their new home and will celebrate with a grand opening beginning Sunday morning. The southern-styled "meat and three" restaurant originally operated on Highway 69 South in Tuscaloosa, however owners announced in late December that location was closing due to "very short staff" and "the stress of operating at two different locations," according to a Facebook post.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
247Sports

247Sports

70K+
Followers
421K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy