University Of Alabama Basketball Player Provided Gun Used To Kill A Woman. Smart Move?Chibuzo NwachukuTuscaloosa, AL
The Tuscaloosa mother, 23, who was slain on the Strip was described as a "lovely young lady who loved her family."Sherif SaadTuscaloosa, AL
Former College Football Star Found DeadOnlyHomersTuscaloosa, AL
The Crimson Tide's Favorable 2023 Football ScheduleJameson StewardTuscaloosa, AL
4 Affordable weekend Gateways In OhioLIFE_HACKSOhio State
SEC Update: Alabama Basketball Alone At Top
And then there was one. Alabama is now the last team undefeated in Southeastern Conference play. To be sure, it’s not a runaway. Auburn, Tennessee, and Texas A&M lurk with just one loss each. For Crimson Tide Coach Nate Oats there was the little bucket list item checked off...
Scarbinsky: Alabama’s not a basketball school. We’re a basketball state.
Is Alabama a basketball school? They ask that question now and again, and it’s never clear if the inquiry is entirely serious considering the university employed both Paul Bryant and Nick Saban, but Nate Oats plays it straight. He says it’s not an either-or proposition. Alabama is a championship school, and basketball is just trying to do its part.
Ole Miss offers stud defensive lineman from Alabama
Ole Miss stepped across the state lines to offer four-star defensive lineman Jeremiah Beaman on Saturday. Cheatham is out of Parker High School in Birmingham, Ala. The 6-4, 265-pounder is rated as the nation's No. 14 defensive lineman and the No. 5 player in the state of Alabama's 2-24 class per the industry-generated 247Sports Composite index. He is rated as the No. 11 defensive lineman and the No. 5 player in the state of Alabama in the 247Sports exclusive rankings.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Alabama on top? Fans, media champion Tide as new No. 1 following loss by Houston
Kelvin Sampson’s squad suffered its worst loss of the season Sunday, falling in an ugly battle to Temple, 56-55 on their home court. With the AP Poll coming out Monday morning, a lot of Alabama fans out there can’t help but ponder the possibility of a No. 1 Tide hoops program.
Alabama Basketball: SEC standings and SEC Big Dance chances
For most SEC teams, three more gamedays will mark the halfway point in the SEC regular season. For Alabama Basketball, one of those gamedays will include an away trip to play Big 12 team, Oklahoma. Even with a week, plus another Tuesday left in January play, what will play out...
Alabama Basketball Makes Top-8 for Four-Star Forward
The Crimson Tide made the list of eight teams for the seventh-rated power forward in the Class of 2024.
Alabama 5-Star Quarterback Commit Reacts To Ohio State Offer
Five-star quarterback Julian Sayin is one of the most coveted recruits in the 2024 class, but he says he's staying committed to the University of Alabama despite other offers. Per 247Sports Steve Wiltfong, Sayin is "locked in" with the Tide as programs like Ohio State and Miami continue to pursue ...
Alabama coach Nate Oats praises Missouri for handling fan’s Darius Miles remark
Alabama men’s basketball had an emotional win at Vanderbilt shortly after the arrest of player Darius Miles. Throughout the game, head coach Nate Oats confirmed, Commodores fans were respectful in cheering for an upset over the No. 4 team in the country. In the Crimson Tide’s most recent road game though, an unfortunate chant was made by a spectator.
SEC Football by the Numbers: Alabama top 10 for 2022
Alabama posted an 11-2 record during the 2022 season, including a 6-2 mark in SEC play. Here are 10 numbers that illustrate the Crimson Tide’s most recent campaign:. 1 Alabama player has been a unanimous All-American more than once -- LB Will Anderson Jr., who followed his 2021 unanimous selection with another in 2022. Georgia RB Herschel Walker in 1980, 1981 and 1982, and Tennessee S Eric Berry in 2008 and 2009 are the only other SEC players to achieve the feat. Anderson also repeated as the winner of the Nagurski Trophy in 2022. Anderson joined Northwestern LB Pat Fitzgerald in 1995 and 1996 as the only two-time winners of the award, which has been presented annually since 1993 to the nation’s defensive player of the year.
tdalabamamag.com
Birmingham 2025 DL Jourdin Crawford has attention of Alabama, top D1 programs
Parker High School’s sophomore offensive lineman, Jourdin Crawford is already one of the most sought-after 2025 defensive lineman prospects in the country. The Birmingham, Alabama product currently holds 17 D1 offers, including offers from Alabama, Miami and Tennessee. He currently stands at 6-foot-3 and weighs approximately 290 pounds. Crawford has plans to continue to get better after an impressive sophomore season for Parker.
After Hours at a Buc-ee’s in Athens: The Refuge for an Emotionally Strained Team
The Crimson Tide’s flight plans back to Tuscaloosa after its win at Vanderbilt were canceled — but it was a blessing in disguise.
tdalabamamag.com
WATCH: Alabama 5-Star QB commit Julian Sayin throws beautiful dot for score
Julian Sayin is making some big plays at the Battle Miami 7v7 tournament this weekend in Florida. Sayin is rated as a five-star recruit, and he is one of the Crimson Tide’s five 2024 commits. The California product recently told Touchdown Alabama he is still locked in with the Tide.
Former Georgia Linebacker Announces Transfer To Rival Program
After four years at Georgia and two national title rings, linebacker Trezmen Marshall entered the transfer portal. But his destination might shock and even anger some Bulldogs fans. Taking to Instagram on Thursday, Marshall announced that he is transferring to the University of Alabama. He joins ...
First bills filed ahead of 2023 Alabama legislative session
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — The first bills of the 2023 Alabama legislative session have officially been pre-filed. Both come from Republican Sen. April Weaver, who represents Shelby, Chilton and Bibb Counties. SB1, dubbed the “Deputy Brad Johnson Act” makes changes to correctional incentive time, or “good time” earned for inmates. It would make it harder […]
wbrc.com
‘Fortified roofs’ recommended for homes frequently hit by storms
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - If you live in an area that’s hit frequently by heavy storms and tornadoes, you may want to look into getting a roof upgrade. A fortified roof is an upgraded system from a regular roof. It better protects both your roof and your home from storm-related damages, something many people experienced from the tornadoes one week ago.
Michael Davis not ‘the bad guy’ in death of Jamea Jonea Harris, attorney says
Michael Lynn Davis, charged with capital murder in the deadly shooting on the Strip, is not the ‘bad guy’ in what happened early Sunday morning, his attorney said Thursday. Davis, 20, and former University of Alabama basketball player Darius Miles, 21, are charged in the slaying of 23-year-old...
EPA strategy for Alabama landfill fire: Smother it in dirt
There’s now more than just smoke hanging around the site of an underground landfill fire near Birmingham. In the two days since the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency showed up to take control of the scene, the area has been abuzz with EPA trucks, bulldozers and excavators moving in to begin putting out the fire.
Lucy’s Old Country Cooking to Celebrate Grand Opening of Alberta City Location Sunday
Lucy's Old Country Cooking is making Alberta City their new home and will celebrate with a grand opening beginning Sunday morning. The southern-styled "meat and three" restaurant originally operated on Highway 69 South in Tuscaloosa, however owners announced in late December that location was closing due to "very short staff" and "the stress of operating at two different locations," according to a Facebook post.
Fight Leads to Woman’s Home Being Burglarized, Four Suspects Arrested
The Tuscaloosa Police Department arrested four female suspects, two of which are juveniles, for allegedly breaking into the home of a woman following a fight Wednesday night. According to TPD spokesperson Stephanie Taylor, the incident happened around 8 p.m. Wednesday night at a trailer park community located in the 3300 block Martin L. King, Jr. Boulevard.
