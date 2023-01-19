Alabama posted an 11-2 record during the 2022 season, including a 6-2 mark in SEC play. Here are 10 numbers that illustrate the Crimson Tide’s most recent campaign:. 1 Alabama player has been a unanimous All-American more than once -- LB Will Anderson Jr., who followed his 2021 unanimous selection with another in 2022. Georgia RB Herschel Walker in 1980, 1981 and 1982, and Tennessee S Eric Berry in 2008 and 2009 are the only other SEC players to achieve the feat. Anderson also repeated as the winner of the Nagurski Trophy in 2022. Anderson joined Northwestern LB Pat Fitzgerald in 1995 and 1996 as the only two-time winners of the award, which has been presented annually since 1993 to the nation’s defensive player of the year.

